Ben Affleck insider responds to Jennifer Lopez breaking silence on divorce

A Ben Affleck insider has revealed how he's feeling about Jennifer Lopez speaking publicly about their divorce.

Lopez and Affleck got married in July 2022 after they reunited and rekindled their romance from the early 2000s, but break-up rumours began to circulate earlier this year before Lopez filed for divorce on August 20.

The 'Jenny From the Block' singer opened up with comedian Nikki Glaser for a profile in Interview magazine where she spoke publicly about the breakup for the first time.

And now an Affleck insider has told DailyMail.co.uk he "knows" Lopez will talk about the split "forever".

"Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever because she has made albums and documentaries about their two relationships," said the insider.

"He would love for her not to talk about it but he feels she will always speak out. He didn't get a heads-up that she was going to talk about their relationship but he assumed that it would eventually happen.

"It is a part of his life just as much as anything else, he's never going to get away from it."

The insider added Affleck would prefer to "major details" about their relationship to not be mentioned but is "OK with however Jen has to deal with it".

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20 / Presley Ann, Getty Images for LACMA

It comes after Lopez said being a single woman is "lonely, unfamiliar [and] scary".

In the interview with Insider, Lopez said: "You have to be complete, if you want something that's more complete.

"You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'"

The singer didn't mention Affleck by name but revealed this year had pushed her to prove to herself she is able to feel "joy and happiness" as a single woman.

The singer continued: "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go 'these things are not going to kill me', it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself.

"Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I'm a happy person but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill and it's just like 'no, I'm actually good'."

Lopez revealed she's "not looking for anybody" new and said that, after 30 years, she is finally learning that she doesn't have to be in a relationship to be "whole and happy".

