FPL Gameweek 9 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

There are some very interesting matchups in Gameweek 9 of the Premier League which is headlined by Arsenal v Liverpool on Sunday.

That could throw a curveball for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who have invested heavily in either, or both, of those teams.

The top FPL points scorer from Gameweek 8 was Everton's Michael Keane who scored and kept a clean sheet in Everton's win at Ipswich Town resulting in 14 points.

Two Liverpool players in Curtis Jones (13) and Mohamed Salah (12) were hot on his heels for their performances in the Reds' 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Another weekend means another FPL Gameweek and for each one, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL Gameweek 9.

FPL injuries



Each Gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

These stats are those displayed in Fantasy Premier League at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Jurrien Timber (75), Riccardo Calafiori (75), Tomiyasu Takehiro, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka (25), Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz (75)

Aston Villa - none

Bournemouth - none

Brentford - Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Matthias Jensen (50), Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Adam Webster, Yankuba Minteh (75), James Milner, Solly March (75), Matt O’Riley, Danny Welbeck (75), Joao Pedro

Chelsea - Omari Kellyman

Crystal Palace - Chris Richards, Chadi Riad Dnanou, Chieck Doucoure (50), Matheus Franca

Everton - Jarrad Branthwaite (50), Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Timothy Castagne, Jorge Cuenca, Sasa Lukic, Carlos Vinicius

Ipswich Town - Jacob Greaves, Axel Tuanzebe, Ben Johnson (25), Massimo Luongo (75), Jens Cajuste (50)

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Hamza Choudhury, Patson Daka

Liverpool - Alisson, Conor Bradley (75), Diogo Nota (75), Harvey Elliott (25), Federico Chiesa (25)

Manchester City - Kyle Walker (75), Kevin de Bruyne (50), Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia (25) , Luke Shaw (25), Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro (75), Mason Mount (25)

, Luke Shaw (25), Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro (75), Mason Mount (25) Newcastle United - Martin Dubravka (75), Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett (25), Callum Wilson (50)

Nottingham Forest - Callum Hudson-Odoi (75), Morgan Gibbs-White (50), Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu, Sugawara Yukinari (75), Will Smallbone (75), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Djed Spence (75), Wilson Odobert

West Ham United - Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Sam Johnstone (75), Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupiyou (50), Hwang Hee-chan, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Bukayo Saka has not played for Arsenal since the international break when he was taken off in the second half of England's loss at home to Greece /

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions for being sent off or accumulating yellow cards, or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Arsenal - William Saliba

Aston Villa - Jadon Philogene

Fulham - Joachim Andersen

Southampton - Ryan Fraser

West Ham United - Mohammed Kudus

FPL Gameweek 9 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Arsenal v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Aston Villa v Bournemouth

Brentford v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Wolves

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday, 2pm)

Crystal Palace v Spurs (Sunday, 2pm)

Everton v Fulham (Saturday. 5.30pm)

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest (Friday, 8pm)

Manchester City v Southampton

West Ham United v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus completely lost his head during his side's 4-1 loss at Spurs / Marc Atkins, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 9 picks - indy100 FPL team update

indy100 has three free transfers heading into the Gameweek and has used all three.



Leicester City's Wout Faes, Fulham's Emile Smith-Rowe and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been switched out.

In their places are Everton's Michael Keane and Dwight McNeil along with Fulham's Raul Jimenez.

Keane and Jimenez come straight into the team with McNeil on the bench (Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is in) - that's because of the question mark remaining over Arsenal's Bukayo Saka as it seems he is unlikely to feature against Liverpool this weekend meaning McNeil would be promoted off the bench.

Elsewhere, Brentford's Mark Flekken has been switched into the starting XI for Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland remains captain as he ended his drought in their 5-0 win at home to Sparta Prague in the Champions League and host Southampton this weekend with Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo vice-captain for Ipswich Town's visit to the capital.

indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Mark Flekken, Brentford, £4.5m (Ipswich Town H)

Defenders

Gabriel, Arsenal, £6.3m (Liverpool H)

Rico Lewis, Manchester City, £4.8m (Southampton H)

Michael Keane, Everton, £4.2m (Fulham H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.6m (Arsenal A)

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal, £10.0m (Liverpool H)

Bryan Mbuemo, Brentford, £7.6m (VC, Ipswich Town H)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.4m (Bournemouth H)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.4m (C, Southampton H)

Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest, £6.3m (Leicester City A)

Raul Jimenez, Fulham, £5.7m (Everton A)

Substitutes

Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool, £4.4m (Chelsea H)

Dwight McNeil, Everton, £5.8m (Fulham H)

Leif Davis, Ipswich Town, £4.5m (Brentford A)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.0m (Manchester City A)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL Gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL Gameweek start?

The next FPL Gameweek starts with Newcastle United v Arsenal on Saturday 2 November at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

