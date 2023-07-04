Taylor Swift fans most extreme strategies to get UK tour tickets

Taylor Swift recently announced international tour dates for her highly anticipated The Eras Tour - and the demand is through the roof for tickets.

Fans looking to buy tickets will have already signed up during Ticketmaster's registration period (which is now closed) with the hopes of being the lucky ones to receive a code and link to the sale for a chance to see Swift live.

Looking at the stats, many fans will certainly be left disappointed as more than 70 per cent of those who registered will not get tickets.

Buzz Bingo calculated there are an estimated 750,076 tickets available across the 11 UK tour dates and 2.9 million people are predicted to attempt to buy tickets, meaning 2.1 million will miss out, based on Ticketmaster data from ticket sales in the US.

Earlier this year, the US Ticketmaster sale for Taylor Swift led to the website crashing due to demand, leaving thousands of fans disappointed and empty-handed after being in online queues for hours, and resulted in a Senate hearing about the event.

So UK Swifties are understandably anxious and are researching all of the different methods to secure their tickets.

Here are some of the most extreme strategies they are adopting:

Finding someone with Liverpool FC season tickets

As soon as Swift announced she was playing two dates in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, Swifties were quick to notice that those who are season ticket holders, seasonal hospitality members and LFC Official Members at the Premier League football club have exclusive access to pre-register for the online ticket sale taking place from Wednesday 21st June at 9 am.

So Swifties who are not members have been asking online for those who are members to help them secure tickets - with some even joking that they are searching for Liverpool fans on dating apps for this cause.

























Booking hospitality packages

Swifties looking to get ahead of the competition and secure tickets before the Ticketmaster sales begin have been able to get tickets by purchasing hospitality packages advertised on the venue's website and making a phone inquiry.

(Although these tickets are on the pricier side).

@kylalian_ cried like a baby when i got the tickets #erastour #murrayfield #edinburgh #taylorswift @morgan @Taylor Swift













@georgia.blush.social Replying to @Katy (taylor’s version) 🫶🏻 not mentioned is me crying to the guy on the phone when he said the tickets have been confirmed…









Camping overnight at the box office for tickets

Rather than leaving your fate in the hands of the online sale to decide whether you're going to The Eras Tour, some Swifties in Australia decided to camp out overnight at the box office to get their tickets in person.

"Camping overnight at Ticketek office for Taylor Swift tickets because that's legitimately easier than getting them online," fan Bec (@becsammut) said.

Footage shows fans wrapped up warm, and sitting on camp chairs as they wait for the office to open.

@becsammut Still 3 hours until the box office opens, but the vibes are immaculate 💖 #taylorswift #swiftie #theerastour #ticketek #taylorswiftaustralia

Judging by the comment section, many were unaware that this was something you could do.

One person said: "I DIDN'T EVEN REALISE YOU COULD STILL DO THIS! WHAT!!"

"I didnt realise you could still do this, it looks so much easier," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Omg I was talking to someone about how you used to be able to line up at Ticketek stores or Westfield desk where they sold tix. Love this!"









@theageaustralia Woul you camp outside for 30 hours to get tickets to the Eras Tour? #taylorswift#ticketek#erastour#swifties #melbourne





Clearly, this method has caught on as there are long lines outside in Melbourne as @theageaustralia filmed, reporting that fans camped out for 30 hours.

Manifesting tickets

Some have decided to manifest Taylor Swift's tour last-minute. This is where people visualise what they want to achieve with fans creating Swift-themed shrines to strengthen their manifestations.





Getting last-minute tickets on the day

While it is highly likely that tour dates will sell out, in some instances as shown in the US, there are a couple of tickets available at the box office or online on the day of the concert.

(Though, tickets may be on the expensive side).

@taylorteasterr best night of our lives 🥹 #taylorswift #erastour #speaknowtaylorsversion #nashville #nashvilleerastour





Some fans have waited outside the venue waiting for ticket prices to drop as Swift comes on stage, but this doesn't guarantee tickets.

@stephaniewilliamson_ Confidence is key 🤠🫶🏻 #erastour





Listen to the concert outside venue

If all else fails, ticketless Swifties have been showing up to venues anyway to hear the concert in person even if they can't see Swift perform.

Clips on TikTok have circulated showing tons of fans in the US singing along to the musician's hits, and experiencing a concert-like atmosphere regardless.

@benjiethehorse Crowd outside Philly Eras Tour 5/13! GREASE THE POLES #taylorswift #erastour #erastourphilly @Taylor Swift @Taylor Swift: Eras Tour





UK fans who registered for tour tickets will be informed via email on July 5 whether you have been chosen to participate in the sale or if you will be placed on the waitlist.

