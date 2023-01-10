Ex-porn star Chloe Cherry tells Emily Ratajkowski she always 'wanted to be a bimbo'

When former adult film star Chloe Cherry stepped onto the screen in season two of Euphoria, she immediately captured everyone's attention.

The 25-year-old actress' big pouty lips and bleached-blonde hair quickly developed a fan base on social media, beyond the one she had already acquired through her career in adult films.

Beyond her interesting looks, Chloe's personality which exudes confidence and self-love is what drew people to her.

Speaking with Emily Ratajkowski for her podcast High Low, Chloe said her carefree attitude toward societal pressure started as a kid when she decided she wanted to be like the women she saw on TV.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"All I wanted was to be a bimbo from the time I was like seven or eight," Chloe said.

She cited TV shows like Girls Next Door about the women living in the Playboy mansion with Hugh Hefner and The Simple Life featuring Paris Hilton as major influences.

"You just see it as cool and desirable and that's how you get everybody to like you," Chloe said.



Ratajkowski agreed that she too believed the women portrayed on TV and in the media at the time were "the most powerful thing a woman can be."

Chloe Cherry | High Low with EmRata www.youtube.com

While the TV shows may have influenced part of Chloe's style, she said she always knew she wanted to be in an artistic career of some sort where she could perform.

"I was really, really, bad at school," Chloe said adding that she "barely" graduated high school. "I've always made art, that's kind of always been my main thing."

She added that what she took away from high school was learning to have an on-camera and stage presence.

"[I] learned how to move in show business more than I learned how to be an academic," Chloe said.

This ultimately led her to the adult film industry where she worked as a pornographic actress from 2015 until recently when she decided to pivot her career toward modeling and acting in mainstream productions.

"I want to star in as many movies as a person can and I want to do a lot of movies," Chloe said.

She added that she wants to write a memoir about her career in pornography to share what it's like being an 18-year-old woman going into the adult film industry.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.