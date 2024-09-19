FPL Gameweek 5: Transfer news, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

The Premier League threw up a few surprising results last time out with Ipswich Town drawing at Brighton, Leicester City picking up a point at Crystal Palace after being close to snatching all three and, chief among them, Liverpool losing at home to Nottingham Forest (something which still seems to be rankling with Reds head coach Arne Slot).



This wreaked havoc with a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers transferring Liverpool players such as Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold in.

But with Champions League back in action this week and so far serving up the Reds getting back to winning ways, Manchester City being held at home by Inter Milan and Aston Villa winning their first game back in Europe's top football competition since 1983, this has given FPL managers much to ponder once again.

Throw in that and what could already be a huge game in the context of the title race this weekend between Manchester City and Arsenal and there is much head scratching to be done.

Each gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.



Here's Indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 5.

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

Arsenal - Oleksandr Zinchenko (50), Kieran Tierney, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino

Aston Villa - Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings (25), Boubacar Kamara (25)

Bournemouth - Dango Ouattara, Tyler Adams

Brentford - Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Matthias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Yoane Wissa, Igor Thiago

Brighton - James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda (50), Matt O’Riley, Joao Pedro (75)

Chelsea - Malo Gusto (50), Reece James, Romeo Lavia (50), Omari Kellyman (25)

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou, Trevoh Chalobah, Chieck Doucoure (75), Matheus Franca

Everton - Vitalii Mykolenko (75), James Tarkowski (75), Seamus Coleman (50), Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, James Garner (75), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (75), Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Carlos Vinicius

Ipswich Town - Harry Clarke (25), Nathan Broadhead (50)

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Patson Daka

Liverpool - Harvey Elliott

Manchester City - Nathan Ake, Kevin de Bruyne (75), Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia , Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Mason Mount (50), Rasmus Hojlund (50)

Newcastle United - Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Alexander Isak (75), Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Willy Boly (75), Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu, Will Smallbone (75), Kamaldeen Sulemana (50)

Tottenham Hotspur - Yves Bissouma (75), Wilson Odobert (25), Timo Werner (75), Richarlison, Will Lankshear

West Ham United - Emerson (75), Niclas Fullkrug (50)

Wolves - Rayan Ait-Nouri (75), Toti Gomes (75), Bastien Meupiyou, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzales, Sasa Kalajdzic

Three players scored 15 FPL points in gameweek 4, including Arsenal's Gabriel / Justin Setterfield, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Even though it's early in the season, some players have already picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Southampton - Jack Stephens

FPL Gameweek 5 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Nottingham Forest (Sunday, 2pm)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Southampton v Ipswich Town

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

West Ham United v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal visit Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this weekend in what could already be a huge game in the context of the title race / Michael Regan, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 5 picks - Indy100 FPL team update

As previously mentioned, the start of Gameweek 6 is when Indy100 plans to use the Wildcard so there are no big changes for this weekend.

With Manchester City and Arsenal playing each other, returns could be quite slim from those players unless there are clean sheets or Erling Haaland continues his magnificent form (he's scored more goals himself than any other Premier League club so far after all).

Liverpool players could yield good returns but that's not a given following their defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend, playing in Champions League midweek and coming up against a Bournemouth side which was very unlucky not to get anything from the home game against Chelsea.

However, with Indy100's team having a strong focus on Liverpool, this will be stuck to and Salah will be made captain with Haaland vice-captain.

No transfers will be made as Indy100 is planning to build these up a little bit as insurance after playing the Wildcard, just in case things don't work, as they don't reset after playing it anymore.

There is no change to the starting XI either but there is a shuffle on the bench.

Wout Faes is the first substitute with Taylor Harwood-Bellis second and Gabriel Martinelli third.

Indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace, £4.5m (Manchester United H)

Defenders

Andrew Robertson, Liverpool, £6m (Bournemouth H)

Dan Burn, Newcastle United, £4.5m (Fulham A)

Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa, £4.5m (Wolves H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.7m (C, Bournemouth H)

Noni Madueke, Chelsea, £6.6m (West Ham United A)

Emile Smith-Rowe, Fulham, £5.7m (Newcastle United H)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.1m (Wolves H)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.2m (VC, Brentford H)

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United, £8.4m (Fulham A)

Dominic Solanke, Tottenham Hotspur, £7.5m (Brentford H)

Substitutes

Alphonse Areola, West Ham United, £4.5m (Chelsea H)

Wout Faes, Leicester City, £4.1m (Everton H)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.0m (Ipswich Town H)

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal, £6.9m (Manchester City A)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next FPL gameweek starts with Newcastle United v Manchester City on Saturday, September 28 at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, Indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

