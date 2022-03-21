As more and more celebrities appear to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bella Thorne has also expressed her interest in playing a fan-favorite superhero.

Thorne first made her acting debut on the Disney Channel show Shake It Up, where she starred alongside Zendaya. Since then she's gone on to act in a variety of movies and shows.

In recent years, Thorne has decidedly made controversial moves on OnlyFans that have set her apart from her days on the House of Mouse network, but her bid to join the MCU might see her back in Disney's wheelhouse.

Back in 2016, Thorne shared that's she interested in playing the role of Lady Deadpool, and according to Comic Book Movie, many people have since been rooting for her to play the role in the future.

In fact, her name has frequently appeared in a number of dream fan-casting superhero roles, such as Jean Grey, Red Sonja and particularly Lady Deadpool

When asked recently by Comic Book Movie if she still would like to play a superhero she said, "Yes, superheroes are definitely fun."

"I love action stuff, naturally, and I do a lot of action stuff with stunts and whatnot. It’s just always really fun on set and it breaks up the work day when you get to concentrate on the body and feel and how to perform not just using your voice," she later added.



"That’s always really fun for me. Deadpool is my favourite. It’s so raunchy and, hello, who doesn't love Ryan Reynolds? He just f***ing nails that role to the floor."

Thorne continued to praise Deadpool, saying: "What I love about Deadpool is that realism mixed with the, you know, superhero world. It’s something where we feel we can talk to this superhero now in today’s day while still having them be a superhero. I love that s**t. Like, The Boys? Love that TV show."

