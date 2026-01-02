FPL Gameweek 20 preview: Every player you need to think about

There have been loads of twists and turns in the Premier League over the festive period, perhaps none bigger than Chelsea parting company with Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.

The action has come thick and fast and, as always, there's loads for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to think about. And that's before even considering that chips have reset ahead of Gameweek 20, meaning another round of each chip is available to all players.

Gameweek 20 starts with Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest on Saturday (3 January) at 12.30pm GMT (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 20.

Best Gameweek 20 goalkeeper picks

We've mentioned him previously but Everton's Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) is a solid choice at the moment. He's second out of all goalkeepers in FPL points and the Toffees have no red fixture in their next eight.

Sunderland's Robin Roefs (£4.8m) is the top scoring goalkeeper of all at the moment and is one to seriously think about with the Black Cats having no red fixture in their next five.



Looking at this round of fixtures specifically, Aston Villa host a struggling Nottingham Forest, making Emi Martinez (£5.0m) a decent pick. Brighton host Burnley this weekend, which makes Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) a potential alternative.

Best Gameweek 20 defender picks

Well that didn't take long for him to be among the big FPL points again, did it? Gabriel (£6.4m) is back and notched up double figures against Aston Villa. He's one to think about bringing in as he was easily the highest FPL scoring defender before his injury which he has now recovered from.

We mentioned this previously but with Everton's run, James Tarkowski (£5.5m) could prove fruitful. Michael Keane (£4.8m) is a cheaper alternative but did not feature last time out and there is a question mark over his fitness ahead of this Gameweek.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash (£4.8m) is one to consider this Gameweek as his former club in Forest visit Villa Park. Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele (£4.2m) is a steal at that price and Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) could be one to think about for this Gameweek too.

Best Gameweek 20 midfielder picks

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) is one to consider not just for this Gameweek but perhaps the rest of the season. After games against Chelsea and Arsenal, Villa now have two green in their next three and from Gameweek 26 to 36, Villa do not have a red fixture at all.

Although Manchester City blanked last time out, Phil Foden (£9.0m) and Ryan Cherki (£6.7m) could wreak havoc against a managerless and out-of-form Chelsea.

Newcastle United's run make Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) players that should be constantly at the forefront of manager minds. Brighton's Georgino Rutter (£5.6m) is one to consider as his home form has been strong this season and could provide a fruitful differential.

Best Gameweek 20 forward picks

That's two blank Gameweeks in a row now for Erling Haaland (£15.1m) but leave him out of your side at your peril.

Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) might be a decent option with his home form being strong. He's only blanked three times at home in the Premier League since joining and the Magpies host Crystal Palace next.

This one is risky but West Ham United have a run coming up where they need results against teams around them. They have three green Gameweeks in their next four with no red in their next eight, making Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) one to think about.

