Midweek Premier League action threw up yet more twists and turns as Liverpool fought back to earn a draw at high-flying Nottingham Forest, Arsenal gained ground on the league leaders with a comeback win over arch-rivals Spur, and Newcastle United have soared into the top four as their impressive form continues.

Elsewhere, Manchester City looked to be getting back on track only to fall at the final hurdle - again - this time at Brentford, Manchester United's Amad Diallo continues to star under Ruben Amorim and all five bottom sides lost their respective fixtures.

Diallo was the top points scorer in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for gameweek 21, with his late 12-minute hat-trick earning him 20 points.

Ahead of each FPL gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.



Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 22.

FPL gameweek 22 picks - what to think about

League leaders, Liverpool, have another tricky trip, this time to Brentford, who have been very strong at home - although the Bees have picked up just two points from their last three games at the Gtech Community Stadium.

After that for the Reds, there is no red fixture in the next four.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4), and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Cheaper Arsenal players could be a strong option at the moment as a number of key, more expensive, players are out injured and the Gunners have just one red fixture in their next seven.

Nottingham Forest have four games without a red fixture, including hosting bottom side Southampton at the weekend, but then have three light red fixtures in a row after that run.

Newcastle United continue to fly high and have now climbed to fourth with Lewis Hall, Anthony Gordon, and Alexander Isak all providing incredibly strong returns.

Chelsea's form has nosedived with no win in their last five league games with a trip to Manchester City, splitting two home games against Wolves and West Ham United.

Manchester City keep looking like their fortunes are about to turn only to fall at the final hurdle. Phil Foden finally provided some returns. City have a green fixture up next at Ipswich Town but do not have another one after that in their next seven.

While Aston Villa have a tough trip to Arsenal up next, they have three green fixtures in a row after that.

Bournemouth continue to be tricky to beat but have Newcastle United (A), Nottingham Forest (H) and Liverpool (H) in their next three.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo continues to be the rising star under Ruben Amorim and he could prove excellent value at just £5.5m, he's one of just seven midfielders to have scored 100 points or more in FPL so far this season.

West Ham United have no green fixture in their next three and Spurs continue to be in free fall, still with a number of key injuries; they only have one red fixture in their next five though.

Crystal Palace have a really good run through the start of 2025 and are unbeaten in their last four.

Wolves have a tricky run with no green fixture in their next six and Ipswich Town have four red fixtures in their next five.

Bottom side Southampton do not have a red fixture in their next five.

FPL transfer news

Through January, we'll keep you up-to-date with all of the most important transfers that have happened since the last gameweek.

Forward Donyell Malen has signed for Aston Villa from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee. There's also been an outgoing at Villa Park as Jaden Pliogene has completed a move to Ipswich Town.

And Leicester City have strengthened their defensive options with fullback Woyo Couloibaly signing from Serie A side Parma for a fee reported to be £3m.

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori (75), Tomiyasu Takehiro, Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene

Bournemouth - Adam Smith, Marcos Sensei, James Hill (25), Julian Araujo, Julio Soler, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Evanilson, Enes Unal

Brentford - Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood (50), Mats Wieffer (50), Evan Ferguson (50)

Crystal Palace - Jefferson Lerma (25), Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca, Franco Umeh-Chibueze (25)

Everton - Dwight McNeil, Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner (25), Armando Broja (25), Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Kenny Tete, Reiss Nelson

Ipswich Town - Axel Tuanzebe, Sam Szmodics (25), Conor Chaplin, Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Joe Gomez, Luis Diaz (75), Diogo Jota (75)

Manchester City - Ruben Dias (25), John Stones (25), Rodri, Oscar Bobb (25)

Manchester United - Jonny Evans (25), Victor Lindelof (25), Luke Shaw (25), Mason Mount (25)

Newcastle United - Nick Pope (25), Fabian Schar (75), Jamaal Lascelles, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Ibrahim Sangare

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu (75), Jack Stephens, Juan Larios, Tyler Dibling (75), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Timo Werner, Rodrigo Bentancur, Wilson Odobert

West Ham United - Alphonse Areola (25), Jean-Clair Todibo (25), Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville (50), Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Toti Gomes, Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore (50), Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Ipswich Town - Kalvin Phillips

FPL gameweek 22 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (January 18) at 3pm GMT unless stated otherwise.

Arsenal v Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Wolves (Monday, 8pm)

Everton v Spurs (Sunday, 2pm)

Ipswich Town v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Leicester City v Fulham

Manchester United v Brighton (Sunday, 2pm)

Newcastle United v Bournemouth (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Nottingham Forest v Southampton (Sunday, 2pm)

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

When does the next FPL gameweek start?



The next FPL gameweek gets underway on Saturday, January 25 with four games kicking off at 3pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

