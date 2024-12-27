FPL Gameweek 19 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

The Premier League yet again delivered loads of twist and turns on Boxing Day, including Liverpool moving seven points clear at the top of the table with a win over Leicester City after Chelsea lost at home to Fulham late on, Nottingham Forest moved up to third and Manchester remains miserable after City were held to a draw at home to Everton and United slumped to 14th in the table with a 2-0 loss at Wolves.

Newcastle United's Joelinton has been the top scorer in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 18 so far with 13 points from his dazzling display against Aston Villa.

This guide was written on 27 December before the final two fixtures of Gameweek 18 (Brighton v Brentford and Arsenal v Ipswich Town) have been played.

The action is coming thick and fast over the festive period and for each FPL Gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL Gameweek 19.

Newcastle United's Joelinton has been the top FPL Gameweek 18 scorer at the time of writing / Ian MacNicol, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 19 picks - what to think about

Before getting into player picks, along with team fixtures and form, players who have not played their first wildcard chip of the season will lose the chance to do so if they do not play it before the start of Gameweek 19.

That's because for Gameweek 20 onwards, the second wildcard will be in effect.

If the first has not been redeemed before Gameweek 19 starts, players will still only be able to play one through the rest of the season.

Liverpool have shot to seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table (as of 27 December before the final two fixtures of Gameweek 18 are played) and look pretty unstoppable.

Mohamed Salah yet again offered managers a decent return in their 3-1 win over Leicester City.

Chelsea had a shock defeat at home to Fulham after being 1-0 up with less than 10 minutes to lose 2-1 but managers with Cole Palmer still had a good return from him.

Chelsea have two green and two neutral fixtures in their next four but have not won either of their last two.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4) and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Nottingham Forest defenders should be considered by managers if they haven't already as the Reds kept another clean sheet at home to Spurs in the 1-0 win; Anthony Elanga scored for the third game in a row.

The Reds only have one dark red fixture in their next seven but only have two green with four netural.

Newcastle United have flown up to fifth in the table after a stuttering start with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa - Alexander Isak continues his impressive form.

Manchester City dropped yet more points to drop to seventh and Fulham's win sees them unbeaten in six in a run which has included Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Fulham have a good run with only one red fixture in their next 10 and three green fixtures in their next four but have seemingly performed better against teams higher up in the table this season.

Spurs continue to struggle and West Ham United are now unbeaten in their last four with Jarrod Bowen scoring the only goal of the game in their 1-0 win at Southampton.

The Hammers have a tough run now though with no green fixture until the middle of February.

Everton ground out a third consecutive draw in a tricky run to go four unbeaten with Sean Dyche making the Toffees tricky to chew through and Wolves' new manager bounce sees them now out of the relegation zone.

Wolves have a very tough run though with no green fixture in their next nine until the start of March though.

Fulham stunned Chelsea with a late turnaround at Stamford Bridge to win 2-1 / Ryan Pierse, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each Gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko (75), Tomiyasu Takehiro, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling

Aston Villa - Jacob Ramsey (75)

Bournemouth - Adam Smith, Marcos Sensei, Julian Araujo, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott

Brentford - Ethan Pinnock, Sepp van den Berg, Mads Roerslev (75), Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Ferdi Kadioglu (25), Adam Webster (75), Jack Hinshelwood (25), Mats Wieffer (75), James Milner (25), Solly March (75), Danny Welbeck (25)

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou (75), Will Hughes (75), Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca, Franco Umeh-Chibueze (25)

Everton - Dwight McNeil (25), Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Iliman Ndiaye (75)

Fulham - Kenny Tete, Emile Smith Rowe (50), Reiss Nelson, Sander Berge (50), Harrison Reed

Ipswich Town - Axel Tuanzebe, Massimo Luongo (75), Chiedozie Ogbene, George Hirst

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen (25), Wout Faes (50), Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy (75)

Liverpool - Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley

Manchester City - Ederson (50), Ruben Dias, John Stones (50), Kyle Walker (75), Matheus Nunes (50), Jack Grealish (75), Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Victor Lindelof (25), Luke Shaw, Mason Mount

Newcastle United - Nick Pope, Tino Livramento (75), Emil Krafth, Sven Botman (50), Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo (25)

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu, Jack Stephens (25), Juan Larios, Will Smallbone (25), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin (75), Ben Davies (25), Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore, Richarlison

West Ham United - Lukasz Fabianski (25), Max Kilman (25), Carlos Soler (75), Michail Antonio

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Mario Lemina (75), Pablo Sarabia, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off during his side's 2-0 loss at Wolves / Naomi Baker, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Aston Villa - Matty Cash, Jhon Duran

Bournemouth - Justin Kluivert

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Crystal Palace - Marc Guehi

Leicester City - Jordan Ayew

Liverpool - Dominik Szoboszlai

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte

Nottingham Forest - Ryan Yates

Spurs - Djed Spence

West Ham United - Tomas Soucek, Guido Rodriguez

FPL Gameweek 19 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Sunday at 3pm unless stated.

Aston Villa v Brighton (Monday, 7.45pm)

Brentford v Arsenal (Wednesday, 5.30pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Bournemouth

Ipswich Town v Chelsea (Monday, 7.45pm)

Leicester City v Manchester City (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Manchester United v Newcastle United (Monday, 8pm)

Spurs v Wolves

West Ham United v Liverpool (Sunday, 5.15pm)

Arne Slot and Liverpool will be hoping to end the year on a high at West Ham United / Alex Livesey, Getty Images

When does the next FPL Gameweek start?



The next FPL Gameweek starts on Saturday, January 4 with Spurs v Newcastle United at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

