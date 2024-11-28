FPL Gameweek 13 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

What a return to the Premier League that was at the weekend... Spurs won 4-0 at Manchester City, Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the table and Leicester City sacked Steve Cooper.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) stars included Wolves' Matheus Cunha and Spurs' James Maddison, both of whom scored 16 points each, with West Ham United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka just behind them on 15.



Liverpool host Manchester City this weekend - big games always mean a bit of a headache for FPL managers as players from both sides are usually featured but City come into it having failed to win in their last six, including the midweek collapse at home to Feyenoord in the Champions League.

The PL action is coming thick and fast now with a round of midweek games coming up but we'll be sure to keep you up-to-date through the busy period so you don't fall behind.

Another weekend means another FPL Gameweek and for each one, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL Gameweek 13.

FPL injuries



Each Gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

These stats are those displayed in Fantasy Premier League at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Gabriel (75), Ben White, Tomiyasu Takehiro

Aston Villa - Amadou Onana (50), Jacob Ramsey (50)

Bournemouth - Julian Araujo, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott

Brentford - Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes (50)

Brighton - Lewis Dunk (75), Ferdi Kadioglu (25), Tariq Lamptey (75), Adam Webster (50), Jack Hinshelwood (75), James Milner, Solly March (50)

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou, Eberechi Eze (50), Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Matheus Franca, Franco Umeh-Chibueze (25), Eddie Nketiah

Everton - Seamus Coleman, Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Joachim Andersen (75), Harrison Reed

Ipswich Town - Jacob Greaves (75), Ben Johnson (75), Kalvin Phillips (75), Chiedozie Ogbene, Nathan Broadhead (75), George Hirst

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Ricardo Pereira, Abdul Fatawu, Harry Winks (75)

Liverpool - Alisson (50), Ibrahima Konate (75), Konstantinos Tsimikas (50), Conor Bradley (75), Diogo Jota (50), Federico Chiesa (50)

Manchester City - Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku (75), Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Lisandro Martinez (75), Harry Maguire (25), Victor Lindelof (75), Leny Yoro (50)

Newcastle United - Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Bruno Guimaraes (75), Joe Willock (50), Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Elliot Anderson (75), Anthony Elanga (75), Morgan Gibbs-White (75), Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Aaron Ramsdale, Gavin Bazunu, Jan Bednarek, Adam Lallana (50), Will Smallbone, Paul Onuachu (75), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero (50), Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore (50), Richarlison

West Ham United - Jean-Clair Todibo (75), Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Santiago Bueno (75), Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupiyou (75), Pablo Sarabia (75), Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Spurs' Guglielmo Vicario played 60 minutes with a broken ankle in their 4-0 win at Manchester United / Carl Recine, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions for being sent off or accumulating yellow cards, or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Bournemouth - Antoine Semenyo

Brighton - Carlos Baleba

Spurs - Rodrigo Bentancur

West Ham United - Mohammed Kudus

FPL Gameweek 13 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Brentford v Leicester City

Brighton v Southampton (Friday, 8pm)

Chelsea v Aston Villa (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Manchester City (Sunday, 4pm)

Manchester United v Everton (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Spurs v Fulham (Sunday, 1.30pm)

West Ham United v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth

A win for Arne Slot's Liverpool would take them 11 points clear from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City / Jan Kruger & Carl Recine, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 13 picks - indy100 FPL team update

indy100 is going to wait for another free transfer to roll over into the next gameweek before making any decisions.

There is serious consideration about taking Manchester City's Erling Haaland out at this stage - the price would free up a lot of funds for more in-form players elsewhere.

There's just the one change in the starting XI and Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo is captain at home to Leicester City (the Foxes are manageress at present and Brentford have the best home form in the league) with Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood vice-captain at home to Ipswich Town.

indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Mark Verbruggen, Brighton, £4.5m (Southampton H)

Defenders

Gabriel, Arsenal, £6.2m (West Ham United A)

Noussair Mazraoui, Manchester United, £4.6m (Everton H)

Sepp van den Berg, Brentford, £4.1m (Ipswich Town H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £13.1m (Manchester City H)

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal, £10.2m (West Ham United A)

Bryan Mbuemo, Brentford, £7.9m (C, Leicester City H)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.4m (Chelsea A)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.1m (Liverpool A)

Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest, £6.6m (VC, Ipswich Town H)

Raul Jimenez, Fulham, £5.7m (Spurs A)

Substitutes

Mark Flekken, Brentford, £4.5m (Leicester City H)

Dwight McNeil, Everton, £5.6m (Manchester United A)

Leif Davis, Ipswich Town, £4.5m (Nottingham Forest A)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.1m (Brighton A)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL Gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL Gameweek start?

The next FPL Gameweek starts earlier than usual, this time on Tuesday, December 3 with Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace at 7.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

