Jennifer Coolidge just joined TikTok with the most sensational collaboration

Jennifer Coolidge has finally joined TikTok, and of course, he first video was more iconic than anyone could've imagined.

The White Lotus star appeared on camera reading the lyrics to 'Jenny From The Block' as though it were a poem, when the camera suddenly pans round to JLo, who is looking on intently.

"I like that...I really really like that", Lopez responds.

The actress has naturally amassed 220,000 followers just hours after announcing the launch of the account.



