It seems as though the more people learn about Pamela Anderson, the more intrigued they are about her life and views.

A resurfaced clip of Pamela Anderson's history with Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The Baywatch star previously revealed that she had developed a "friendship" with Putin as an animal rights activist.

In a 2018 interview with former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, Anderson shared how she first began communicating with Putin.

Back in 2009, a shipment containing 1,700 tons of endangered fin whale meat was set to pass through Russian waters, Anderson reached out to the Russian leader in an attempt to get him to block the shipment.

"Well I wrote to him and asked him to stop the importation of seal products, because this was 95% of the market, and that could potentially shut down the Canadian seal hunt, which is one of my big goals. So he did. He made it actually illegal to import seal products even into the country," Anderson told Morgan.

The video has since been going viral on TikTok, with many joking that Anderson might be the "Secret weapon" we need amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

When asked whether she had spoken to him directly, Anderson went silence, adding a slight laugh.

"Have I found number three? We're not talking Adil, Julian (Assange) and Vladimir I hope, are we? Are we? We are, aren't we? Are we? Okay wasn't ready for this one, but let's go with the flow," Morgan noted.

Additionally, Anderson revealed that Putin "wanted [her] to come at his inauguration and give him flowers" back in 2012, which she did not comply with.

"Pamela is such an informed and intelligent woman. Incredibly politically engaged," read one comment on the video.

