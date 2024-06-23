50 Cent sued Taco Bell for $4 million for asking him to change his name

When Taco Bell proposed to 50 Cent that he change is name, let's just say the suggestion didn't go down well.

Think back to 16 years ago in 2008, when the fast food restaurant advertised their new "'Why Pay More?" campaign where on its value menu various items were priced at 79¢, 89¢, and 99¢.

(Ah, those were the days).

To advertise this particular menu, Taco Bell decided to make a cheeky suggestion to 50 Cent (whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III) to change his name to 79 Cent, 89 Cent or 99 Cent - like the value items.

However, this completely backfired as the Candy Shop rapper ended up suing Taco Bell for $4 million (around £2 million) as he accused the chain of not seeking permission from him to use his name.

"Without seeking or obtaining Jackson's authorisation, defendant Taco Bell made him the star and focus of its nationwide advertising campaign by using his name, persona and trademark to promote Taco Bell's business and products," the lawsuit read, which The Guardianreported at the time.



"As Taco Bell intended, many customers believed that 50 Cent had agreed to endorse Taco Bell's products. Indeed, postings on numerous internet 'blogs' castigated 50 Cent for 'selling out' by his apparent endorsement of Taco Bell."

In response to being sued, Taco Bell's spokesperson said: "We made a good faith, charitable offer to 50 Cent to change his name to either 79, 89 or 99 Cent for one day by rapping his order at a Taco Bell, and we would have been very pleased to make the $10,000 donation to the charity of his choice."

Ultimately, in 2009 news broke that 50 Cent had won the lawsuit but the settlement terms were never made public, except that both sides covered their own legal fees.

"As is often the case in these situations, the parties have agreed not to discuss anything about the settlement except to say both sides are satisfied," 50 Cent's lawyer said at the time, as per The New York Post.

