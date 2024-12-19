FPL Gameweek 17 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

The Premier League was at its unpredictable best last Gameweek as Arsenal and Liverpool both dropped points, Manchester City surrendered a lead to lose the Manchester derby in the final five minutes and Crystal Palace picked up a vital three points at rivals Brighton.

Ismaila Sarr starred for the Eagles and got Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers the best return in Gameweek 16, earning 0.5 per cent of players 17 points.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Spurs' James Maddison were just behind that, both with 15, and another Spurs player in Heung-min Son scored 14.

Both Wolves and Southampton come into the new Gameweek having sacked their managers.

The action is coming thick and fast over the festive period and for each FPL Gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL Gameweek 17.

Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr was the top FPL points scorer in Gameweek 16 / Alex Pantling, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 17 picks - what to think about

Although Liverpool were surprisingly held to a draw by Fulham last time out, after the Reds travel to Spurs this weekend, Liverpool do not have another red fixture until the middle of February.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4) and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Chelsea's fine form continued and the Blues have another six green Gameweeks on the horizon until they travel to Manchester City at the end of January.

Arsenal have two green fixtures but their first green fixture in 2025 is not until the end of January.

Nottingham Forest keep marching on - they have a mixed run of games but given their form, they could provide some very good alternative options.

Manchester City's slump continues and they travel to Aston Villa this weekend but they do not have a red fixture then until the end of January.

Bournemouth have been really impressive and have green and neutral fixtures in their next four, proving another team to think about for differentials. Fulham have five green fixtures in their next six and have also been very impressive this season.

Manchester United could be buoyed after their late comeback win at City but their form has been erratic this campaign.

Crystal Palace have put together a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last five league games but have Arsenal and Chelsea in their next four.

Ipswich Town have a tough run with just one green fixture between now and the start of February; Wolves and Southampton both come into Gameweek 17 having sacked their managers and will be hoping this is the start of a turnaround in their fortunes.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson is available for selection again against Spurs after serving his one game suspension in the Reds' 2-1 Carabao Cup quarterfinal win at Southampton / Alex Livesey, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each Gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori (25), Oleksandr Zinchenko (25), Tomiyasu Takehiro

Aston Villa - Leon Bailey (25), Jacob Ramsey

Bournemouth - Marcos Sensei, Julian Araujo, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott

Brentford - Ethan Pinnock (75), Sepp van den Berg (75), Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago (75)

Brighton - Joel Veltman (50), Ferdi Kadioglu (25), Adam Webster (25), Jack Hinshelwood (50), Matt O'Reilly (75), James Milner (25), Solly March (75), Danny Welbeck (75)

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou (75), Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca, Franco Umeh-Chibueze (25)

Everton - Dwight McNeil (75), Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Youssef Chermiti (25)

Fulham - Kenny Tete (75), Joachim Andersen (50), Reiss Nelson, Harrison Reed

Ipswich Town - Axel Tuanzebe, Chiedozie Ogbene, George Hirst

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen (75), Jakub Stolarczyk (75), Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdul Fatawu, Harry Winks (50)

Liverpool - Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley

Manchester City - Manuel Akanji (25), Nathan Ake, Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Noussair Mazraoui (75), Luke Shaw, Mason Mount (25)

Newcastle United - Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Murillo (75), Ryan Yates (75), Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Aaron Ramsdale (50), Gavin Bazunu, James Bree (75), Juan Larios, Will Smallbone, Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie (75), Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore (50), Richarlison

West Ham United - Michail Antonio

Wolves - Jose Sa, Yerson Mosquera, Pablo Sarabia, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended after testing positive for a banned substance during a routine urine test / Ryan Pierse, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Chelsea - Marc Cucurella, Mykhailo Mudryk

Crystal Palace - Daniel Munoz

Everton - Armando Broja

Fulham - Andreas Pereira

Ipswich Town - Liam Delap

Newcastle United - Joelinton

Southampton - Jack Stephens

Spurs - Rodrigo Bentancur

West Ham United - Carlos Soler

Wolves - Ryan Ait-Nouri

FPL Gameweek 17 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Aston Villa v Manchester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Everton v Chelsea (Sunday, 2pm)

Fulham v Southampton (Sunday, 2pm)

Ipswich Town v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Manchester United v Bournemouth (Sunday, 2pm)

Spurs v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

West Ham United v Brighton

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs host Liverpool on Sunday / Michael Steele, Getty Images

When does the next FPL Gameweek start?



The next FPL Gameweek starts on Thursday, December 26 with Manchester City v Everton at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

