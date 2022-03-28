Kim Kardashian responds to the online backlash that ensued after her comments about women in business went viral.

The reality star drew controversy with many people calling her advice for women in business tone-deaf in a Variety interview about her family’s media empire.

“Get your fucking ass up and work,” Kardashian previously said in the now-viral clip. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

Taking her own advice, Kardashian decided to damage control and went to work on clarifying her true intentions when she made those remarks.

Speaking to Good Morning America about the outrage, Kardashian expressed regret about her words being taken out of context, leading to the disappointment and anger of many.

"Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” Kardashian said. “It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before, which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And I... my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

The Skims founder went on to say she was specifically addressing the people who believe simply appearing on a reality show or cultivating a large social media following will lead to their success.“

You have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media,” she said. “And you can, if you put in a lot of hard work.”

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” Kardashian continued. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

