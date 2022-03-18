Julia Fox is weighing in with her thoughts on Kanye West's tumultuous social media activity, and her reaction was controversial and confusing.

In case you missed it, Kanye, also known as Ye, was banned from Instagram earlier this week due to his violation of the social media app's hate speech and bullying policies.

Kanye had posted a photo of comedian Trevor Noah and captioned it with many racial slurs. Noah had previously discussed the ongoing turmoil of Kim and Kanye's divorce and encouraged fans to not make jokes about the situation during a segment on “The Daily Show.”

In addition to his hit against Noah, Kanye also came for Pete Davidson—whom he refers to as Skete—and comedian D. L. Hughley

When paparazzi caught up with The Uncut Gems star, they briefly discussed Kanye's ongoing harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

As you might remember, Fox started dating Kanye earlier this year before their whirlwind one-month romance came to a sudden end in February.

Fox confirmed the news of their breakup online and even removed all photos she had of Kanye from her Instagram.

Speaking to TMZ, Fox insisted Kanye is "harmless" and that he "wouldn't hurt a fly."

She added, "I just think that's his artistic, creative expression. I know that it's aggressive but I think if it came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly. That's all I have to say."

In addition, Fox shared that she and Kanye haven't been in communication since the split.

Fans of Kanye have since reacted positively to the clip of Fox with many thanking her for defending her ex-boyfriend.

"Ex that can defend you like this????? 10/10. Completely perfect response," wrote one person.

Another wrote, "Kanye is a good person stop trying to make it seem otherwise."

"The media really tryna write Ye narrative for him smh," said another person.

Those who are not fans, however, have had a much different reaction.

"idk making a video where u pretend to kidnap, kill & bury ur ex’s new boyfriend is a very weird form of artistic expression… but go off," wrote one person.

"Did she just say that Kanye’s comments are artistic creative expression?" another user wrote in disbelief.