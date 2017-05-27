China is now getting its power from the largest floating solar farm on Earth

China is one of the most polluted countries in the world, according to the World Health Organisation.

Beijing in particular is known for its 'smog' or extreme pollution.

Recently, China's been on a mission to turn this around and become a leader in renewable energy.

The Chinese Government has announced that they've completed the construction of the world's largest floating solar farm, and it's now producing energy.

Sungrow Power Supply have created created a 40-megawatt solar power plant, which sits atop of a flooded former coal-mining town in China's eastern Anhui province.

A local government official said,

The plant not only makes full use of this area, reducing the demand for lands – but also improves generation due to the cooling effects of the surface.

The Chinese government is committed to increasing its use of non-fossil fuels by 20% and become a green superpower.

