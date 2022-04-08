Tiger Woods has been plunging himself into ice-filled baths to prepare for the Masters, he said, as he opened up about his routine to make it to the tournament.

On Thursday evening he completed the first round of the Masters, which his first competitive solo tournament since his nearly fatal car crash that occurred in February 2021.

Woods shot a round of 71, one-under-par, to end the day in a nine-way tie for 10th position, four shots off the lead, a five-under-par 67 shot by South Korea's Im Sung-jae.

In preparation for the tournament, Woods has been having freezing ice baths to get him ready to compete. Ahead of the tournament, many people questioned whether or not Woods would be fit enough to compete at Augusta National, Georgia. This is an event he has won five times.



Just days before the tournament, Woods confirmed that he would be playing. The legendary athlete also said he believed he could win a sixth green jacket in the process.

Although he showed his confidence, he also shared that there were challenges he has faced in getting back to full fitness. Speaking to reporters he said that he has been "freezing myself to death" in ice baths to make sure his injured leg was in a good state for him to play on.

"No, it did not get easier. Put it that way," Woods said of his opening round. "I can swing a golf club. It's the walking that's not easy. It's difficult. As I've said, with all the hardware in my leg, it's going to be difficult for the rest of my life."

"That's just the way it is, but I'm able to do it. That's something I'm very lucky to be able to have this opportunity to play," he added.

When asked how his left leg has been healing, which was almost amputated after the crash, Woods replied: "Lots of treatments, lots of ice, lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death."

He continued, "That's just part of the deal. Getting all the swelling out as best we possibly can and getting it mobile, warmed up, activated and explosive for the next day."

