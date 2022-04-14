Bill Maher asked Bella Thorne to tell a joke about her dead dad during an appearance on his podcast.

Thorne made an appearance on Club Randomwith Bill Maher and there were apparently no limits on what the two were able to discuss. The two talked about everything from distractions in bed to requesting jokes about Thorne's late father.

The actress' dad died in a crash back in 2007. At the time Thorne was just nine when tragedy struck.

After they both started speaking candidly about how Thorne typically uses laughter as a coping mechanism, Maher posed the following request to Thorne: "Give me a dead dad joke, come on."

Thorne responded: "No, no, no... It's not like I have a literal dead dad joke... It's more that there's conversations being had and there's an opportunity to you know... make a dead dad joke."

Elsewhere in the interview, Thorne also shared a bit about her "crippling anxiety." Maher, however, was not sympathetic about her mental health.

Instead, he asked: "What is it with you kids and anxiety?"

"What is causing all the anxiety?" Thorne for her part explained that there is a "constant bad, bad, bad everywhere you look," which is a fair take on the unprecedented events we've all experienced over the last two years. But the 66-year-old host simply slammed her response as being disingenuous.

"Your generation doesn't know what's going on in the world," he claimed. "So how can you be that f**king concerned about what’s going on in the world?"

"I know what's going on in the world! I should have the anxiety! I follow it, you kids don't follow it," he continued.



"You don’t know what the f**k is going on in the world! What are you upset about? What is the world's problem?"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.