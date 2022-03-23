Kylie Jenner took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that she and Travis Scott decided to change her baby son's name after just one month.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had originally shared that she named her son Wolf, which made the sudden change a shock to many.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Earlier that day, Jenner shared a sweet video that featured clips from throughout her pregnancy on YouTube.

Jenner, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with the rapper, has yet to reveal her baby's new name but online speculation has already led many to believe they've figured out why the parents ditched the name "Wolf."

Eagle-eyed fans are claiming the name change is linked to one of Kylie’s former friend, Tammy Hembrow.

As it turns out, her ex-friend happens to have a six-year-old son who is named Wolf.

Jenner and Hembrow appeared to have been friends up until around 2018. According to reports, the following year Kylie then unfollowed Hembrow on social media after she was rumored to have been dating Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Hembrow herself fueled speculation of having been involved with Tyga when she said that his song 'Uno' was about her, however, she claimed that the two were "just friends."

Although Jenner has not confirmed or denied rumors, many fans believe that Hembrow is the reason why she changed Wolf's name.

Even Hembrow herself seemed to make a dig at Jenner on Instagram for naming her son the same name as hers.

"My Wolf," she captioned a photo on the day that Jenner had first announced her son's name.

In the comments, followers of Hembrow acknowledged the diss and went on to slam Jenner for "copying" her child's name.

"Lol period, you were first! 😍" wrote one person.

Another user said, "I’m glad I’m not the only one who made the connection mad quick and came to Tammy’s page 😅😅."

"The ORIGINAL Wolf!" remarked another Twitter user.

