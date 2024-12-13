FPL Gameweek 16 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

Premier League action did not fail to disappoint last time out as Chelsea beat Spurs in a seven goal thriller, Nottingham Forest stunned Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford and Manchester City's form continued to stutter with a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The weather caused last minute havoc for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers too as Everton v Liverpool was called off on the morning of the game due to Storm Darragh.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer was the standout FPL performer last Gameweek, scoring 18 points with an assist and two penalties in their 4-3 win at Spurs.

And if you missed it, the FPL Mystery Chip was officially unveiled this week - we'll be going over that in this guide too.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL Gameweek 16.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer earned FPL managers 18 points for his performance at Spurs / Shaun Botterill, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 16 picks - what to think about

League leaders Liverpool are back in action this weekend at home to Fulham; the Reds have a trip to Spurs after that but then all their fixtures are either green or neutral all the way through to the middle of February.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4) and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Alisson is back from injury too.

Chelsea now have seven green fixtures in a row through the festive period and into the New Year but head coach Enzo Maresca has shown he is not afraid to rotate.

Arsenal have a good run of fixtures with three green in a row themselves.

Manchester City continue to stutter in both the Premier League and Champions League - they have fixtures coming up against Manchester United and Aston Villa before three consecutive green games.

Nottingham Forest continue to perform well and Brighton have three green fixtures in a row.

Bournemouth have won their last three in a row and do not have a red fixture until the middle of January.

Brentford continue to be strong at home but their away record is appalling; Fulham play Liverpool and Chelsea in their next three but then have a run of green fixtures after that.

Newcastle United have a couple of green fixtures coming up.

Everton face a really tough run with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City their next three matches and Leicester City have three light red or dark red fixtures in their next four.

Wolves have had a good run of fixtures but are on a run of losing their last three - they have two more green fixtures but then do not have another one until the end of February.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy was instrumental in rescuing a point for his side at home to Brighton last weekend / Michael Regan, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each Gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Gabriel (75), Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori (75), Oleksandr Zinchenko (75), Tomiyasu Takehiro

Aston Villa - Leon Bailey (25), Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins (75)

Bournemouth - Marcos Sensei, Julian Araujo, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott

Brentford - Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Vitaly Janelt (75), Mathias Jensen (50), Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes

Brighton - Joel Veltman (50), Ferdi Kadioglu (25), Adam Webster (25), Jack Hinshelwood (50), James Milner (25), Solly March (75)

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou (50), Adam Wharton (50), Matheus Franca, Franco Umeh-Chibueze (25)

Everton - Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Youssef Chermiti (25)

Fulham - Joachim Andersen, Reiss Nelson, Harrison Reed

Ipswich Town - Axel Tuanzebe, Chiedozie Ogbene, George Hirst

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdul Fatawu, Harry Winks (50)

Liverpool - Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas (50), Conor Bradley, Diogo Jota (75), Federico Chiesa (75)

Manchester City - Manuel Akanji (50), John Stones (50), Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Jonny Evans (50), Luke Shaw

Newcastle United - Nick Pope (50), Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock (50), Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Aaron Ramsdale, Gavin Bazunu, Juan Larios, Adam Lallana (50), Will Smallbone, Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore, Richarlison

West Ham United - Michail Antonio

Wolves - Jose Sa (75), Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupiyou (75), Pablo Sarabia (75), Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

West Ham United's Michail Antonio continues to recover in hospital after having to be cut from his car following an incident in Epping, Essex / Alex Pantling, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions for being sent off or accumulating yellow cards, or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Chelsea - Pedro Neto

Fulham - Calvin Bassey, Tom Cairney

Leicester City - Boubakary Soumare

Liverpool - Alexis Mac Allister

Manchester City - Rico Lewis

Nottingham Forest - Alex Moreno

Southampton - Jack Stephens

Spurs - Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur

West Ham United - Emerson

Wolves - Joao Gomes

FPL Gameweek 16 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Arsenal v Everton

Bournemouth v West Ham United (Monday, 8pm)

Brighton v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 2pm)

Chelsea v Brentford (Sunday, 7pm)

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester City v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Southampton v Spurs (Sunday, 7pm)

Wolves v Ipswich Town

Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim go head-to-head for the second time this season in the Manchester derby on Sunday (Amorim's Sporting beat Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League) / Alex Pantling & Gareth Copley, Getty Images

When does the next FPL Gameweek start?



The next FPL Gameweek starts on Saturday, December 21 with Aston Villa v Manchester City at 12.30pm.

What is the FPL Mystery Chip?

The new Assistant Manager chip will be available from FPL Gameweek 24 and allows players to pick a manager in real life for them to score extra points.

The FPL site said: "As well as picking 15 players in your squad, you'll soon be able to pick one of the Premier League's 20 managers to help you earn points."

When the chip is activated, an assistant manager can be chosen for three successive Gameweeks.

They will get six points for each win, three for a draw, two for a clean sheet and one point for every goal. For example, a 2-0 win would be worth 10 points in total (six for the win, two for the clean sheet and two for goals).

But that's not all.

If players pick a manager who faces a club ranked at least five places higher in the Premier League table at the start of the gameweek, there's an extra 10 points for a win or an additional five points for a draw.

This gives players a difficult choice whether to go for a top manager with more of a likelihood to bank points or risk it and try go big.

When a chip is activated, selecting a manager does not cost any transfers.

But after the chip is activated, if a new manager is wanted ahead of the next Gameweek, this will cost the same as switching in a new player.

Also, while the Assistant Manager chip is active, no other chips can be used.

If a manager leaves their club, players who own or bring in that Assistant Manager will still score based on the original club's performance.

The Assistant Manager chip also falls in the three players per club quota, meaning Arne Slot cannot be brought in if players have three Liverpool players in their squad for example.

Each Assistant Manager will have a price that will not fluctuate through the season; these will be announced in due course but range between £0.5m and £1.5m. This will need to be paid for out of existing budgets.

If managers are in double Gameweeks, players have the chance to cash in for double on these, just like they would with players.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

