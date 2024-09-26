FPL Gameweek 6: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

Caught your breath back from that Manchester City v Arsenal clash yet? The Premier League well and truly sparked into life last weekend as two title rivals played out a fiery 2-2 draw that saw the home side dramatically nick a point at the death.

There have been a fair few midweek fixtures too as clubs have been playing in the Europa League or Carabao Cup.

Another weekend means another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gameweek and for each one, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's Indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 6.

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

Arsenal - David Raya (75), Oleksander Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino

Aston Villa - Matty Cash (50), Diego Carlos (75), Tyrone Mings, John McGinn (25), Jaden Philogene, Boubacar Kamara (25)

Bournemouth - Tyler Adams

Brentford - Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Matthias Jensen, Christian Norgaard (75), Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Yoane Wissa, Igor Thiago

Brighton - James Milner (50), Solly March, Brajan Gruda (50), Matt O’Riley, Joao Pedro

Chelsea - Reece James, Romeo Lavia (50), Omari Kellyman

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou, Trevoh Chalobah (50), Chieck Doucoure, Matheus Franca (50)

Everton - Vitalii Mykolenko (75), Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite (75), Nathan Patterson (75), Idrissa Gueye (75), Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Carlos Vinicius (50)

Ipswich Town - Harry Clarke (75), Kalvin Phillips (75)

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Jannik Vestergaard (50), Patson Daka

Liverpool - Alisson (50), Harvey Elliott

Manchester City - Nathan Ake, Kevin de Bruyne (75), Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia , Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Newcastle United - Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Willy Boly (75), Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu, Will Smallbone (50), Kamaldeen Sulemana (50)

Tottenham Hotspur - Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Will Lankshear

West Ham United - Niclas Fullkrug (75)

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes (75), Bastien Meupiyou, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola said Rodri will be out for a 'long, long time' and will require surgery / Michael Regan, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Even though it's early in the season, some players have already picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Nottingham Forest - Morgan Gibbs-White

Southampton - Jack Stephens

West Ham United - Edson Alvarez

FPL Gameweek 6 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Arsenal v Leicester City

Bournemouth v Southampton (Monday, 8pm)

Brentford v West Ham United

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town v Aston Villa (Sunday, 2pm)

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Newcastle United v Manchester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Wolves v Liverpool (Saturday, 5.30pm)

It's 11th v 10th at Old Trafford on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United / Carl Recine, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 6 picks - Indy100 FPL team update

It's all change because as promised, Indy100 has taken the plunge and is using its Wildcard.

Robert Sanchez, Mark Flekken, Gabriel, Noussair Mazraoui, Leif Davis, Bukayo Saka, Bryan Mbuemo, Chris Wood and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all in.

Dean Henderson, Alphonse Areola, Andrew Robertson, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexander Isak and Dominic Solanke have all been transferred out.

Indy100 thinks this is the time to go big on Arsenal with a favourable run of fixtures in the next three games.

Brentford have a good run too with no fixture with a difficulty rating of four out of five until the start of December, so a couple of key players here have been invested in, including Mbuemo who's likely to be the main man with Yoane Wissa injured.

Chelsea have a couple of games coming up where they could keep clean sheets which is why Sanchez is in, Mazraoui may prove to be a steal at £4.6m, Ipswich have a favourable run of fixtures too which is why Davis comes in, Wood is in fine form for Nottingham Forest who have a fairly decent run and although Everton are in the relegation zone, they've got a good run coming up too and Calvert-Lewin, if he stays fit, will hopefully be key for them.

Transfers are being saved up with Chelsea having a difficult run after the Nottingham Forest game and Arsenal having three tricky matches in a row after the next three in mind.

It also gives a chance to react to any injuries.

Indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Mark Flekken, Brentford, £4.5m (West Ham United H)

Defenders

Gabriel, Arsenal, £6.1m (Leicester City H)

Noussair Mazraoui, Manchester United, £4.6m (Tottenham Hotspur H)

Leif Davis, Ipswich Town, £4.5m (Aston Villa H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.8m (Wolves A)

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal, £10.0m (VC, Leicester City H)

Bryan Mbuemo, Brentford, £7.2m (West Ham United H)

Emile Smith-Rowe, Fulham, £5.8m (Nottingham Forest A)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.3m (C, Newcastle United A)

Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest, £6.1m (Fulham H)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton, £6.0m (Crystal Palace H)

Substitutes

Robert Sanchez, Chelsea, £4.6m (Brighton H)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.2m (Ipswich Town A)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.0m (Bournemouth A)

Wout Faes, Leicester City, £4.1m (Arsenal A)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next FPL gameweek starts with Crystal Palace v Liverpool on Saturday, October 5 at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, Indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

