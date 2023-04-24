Andrew Tate buys '10 Bugattis' to replace seized one - but it's not as it seems

Andrew Tate has revealed he's bought ten 'Bugattis' to replace the one that was seized during a police raid on his home earlier in the year.

However, all is not as it seems, as the influencer showed off his new collection to followers...and it's actually just ten electric scooters with the Bugatti logo on them.

The controversial star, who is currently on house arrest, filmed himself riding around his Romanian mansion on the new toys.

Not quite the same effect as the real deal.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters