Final video of Betty White is released - in which she tells fans: 'Stick around'

As celebrations of Betty White and the #BettyWhiteChallenge continue on social media, White's team posthumously released a video of White thanking her fans via Facebook.

"I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years", White says with a red lipstick smile.

The video was filmed 11 days before White's death for White's new movie, Betty White: A Celebration. The film came out on January 17th, what would have been White's 100th birthday.

But the team decided to release the video now as a celebration of White's life and thank you to her fans who started the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media. The challenge encouraged people to donate $5 to any animal rescue or agency in the U.S.

"She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have [been] so grateful to everyone," The Facebook post about White reads.





Betty White holds a snake at the Los Angeles Zoo Getty Images





White was a loyal animal welfare activist who volunteered with various organizations. The #BettyWhiteChallenge has raised over $30,000 for multiple animal activist organizations across the United States and Canada.

Fans responded with heart-warming messages in response to the video of Betty.

"I'm hoping to see the #BettyWhiteChallenge repeated as a yearly event to honor her on her birthday!" a Facebook user said.

"Love, love, love this!!" Another user wrote, "She was such a precious and lovely lady! Felt like I knew her even though I never met her."

At the end of the video, White signs off with a final goodbye to her fans, "thank you so much and stick around."