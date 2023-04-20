Will Smith has captured the hearts of the internet after a wholesome clip of him celebrating his children's Coachella performance went viral.

The hotly anticipated California music festival returned on 14 April, with a weekend filled with performances from Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK.

Willow Smith invited brother Jaden to the stage to perform their collaboration, 'Summertime in Paris.'

Jaden got the crowd off to an emotional start when he praised and commended his sister for her art.

"It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this. I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I’m so inspired and happy for what you’re doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you’re changing with the music that you’re making," he said.

Will later shared a clip to Instagram, filming himself dancing to Willow's performance. He captioned the footage, "WILLOWCHELLA!!"

He later followed up, saying he couldn't stop crying.





The sentimental moment soon spread across Twitter, with one Coachella attendee saying he "got to express a really special moment".

The viral tweet was soon flooded with praise for I Am Legend actor.

One said: "It's heartwarming to see siblings supporting each other, especially on such a big stage like Coachella. And to have their dad there capturing the moment and feeling proud just adds to the beauty of it all. Glad you got to witness it!"





"This has got be an amazing feeling as a parent man," another said, while a third added: "I love them, that whole family."

Meanwhile, another praised his and Jada Pinkett Smith's parenting: "Y’all can say what you want and feel a way about their relationship but you cannot knock how Will and Jada raised their kids. Their kids mind their business, be thoughtful, smart, appear to be well behaved and have great relationships with THEM also. I love this."

