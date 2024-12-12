Borderlands 4: Everything we know so far

Borderlands 4 is the upcoming latest edition in 2K's popular series and was revealed hot on the heels of the film that completely flopped earlier this year.



The first teaser trailer was revealed at Gamescom in August, weeks after the Borderlands film released, and the unexpected announcement sent fans into absolute meltdown.

Borderlands is an open world action-adventure first-person looter shooter sci-fi video game series and the latest update on Borderlands 4 will land at The Game Awards 2024.



Here's everything we know so far about Borderlands 4.

What has been announced so far about Borderlands 4?

The only official announcement about Borderlands 4 so far is the teaser trailer which was released in August. Even that didn't give much away until the very end.

The trailer itself was not leaked anywhere and came as a complete surprise and this has been the case for the upcoming announcement at The Game Awards.

The BorderlandsX / Twitter account confirmed this first, posting: "Prepare yourselves! We're about to crank things up to the next f*****g level at #TheGameAwards. Who's ready to get their first look at the most ambitious Borderlands yet?!"

The Game Awards reposted this and added: "See the first look and gameplay of Borderlands 4 during #TheGameAwards."

What is the release date for Borderlands 4?



The game is due to release in 2025 and this is likely to be narrowed down during the latest reveal at The Game Awards.

What will I be able to play Borderlands 4 on?

The game will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

