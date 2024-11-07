FPL Gameweek 11 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

It's the final Premier League Gameweek before another international break and all 20 clubs will be wanting to go into it on a high.

There are huge clashes which could have big impacts on both ends of the table and the points players will earn Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Spurs' Dominic Solanke was the top points scorer last weekend, scooping 16 points as two quick-fire second half goals and an assist saw his side come back to beat Aston Villa 4-1.

Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina was just a point behind him with a goal and a clean sheet in the Reds' 3-0 victory over West Ham United, Fulham's Harry Wilson scored 13 points as his two injury time goals sealed a sensational 2-1 win against Brentford with a handful of other players earning 10 points.

Another weekend means another FPL Gameweek and for each one, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL Gameweek 11.

FPL injuries



Each Gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

These stats are those displayed in Fantasy Premier League at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Riccardo Calafiori, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Kieran Tierney, Declan Rice (75), Kai Havertz (75)

Aston Villa - Matty Cash (25), Ross Barkley

Bournemouth - Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dango Ouattara (25), Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott

Brentford - Kristoffer Ajer (75), Rico Henry (25), Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Lewis Dunk (50), Adam Webster, Yankuba Minteh (75), Yasin Ayari (75), James Milner, Solly March (25), Matt O’Riley (75)

Crystal Palace - Chris Richards (50), Chadi Riad Dnanou, Joel Ward (50), Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Matheus Franca

Everton - Abdoulaye Doucoure (75), Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Sasa Lukic

Ipswich Town - Jacob Greaves, Axel Tuanzebe, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jack Taylor

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Hamza Choudhury (75), Patson Daka (75)

Liverpool - Alisson, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa

Manchester City - John Stones (50), Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Harry Maguire (25), Tyrell Malacia (25) , Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro (25), Christian Eriksen (75), Kobbie Mainoo (25), Mason Mount (75), Antony (75)

, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro (25), Christian Eriksen (75), Kobbie Mainoo (25), Mason Mount (75), Antony (75) Newcastle United - Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett (25), Jacob Murphy (75), Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu, Will Smallbone, Ryan Fraser (75), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Cristian Romero (75), Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence (75), Timo Werner (75), Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore (75), Richarlison

West Ham United - Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupiyou (50), Hwang Hee-chan, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Spurs' Richarlison is set for another spell on the sidelines / Ryan Pierse, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions for being sent off or accumulating yellow cards, or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Arsenal - Raheem Sterling

Crystal Palace - Will Hughes

Ipswich Town - Kalvin Phillips

West Ham United - Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez

FPL Gameweek 11 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Brentford v Bournemouth

Brighton v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday, 8pm)

Manchester United v Leicester City (Sunday, 2pm)

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United (Sunday, 2pm)

Spurs v Ipswich Town (Sunday, 2pm)

West Ham United v Everton

Wolves v Southampton

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have another tough trip after back-to-back defeats at Newcastle United and Inter Milan / Marco Luzzani, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 11 picks - indy100 FPL team update

indy100 didn't have the best of weeks last week (29 points went begging on the bench) but there are no knee-jerk reactions this time around.



With the international break looming and three free transfers available after this Gameweek, that could be the opportunity to revisit things.

But for now, there are just tweaks to the starting XI.

indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Mark Flekken, Brentford, £4.5m (Bournemouth H)

Defenders

Gabriel, Arsenal, £6.2m (Arsenal A)

Rico Lewis, Manchester City, £4.9m (Brighton A)

Michael Keane, Everton, £4.3m (West Ham United A)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.8m (Aston Villa H)

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal, £10.1m (Chelsea A)

Bryan Mbuemo, Brentford, £7.9m (C, Bournemouth H)

Dwight McNeil, Everton, £5.8m (West Ham United A)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.3m (VC, Brighton A)

Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest, £6.5m (Newcastle United H)

Raul Jimenez, Fulham, £5.8m (Crystal Palace A)

Substitutes

Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool, £4.4m (Aston Villa H)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.4m (Liverpool A)

Leif Davis, Ipswich Town, £4.5m (Spurs A)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.1m (Wolves A)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL Gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL Gameweek start?

The next FPL Gameweek starts on Saturday, November 23 at 12.30pm with Leicester City v Chelsea.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

