A stunning waterfront estate in a summer playground favoured by the Beckhams and Justin Bieber is available for £15.4m - and comes complete with two lake houses, two boat houses and room for SEVEN boats.

The sprawling property, built in 2000, boasts eleven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, sits on a peninsula over 8 acres which juts out into prestigious Lake Muskoka, one of the most sought-after areas in Canada.

The region – dubbed The Hamptons of the North – is known as the summer playground of the rich and famous with David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg among recent visitors.

Having been owned by one family for decades, the ‘cottage’, boathouse and surrounding eight-acre estate is now for sale at a $25M price tag.

Steve Haid, Realtor and Managing Partner of PSR Brokerage Muskoka, said: “This is one of the most beautiful and unique cottages that has ever been on the market for sale in recent times in Muskoka.

“It really has to be seen to be believed and is a perfect playground for families, investors and even those looking to re-build or renovate.

“Muskoka is just two hours North of Toronto and is one of the most beautiful places in Ontario and even all of Canada.”

It’s known for its many celebrities like Stephen Spielberg, Justin Bieber, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russel, Tom Hanks and many others who own properties on one of the big three lakes including Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph.

He said: “The cottages themselves vary drastically from modern new build homes to classic traditional style houses that look like something out of a fairy tale.”

Haid, who has been a top producing realtor in the region after moving there years ago from Toronto and falling in love with the area, added: “Owning real estate in Muskoka has proven well in past history due to its chronically low supply of housing due to properties being passed down through generations and many families opting out of selling their family cottage.”

“For luxury waterfront properties, prices have dropped around 25% since the height of the market in Spring of 2022 but that was off of a staggering average of 100% price appreciation since the start of the pandemic.

“The next year should provide some great buying opportunity as Muskoka tends to include great capital appreciation over time.

“The rental market is also a significant factor to own real estate in Muskoka.

“Rental rates and demand are extremely high and many families rent their cottages when they are not in use.

“As a full time investment property, you can achieve capitalization rates up to 10% depending on property and area.”

For the £15.4m price, the lucky new owner will get to enjoy 2,130 feet of prime waterfront, two cottages and matching two-storey boathouses that spaciously accommodates 7 slips for vehicles for all types of water sports.

It's listed by Dave Bemmann, Senior Vice President & Broker with The Bemmann Team at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

Dave said: “This unique Muskoka estate has prestige from the moment you drive through the stone gates, to parking next to a 20’ tranquil waterfall, to the magnificent 270-degree due west facing views of the lake.

And it continues: “This well-manicured 10,000 square foot architecturally stunning seven- bedroom, eight-bathroom manor enjoys sensational sunsets and long lake views all year round…

“The secondary cottage spaciously accommodates guests hosting an additional three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a large garage for all the additional toys.”

The main floor features a grand foyer, exquisite lake view dining room, formal breakfast room overlooking the lake, a Sicilian-inspired chef’s kitchen, great room with wrap-around deck complete with walls of windows and walk-outs.

It also has a regal study, spacious waterside exercise room and three-piece bath, laundry facilities and powder room.

The upper level features a grand staircase, where you will find a second-storey viewing and art gallery along with a full wing primary bedroom suite with stunning views and six-piece ensuite bathroom.

The lower level hosts a games room, multiple bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms, walkouts and landscaped stoned patios accompanied by a built-in hot tub and gas fire pit.

A full separate nanny or butler suite over the attached three-car garage allows for full family accommodation with luxurious lake views and enjoyment of the property.

Additionally, the romantic private sunset deck is perfect for enjoying surreal sunsets over Lake Muskoka all year round.

The lake house mansion is surrounded by nature, and impeccably landscaped grounds, this private estate is only 5 minutes to the Town of Bracebridge and 15 minutes to the “Hub of the Lakes”, Port Carling. Escape to Muskoka anytime of the year.

For the first time in decades, the property and its surrounding estate, is listed with Dave Bemman, Senior Vice President & Broker with The Bemmann Team at Sotheby's International Realty Canada for $25 million (CAD).