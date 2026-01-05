FPL Gameweek 21 preview: Every player you need to think about

What a rollercoaster the Premier League is serving up at the moment - Manchester United have parted ways with Ruben Amorim, last time out a managerless Chelsea snatched an unlikely last minute equaliser at Manchester City as Arsenal moved six points clear at the top and Wolves got their first win of the season against West Ham United.

The action continues to come thick and fast so, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, don't be caught out by another full midweek round of action.

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

Gameweek 21 starts with West Ham United v Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (6 January) at 8pm GMT (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 21.

Best Gameweek 21 goalkeeper picks

The only real standout this Gameweek seems to be Everton's Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) as the Toffees host Wolves - but that's no guarantee after Everton conceded four at home to Brentford and Wolves are finally showing a bit of fight.

Speaking of Brentford, the Bees host Sunderland, making Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) a potentially decent alternative.

West Ham United face Nottingham Forest midweek and that's likely to be quite a cagey game as 18th host 17th in the league, making either Alphonse Areola (£4.3m) or Matz Sels (£4.6m) candidates for a clean sheet. John Victor (£4.0m) was substituted off with injury during Forest's loss at Aston Villa.

Best Gameweek 21 defender picks

Again, Everton assets might be the best bet here, making James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Michael Keane (£4.8m) potentially strong options - depending on which Everton and Wolves teams turn up.

If you've not yet brought him back in, Arsenal's Gabriel (£6.6m) is a must before he gets too much more expensive. Even with Liverpool up next, the potential for attacking returns make him a strong choice.

Looking more long-term, one to bring in may be Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah (£5.5m). Although the Blues don't yet have a permanent head coach, he's the second-highest FPL scoring defender and the Blues have no red fixture in their next seven with a run of four consecutive green Gameweeks on the horizon.

Best Gameweek 21 midfielder picks

Crystal Palace's Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) could be one to keep an eye on - he started against Newcastle United last time out and has scored more than 130 FPL points in each of the last two seasons for Spurs. Now he's likely to be playing regularly again, watch out for the Welshman, especially with no red Gameweek for the Eagles in their next 10.



Speaking of Newcastle United, with Leeds United and Wolves up next, Bruno Guimaraes (£7.1m) might continue his strong form.

Manchester United have parted ways with Ruben Amorim but Matheus Cunha (£8.2m) might provide attacking returns from their trip to Burnley. Darren Fletcher will take the reins for that one.

One player who has been in sensational form is Fulham's Harry Wilson (£5.8m) who scored once again at home to Liverpool at the weekend. With no red Gameweek in their next five, he might continue his scintillating form.

Best Gameweek 21 forward picks

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) watch - he hit the post against Chelsea and hasn't bagged in his last three as Manchester City host Brighton midweek. That might provide an opportunity for him to return to the goals again though.



Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) has been in fantastic form, providing attacking returns in six of the last seven Gameweeks. He faces a Palace defence that has kept just one clean sheet in their last eight.

He had a quiet few weeks but what a return to form for Brentford's Igor Thiago (£6.9m) with a hat-trick last time out at Everton. Could he net again against Sunderland?

And Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) is one to think about with Leeds United and Wolves up next.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.