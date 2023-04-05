Cypress Hill confirm that their famous Simpsons joke will now become reality

The fortune tellers behind TheSimpsons have somehow made another joke turn into reality.

In a 1996 episode of The Simpsons titled “Homerpalooza,” the hip-hop band Cypress Hill made an appearance to joke about performing with London Symphony Orchestra.

During the episode, Homer walks into a room where a man is claiming the members of Cypress Hill “ordered the London Symphony Orchestra” while high and therefore must perform with them.

Cypress Hill asks if the London Symphony Orchestra knows how to play their smash hit Insane in the Brain.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The two collaborate for an orchestra-filled version of Insane in the brain, to which Marge responds with “now this, I like.”

For years, there has been a running joke that one day Cypress Hill will work with the London Symphony Orchestra to create the mashup. The running joke has turned into countless hopeful moments for fans of The Simpsons and Cypress Hill.

That is, until now.

On Instagram, Cypress Hill responded to an Instagram Reel of their Simpson’s cameo saying they plan to “make the gig with the London Symphony a reality.”

“July in Denver with the Colorado symphony we are playing ‘Black Sunday’ in its entirety to celebrate their 30 [year] anniversary,” Cypress Hill wrote.

“After that we plan to make the gig with the London Symphony a reality. Salut to ‘The Simpsons’ for birthing the idea,” they continued.

Fans rejoiced in the comments.

“It’s happening!! I get to be alive - hopefully- to see this happening. Thank you Universe and Cypress Hill,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter said, “Ok then I no longer have to keep asking about this every year.”

Cypress Hill emerged out of South Gate, California in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They are comprised of members B-Real, Sen Dog, and Eric Bobo.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.