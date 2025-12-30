FPL Gameweek 19 preview: Every player you need to think about

Although we're in that strange period between Christmas and New Year, Premier League action is here to keep us entertained throughout.

That means Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers need to be on their toes so they don't miss anything but we'll have you covered with our picks throughout. To note, our Gameweek 20 preview will go live on 2 January 2026.

This is a final reminder that chips reset ahead of Gameweek 20, so make sure you use any outstanding chips before the Gameweek 19 deadline hits.



Gameweek 19 starts with four games kicking off on Tuesday (30 December) at 7.30pm GMT (2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 19.

Best Gameweek 19 goalkeeper picks

Everton have a decent run coming up with no red Gameweek in their next nine. That could make Jordan Pickford (£5.5m), who is already the third-highest FPL scoring goalkeeper, a decent option.

Short term, Manchester United host Wolves, making Senne Lammens (£5.0m) a good shout. Chelsea host Bournemouth and Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) might offer returns. He's the fourth highest FPL scoring goalkeeper at present too.

Another side with a decent run coming up is Newcastle United with three green Gameweeks in their next five and no red in that stretch either. Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) could be one to watch.

Best Gameweek 19 defender picks

Arsenal's Gabriel (£6.3m) could be fit to return to the starting XI for the Gunners having come off the bench in the win against Brighton. He was in scintillating form before his injury and was easily the highest FPL scoring defender before then.

Elsewhere, with Everton's run, Michael Keane (£4.8m) looks good value. James Tarkowski (£5.5m) could prove fruitful too.

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu (£4.2m) is one of the most popular players this Gameweek having returned 17 points against Newcastle United last time out. With Wolves up next, he could bag even more.

Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.9m) is one to look out for too. He's been playing as a winger with Dango Ouattara away at the African Cup of Nations.

Best Gameweek 19 midfielder picks

Is he properly back? Top FPL scoring midfielder Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) has scored in each of his last three games for the Cherries but Bournemouth have Chelsea and Arsenal up next.

With Newcastle's run, Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) are ones to consider.

We mentioned him last week but Manchester United's Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) will be looking to be the main man against his former club. Manchester City's Ryan Cherki (£6.7m) is proving a really popular pick at the moment and is a very budget-friendly way into City's attack right now.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.2m) is definitely one to consider but maybe save that for the next Gameweek as Villa take on Arsenal next.

Best Gameweek 19 forward picks

Erling Haaland (£15.1m), what happened?! The Manchester City forward blanked at Nottingham Forest last time out but City have no red fixture in their next six.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) has provided attacking returns in each of his last four games with Leeds United and Fulham up next.

Speaking of Leeds, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) can't stop scoring, that's seven in his last six now but Leeds have Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United in their next three.

Chelsea's results might be up and down but a favourite at the start of the season, Joao Pedro (£7.2m), has scored in his last two with Bournemouth up next.

