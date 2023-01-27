Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' video is huge win for trans acceptance

A dreamy, hazy, and ethereal vibe took over Swifities on Friday after Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her next single off her album Midnights.

But it was much more than a Lavender Haze for the LGBTQ+ community as Swift, 33, chose to cast transgender actor and model Laith Ashely De La Cruz as her love interest.

Snuggled up together in the middle of a party and dancing in a purple hazy room, Ashley and Swift portray a couple deep in the “honeymoon phase” of their relationship.

Throughout the music video, which Swift directed and wrote, it’s clear the love interests are so enthralled in each other they can’t see anything around them

And while many can resonate with the lavender haze feeling, for people in the transgender community, it’s especially special to see Ashely, 33, play the main love interest.





Know for his modeling and transgender activism, Ashley has built a large platform to advocate for transgender rights and share his story. Swift said she “absolutely adored” working with him on the music video.



After the launch of Lavender Haze, he thanked Swift for “allowing me to play a small part in your story.”

“Thank you for being an ally. Representation matters,” Ashley added.

In the last year, transgender rights have come under attack both in the media and in legislation.

Online, right-wingers like Matt Walsh, Ben Shapiro, and Jordan Peterson have attacked the meaning of gender by mocking transgender people and sometimes sharing misinformation about healthcare.

Author JK Rowling has launched Twitter attacks on transgender women.

Several states have proposed bills that deny or limit access to gender-affirming healthcare in children.

Other states have passed or proposed bills that restrict or ban teachers from having discussions about gender identity in schools.

For the transgender community and allies, representation matters now more than ever and it seems Swift knows that.

