FPL Gameweek 12 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

The Premier League is back after the final international break of 2024 and that means Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is back too.

Before the break, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was the pick of the bunch, scoring 17 points in their 3-0 win over Leicester City, with Mohamed Salah netting 14 points during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa and Yoane Wissa scoring 13 points in Brentford's 3-2 win against Bournemouth.

Another weekend means another FPL Gameweek and for each one, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL Gameweek 12.

FPL injuries



Each Gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

These stats are those displayed in Fantasy Premier League at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Ben White (50), Riccardo Calafiori (50), Tomiyasu Takehiro, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka (75), Leandro Trossard (75), Declan Rice (75)

Aston Villa - Ezri Konsa (75), Pau Torres (75), Matty Cash (50), Ian Maatsen (75), Amadou Onana (50), Jacob Ramsey (50), Ross Barkley (50), Boubacar Kamara (50)

Bournemouth - Milos Kerkez (75), Julian Araujo, Antoine Semenyo (75), Dango Ouattara (75), Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott

Brentford - Ethan Pinnock (75), Kristoffer Ajer (50), Rico Henry (50), Aaron Hickey, Bryan Mbuemo (75), Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes (50), Yoane Wissam (75), Igor Thiago (50)

Brighton - Lewis Dunk (75), Ferdi Kadioglu (25), Tariq Lamptey (75), Adam Webster (50), Jack Hinshelwood (75), Yasin Ayari (75), James Milner, Solly March (50)

Brighton - Lewis Dunk (75), Ferdi Kadioglu (25), Tariq Lamptey (75), Adam Webster (50), Jack Hinshelwood (75), Yasin Ayari (75), James Milner, Solly March (50) Chelsea - Filip Jorgensen (75), Levi Colwill (75), Wesley Fofana (75), Malo Gusto (75), Reece James, Cole Palmer (75), Jadon Sancho (75), Romeo Lavia (75), Omari Kellyman

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou, Eberechi Eze (50), Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Jefferson Lerma (50), Matheus Franca, Franco Umeh-Chibueze (25), Eddie Nketiah

Everton - Jarrad Braithwaite (75), Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil (75), Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Armando Broja (50), Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Sasa Lukic (50)

Ipswich Town - Jacob Greaves (75), Omari Hutchinson (75), Wes Burns (75), Chiedozie Ogbene, Jack Taylor (75), Nathan Broadhead (75)

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Ricardo Pereira, Abdul Fatawu, Jordan Ayew (50), Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Jamie Vardy (75)

Liverpool - Alisson (50), Trent Alexander-Arnold (50), Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott (50), Federico Chiesa (50)

Manchester City - Manuel Akanji (75), John Stones (50), Ruben Dias (50), Nathan Ace (75), Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (75), Jeremy Dock (75), Matheus Nunes (75), Phil Foden (75), Jack Grealish (75), Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Nico O'Reilly (75)

Manchester United - Lisandro Martinez (75), Harry Maguire (50), Victor Lindelof (50), Tyrell Malacia (50) , Luke Shaw (50), Leny Yoro (50), Casemiro (75), Kobbie Mainoo (50)

, Luke Shaw (50), Leny Yoro (50), Casemiro (75), Kobbie Mainoo (50) Newcastle United - Kieran Trippier (50), Emil Krafth (75), Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson (50)

Nottingham Forest - Ola Aina (75), Elliot Anderson (75), Ibrahim Sangare (50), Danilo

Southampton - Aaron Ramsdale, Gavin Bazunu, Jan Bednarek, Will Smallbone, Ross Stewart

Spurs - Cristian Romero (75), Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore (75), Richarlison

West Ham United - Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Santiago Bueno (75), Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupiyou (50), Pablo Sarabia (75), Hwang Hee-chan, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale is set for a spell on the sidelines for around a month after breaking a finger last time out against Wolves / Naomi Baker, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions for being sent off or accumulating yellow cards, or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Bournemouth - Ryan Christie

Leicester City - Facundo Buonanotte

Newcastle United - Dan Burn

Spurs - Rodrigo Bentancur

West Ham United - Mohammed Kudus

FPL Gameweek 12 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Bournemouth v Brighton

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Wolves

Ipswich Town v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Leicester City v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Manchester City v Spurs (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Newcastle United v West Ham United (Monday, 8pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday, 2pm)

Ruben Amorim's first game in charge of Manchester United will be at Ipswich Town on Sunday / Ash Donelon, Manchester United via Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 12 picks - indy100 FPL team update

indy100 has reassessed over the international break and is using all three of its stacked free transfers.



Brighton's Mark Verbruggen, Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui and Brentford's Sepp van den Berg are in for Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher, Manchester City's Rico Lewis and Everton's Michael Keane respectively.

These transfers have been done with more next week in mind.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the captain and Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the vice-captain.

indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Mark Verbruggen, Brighton,

Defenders

Gabriel, Arsenal, £6.1m (Nottingham Forest H)

Noussair Mazraoui, Manchester United, £4.6m (Ipswich Town A)

Leif Davis, Ipswich Town, £4.5m (Manchester United H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.9m (C, Aston Villa H)

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal, £10.1m (Nottingham Forest H)

Bryan Mbuemo, Brentford, £7.9m (Everton A)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.4m (Crystal Palace H)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.2m (VC, Spurs H)

Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest, £6.6m (Arsenal A)

Raul Jimenez, Fulham, £5.8m (Wolves A)

Substitutes

Mark Flekken, Brentford, £4.5m (Everton A)

Dwight McNeil, Everton, £5.7m (Brentford H)

Sepp van den Berg, Brentford, £4.1m (Everton A)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.1m (Liverpool H)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL Gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL Gameweek start?

The next FPL Gameweek starts on Friday, November 29 at 8pm with Brighton v Southampton.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.