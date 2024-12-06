FPL Gameweek 15 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

What a dramatic midweek of Premier League football that was - Liverpool's defence proved leaky with the chasing pack doing their bit to edge closer to the frontrunners, including a return to winning ways for Manchester City.

Mo Salah continues to be the standout player this season despite the Reds drawing 3-3 - he netted twice and got an assist to bag Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers 18 points.

There were huge wins for Everton, Leicester City and Crystal Palace at the other end of the table too.

For each FPL Gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL Gameweek 15.

Liverpool's Mo Salah got two goals and an assist midweek but the Reds drew 3-3 at Newcastle United / Justin Setterfield, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 15 picks - what to think about

To note, this was written on Thursday 5 December, before the final Gameweek 14 games (Fulham v Brighton and Bournemouth v Spurs) had been played.

Salah is undoubtedly the man in form and more than three-fifths of FPL managers now have him in their team.

He could be the outstanding candidate for the captaincy but Liverpool travel to Everton this weekend, who have just been buoyed by thumping Wolves 4-0, and the Toffees will be bang up for it, not just because it's the Merseyside derby but also because it'll be the last one to be played in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Elsewhere, while Chelsea travel to Spurs this weekend, the Blues have seven green fixtures in a row through the festive period and into the New Year.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4) and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

With first choice centre-back Wesley Fofana out for four-to-five weeks with a hamstring injury, Axel Disasi or Tosin Adarabioyo could be an option to bring in as they're both only £4.2m and will deputise in Fofana's absence (it might be worth waiting until the Spurs game to see who gets partnered alongside Levi Colwill as Chelsea rotated in the 5-1 Southampton win if that route is chosen).

Arsenal's Gabriel missed the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United but could be back for Fulham at the weekend so managers with him in their squad might not have to switch him out.

Manchester City's return to winning ways could lead managers to look at players from the blue half of Manchester again, with Kevin de Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Bernardo Silva the standouts in City's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United were impressive against Liverpool but can be inconsistent (and have Brentford away next who have been on fire at home) but Aston Villa's return to winning ways in the Premier League saw Oli Watkins and Morgan Rogers in the meaningful points again.

Everton finally found themselves among the goals and Leicester City players could be ones to watch under new head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy but time will tell on that one.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer was among the goals in the Blues' 5-1 win at Southampton / Michael Steele, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each Gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

These stats are those displayed in Fantasy Premier League at the time of writing on Thursday 5 December.

Arsenal - Gabriel (75), Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori (75), Tomiyasu Takehiro, Myles Lewis-Skelly (75)

Aston Villa - Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey

Bournemouth - Julian Araujo, Lewis Cook (75), Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott

Brentford - Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Christian Norgaard (75), Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes

Brighton - Joel Veltman (75), Ferdi Kadioglu (50), Adam Webster (25), Jack Hinshelwood (50), James Milner, Brajan Gruda (75), Solly March (25)

Chelsea - Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Omari Kellyman

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou, Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca, Franco Umeh-Chibueze (25)

Everton - Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed

Ipswich Town - Axel Tuanzebe, Chiedozie Ogbene, George Hirst

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Ricardo Pereira, Abdul Fatawu, Harry Winks (25)

Liverpool - Alisson (25), Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas (25), Conor Bradley, Diogo Jota (50), Federico Chiesa (75)

Manchester City - Manuel Akanji (50), John Stones, Nathan Age (25), Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden (75), Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Victor Lindelof (50), Luke Shaw

Newcastle United - Kieran Trippier (75), Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles

Nottingham Forest - Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Aaron Ramsdale, Gavin Bazunu, Jan Bednarek, Juan Larios, Adam Lallana, Will Smallbone, Paul Onuachu (75), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero (50), Micky van de Ven, Archie Gray (75), Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore, Dominic Solake (75), Richarlison

West Ham United - Jean-Clair Todibo (75), Danny Ings (75)

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupiyou (75), Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Arsenal's Gabriel could be back in time for the Gunners' trip to Fulham / Justin Setterfield, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions for being sent off or accumulating yellow cards, or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing on Thursday 5 December.

Fulham - Reiss Nelson, Tom Cairney

Leicester City - Facundo Buonanotte

Liverpool - Alexis Mac Allister

Southampton - Jack Stephens

Spurs - Rodrigo Bentancur

FPL Gameweek 15 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Fulham v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

Ipswich Town v Bournemouth (Sunday, 2pm)

Leicester City v Brighton (Sunday, 2pm)

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Spurs v Chelsea (Sunday, 4.30pm)

West Ham United v Wolves (Monday, 8pm)

Spurs host Chelsea in what's sure to be a fiery London derby on Sunday / Justin Setterfield, Getty Images

When does the next FPL Gameweek start?



The next FPL Gameweek starts on Saturday, December 14 with four fixtures kicking off at 3pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

