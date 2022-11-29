Jackass star Steve-O says he's 'grateful' for being an alcoholic

x
Jackass star Steve-O has opened up on how he's 'grateful' for being an alcoholic, as treatment helped him transform into a new person.
“Any other disease you can only hope to get back to as healthy as you were," he said in an interview with Graham Bensinger.
"With alcoholism - and because of alcoholism - when you treat it, you can become way better than you were before.”
The star has now been sober for 14 years following a string of addiction issues.
