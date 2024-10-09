Dr Disrespect breaks down after seeing Ninja skin seconds into loading Off the Grid

Dr Disrespect broke down in menacing laughter after seeing Ninja has a content pack soon after loading up a new game in a recent stream.

They were once understood to be on good terms before Dr Disrespect became embroiled in controversy about being banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in 2020 with a number of streamers and companies distancing themselves from him, including Ninja.

Soon after loading up new Battle Royale game Off the Grid, which is now in early access and a number of streamers have been trying out, he was greeted with a Ninja pack content.

And Dr Disrespect couldn't help but wryly smile and utter "oh God" before laughing menacingly and coughing.

Viss, an old streaming friend, recently reunited with Dr Disrespect on a stream to the split opinion of many.

Dr Disrespect previously confirmed he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which has since been deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.

He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut its ties with him, including his own studio Midnight Society, which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself from him even further.

Dr Disrespect claimed in a recent YouTube stream he would "be right back in it" with the studio but Midnight Society described the comment as a "baseless claim" and said it's "not true".

After the messaging minor allegations came to light at the end of June, the streamer reappeared after a two month break in a fiery comeback stream called 'The Truth', now his most watched broadcast on YouTube, on September 6 in which he addressed allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.

In that, he claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up.

Part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

