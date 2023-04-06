Christina Aguilera has appeared on her first ever podcast and wasted no time in revealing some very graphic sex confessions.

The singer spoke on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy pod about her own preferences in the bedroom, and took a few people by surprise with just how honest she was during the interview.

Aguilera, 42, began the interview by saying that she wanted to champion “sex positivity” and help women to “feel safe enough to talk about their sexuality”.

"Sex is fun and knowing your body is so important and you're only gonna know your body when you spend time with yourself first, so you know what to ask for from your partner and what you like,” she said.

We’ll warn you now, things are pretty graphic from here on out…

The singer did not hold back Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Aguilera then went on to talk about her own preferences, saying: "It's gotta be blowjobs. I love a blowjob. I enjoy it.”

She added: “I had a lot of male friends... I grew up around them, so I know every different part and the sensitive areas. I literally enjoy it."

The singer then described herself as a ‘promoter of the swallow', adding: "I know some women don't like it, but I don't know man, it's a turn-on.”

"I think there's something to be said, after you put in the hard work, I think swallowing is a good thing, it's got a lot of protein,” she went on to say.

"I'm a promoter of the swallow. I didn't put in that hard work for nothing. It should be fun, as long as you feel good and safe with your partner."

Aguilera and Matthew Rutler have been together since 2010 Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for FTX

Aguilera went on to discuss her favourite sex positions, saying: "Sometimes it's nice early in the morning, from the side, there's holding involved, spooning involved. Some good doggy sometimes, in the shower there's been some good times.

"There's the studio soundboard, I've been bent over there a couple times. Plane can be fun, we've definitely hid some things under the blanket… I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times, in so many situations."

Don’t say we didn’t warn you… If that’s the kind of interview Aguilera gives on her very first podcast, we can’t imagine what she’ll talk about on her second.

