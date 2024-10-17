FPL Gameweek 8 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

After another early season international break, the Premier League is back and there are a lot of tantalising fixtures in the eighth gameweek.

The headline match is Liverpool v Chelsea but there are a number of massive games between teams who find themselves fighting at the bottom end of the early table, including Ipswich Town v Everton and Southampton v Leicester City.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio was the top scorer in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 before the international break with his goal and three assists at home to Ipswich Town netting managers who went with him 18 points.

Another weekend means another FPL gameweek and for each one, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's Indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 8.

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

These stats are those displayed in Fantasy Premier League at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Ben White (75), Jurrien Timber (75), Oleksander Zinchenko (50), Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka (75), Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz (75)

Aston Villa - Ezri Konsa (75), Tyrone Mings (50), Amadou Onana (75), Jacob Ramsey (75), John McGinn, Jaden Philogene (75), Boubacar Kamara (50)

Bournemouth - Milos Kerkez (75), Tyler Adams (50)

Brentford - Rico Henry (50), Aaron Hickey, Mikkel Damsgaard (75), Matthias Jensen (50), Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes (50), Yoane Wissa, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Adam Webster, Carlos Baleba (75), James Milner, Solly March (75), Matt O’Riley, Joao Pedro Chelsea - Reece James (50), Carney Chukwuemeka (75), Omari Kellyman

Crystal Palace - Daniel Munoz (75), Chris Richards, Chadi Riad Dnanou, Adam Wharton (75), Chieck Doucoure (50), Matheus Franca

Everton - Vitalii Mykolenko (75), Jarrad Branthwaite (75), Seamus Coleman (50), Nathan Patterson (75), Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Joachim Andersen (75), Jorge Cuenca, Sasa Lukic (50), Carlos Vinicius (50)

Ipswich Town - Axel Tuanzebe, Massimo Longo (75), Jens Cajuste (50), Ali Al-Hamadi (75)

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Hamza Choudhury, Patson Daka

Liverpool - Alisson (25), Harvey Elliott (50), Federico Chiesa (50)

Manchester City - Nathan Ake (50), Kevin de Bruyne (50), Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Nico O'Reilly (75)

Manchester United - Noussair Mazraoui (25), Harry Maguire (75), Tyrell Malacia (50) , Luke Shaw (50), Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho (75), Kobbie Mainoo (75), Mason Mount (75), Manuel Ugarte (75)

, Luke Shaw (50), Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho (75), Kobbie Mainoo (75), Mason Mount (75), Manuel Ugarte (75) Newcastle United - Martin Dubravka (50), Kieran Trippier (75), Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett (50), Lewis Miley (50), Alexander Isak (50), Callum Wilson (50)

Nottingham Forest - Matz Sels (75), Morgan Gibbs-White (75), Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu, Tyler Dibling (75), Will Smallbone (50), Kamaldeen Sulemana (50), Ross Stewart (75)

Spurs - Son Heung-min (25), Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall (75), Richarlison

West Ham United - Niclas Fullkrug (50)

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupiyou (50), Hwang Hee-chan (50), Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Despite FPL giving him a 25 per cent chance of playing, Liverpool's Alisson is set for a spell on the sidelines after going off injured in the Reds' win at Crystal Palace / Alex Pantling, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions for being sent off or accumulating yellow cards, or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Arsenal - Neto

Chelsea - Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana

Crystal Palace - Matt Turner

Nottingham Forest - James Ward-Prowse

Southampton - Jack Stephens

FPL Gameweek 8 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Bournemouth v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Fulham v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Everton

Liverpool v Chelsea (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Manchester United v Brentford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (Monday, 8pm)

Southampton v Leicester City

Spurs v West Ham United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Wolves v Manchester City (Sunday, 2pm)

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday / Julian Finney, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 8 picks - Indy100 FPL team update

With four free transfers stacked up ahead of the start of Gameweek 8, Indy100 is using two of them.

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher is in for Chelsea's Robert Sanchez and Manchester City's Rico Lewis is in for Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui.

Although at the time of writing FPL says there is a 25 per cent chance both Alisson (Liverpool's number one goalkeeper) and Mazraoui could play, a number of reports say they're both out for a number of weeks.

Kelleher and Lewis are both straight into the team for Brentford's Mark Flekken and Leicester City's Wout Faes respectively.

Fulham's Emile Smith-Rowe comes in for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers as both of those teams play each other at Craven Cottage; Indy100 feels there is a stronger potential for a return from Smith-Rowe in that fixture than from Rogers.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is back as captain for their game at Wolves with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka vice-captain for the Bournemouth trip.

Indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool, £4.4m (Chelsea H)

Defenders

Gabriel, Arsenal, £6.2m (Bournemouth A)

Rico Lewis, Manchester United, £4.7m (Wolves A)

Leif Davis, Ipswich Town, £4.5m (Everton H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.7m (Chelsea H)

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal, £10.1m (VC, Bournemouth A)

Bryan Mbuemo, Brentford, £7.5m (Manchester United A)

Emile Smith-Rowe, Fulham, £5.7m (Aston Villa H)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.4m (C, Wolves A)

Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest, £6.2m (Crystal Palace H)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton, £6.0m (Ipswich Town A)

Substitutes

Mark Flekken, Brentford, £4.5m (Manchester United A)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.3m (Fulham A)

Wout Faes, Leicester City, £4.2m (Southampton A)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.0m (Leicester City H)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next FPL gameweek starts slightly earlier than usual with Leicester City v Nottingham Forest on Friday, October 25 at 8pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, Indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

