Ariana Grande emotionally begs fans to stop commenting on her changing body

Ariana Grande has released an emotional video message for fans, begging them to stop commenting on her weight.

The singer rarely appears publicly, and fans have noticed the star getting thinner in recent months - but she insists it's her turning things around.

"The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly", she says.

"I know I shouldn’t have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters