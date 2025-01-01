GTA 6 LIVE: 2025 release date has fans celebrating the New Year

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

GTA 6 2025 release date has fans celebrating the New Year A number of GTA 6 fans on social media are celebrating the game will release this year as 2025 is now underway. The last official update came from a Take-Two earnings call in November when Rockstar Games' parent company confirmed the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. There has not been any news from the studio since the first trailer dropped in December 2023 and fans are eagerly awaiting the game's release later this year.

Take-Two boss teases 'Rockstar will once again deliver something phenomenal' Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, teased in a recent interview with Financial Times that "Rockstar will once again deliver something phenomenal". FT reports GTA 6 is set to be the biggest entertainment launch of 2025, let alone just in gaming.

Zelnick said: "I never claim victory before it occurs. "That said, I think Rockstar Games will once again deliver something absolutely phenomenal. Certainly the anticipation is high."

Rockstar employee's GTA 6 inspired jumper on eBay for more than £1,000 A Rockstar Games black jumper with its logo on the front in the colours of GTA 6 has been listed on eBay and bids have exceeded £1,000. It's the same jumper a number of Rockstar employees showed off when they got their Christmas gifts from the studio just before breaking up for the festive period. One employee seems to have put theirs up for sale and the bidding war has been astronomical. Other sweatshirts in different sizes have been put up for sale on the site too.

Popular Reddit rant from GTA6 A rant in the GTA 6 Subreddit from Mick_JDM is proving popular with 2.5k upvotes at the time of writing. The user said: "We aren't getting S*** about the game until at least February. "Rockstar have their own ways of working. They KNOW what they are doing. The moment further info drops, you will all forget about how long we waited for. They most likely wanted to drop info, stay quiet for a good while and then go HARD with marketing throughout 2025. Not only that, the closer we get to release, the more info we will be getting much more frequently. Just look at their previous releases and the amount of info we got as we approached release. "Patience is all it takes." And a number of other Redditors appear to agree. baller375 said: "Needs to be pinned." FauxEamesChair said: "February isn't that far away. I'm fine." Bright_Sir_8783 said: "Maybe marketing can start in April or May of course if they don't plan to delay it."

GTA 6 trailer 1 now has double the views of GTA 5 trailer 1 X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, who regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, has spotted the first trailer for GTA 6 has double the views of the first trailer for GTA 5 on YouTube. The first GTA 5 trailer has 115m views and now the first GTA 6 trailer has more than 230m at the time of writing.

Viral GTA 6 'screenshot' debunked A so-called 'screenshot' of what a social media user claims to be Lucia from GTA 6 has been debunked online. An image of what seems to be Lucia in lingerie in front of a neon Strip Club sign posted by X / Twitter user @DarkChannel_ has been debunked as AI generated. That's not before it's got almost 34m views at the time of writing though. Other accounts have shared it and these have got millions of views as well. But there's been nothing official from Rockstar and a community note on the original post says it's an AI generated image and "can be confirmed by checking the user's recent posts".

'No screenshot / trailer 2 is a good sign' from GTA6 Redditor Akshay___AK posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit they agree with @GameRollGTA's comments that a potential delay is "not as inevitable as everybody is making it out to be". And lots of others do too as the post has 1.5k upvotes at the time of writing. Complete_River_6226 said: "Only one with a brain." Midgeti said: "The silence by Rockstar is not a bad thing and it won't be too long before they start their big marketing push. We are mere days from 2025 which is exciting, February could be the start of this or at least but I'm leaning more toward March-May for it to kick into full gear." Traditional_Pen_4767 said: "So if we don't get trailer 2 by June, we are f*****."

GTA account explains why delay is 'not as inevitable as made out' The lack of updates on GTA 6 from Rockstar Games through 2024 has led to speculation from some a delay is "inevitable". However @GameRollGTA, who is on the staff at @GTABase, @GTASixInfo and @GTAFocal, has explained why they think this may not be the case. The user said: "Rockstar announced GTA 6 with a vague release window of just '2025' which they have never done before. "I think the fact that they haven’t showed us anything else is a good sign. In the past Rockstar has released information about their games to compensate for a delay. Usually in the form of screenshots. If they weren't confident in Fall 2025 and they were having doubts, I imagine they'd feel the need to show us something in order to make up for a delay if it was to happen. "Trailer 2 not being here yet is perfectly normal. GTA 5 and RDR2 got their second trailers six-to-eight months before they were scheduled to release. "They wouldn’t even know if a delay is on the table until around May. "Could a delay happen? Yes, of course. But I truly believe that it's not as inevitable as everybody is making it out to be." None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar.

New details spotted New details have been spotted in the higher quality version of the GTA 6 trailer posted to Chinese video sharing platform BiliBili, according to a GTA 6 Subreddit post. Cringe_Searcher said: "You can see the acne bumps on Lucia's forehead now (no jokes)." Daniel_rsrs said: "We got GTA 6 Expanded and Enhanced Trailer 1 before GTA 6." willowx13x said: "This is pretty cool honestly. That skin detail."

GTA 6 trailer found in higher quality with even more details spotted The first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 has been found in even higher quality and new details have been spotted. Rockstar themselves are said to have uploaded it onto BiliBili, a Chinese video sharing website, and this one is in much better quality than the one posted on YouTube, so much so that new details have emerged. YouTube recompresses videos when they are uploaded and sometimes it can slightly reduce the quality. X / Twitter user @GTASixInfo highlighted this and said: "The difference is night and day. You can see so much more detail now like stretch marks on a woman's thighs at the beach, better water textures and even parts of the interior in the shot where it says 'Rockstar Presents'." @GTASixInfo also pointed out Lucia has arm hair detailing in the shot of her in prison uniform when sat at a desk and the leather in the car when Jason is driving them both away is much more detailed.

Anger at no GTA 6 news: "Screenshots was too much to ask" from GTA6 A Redditor has vented their anger at no GTA 6 news being announced by posted in the game's Subreddit (just before the lockdown came into effect): "Yeah RIP, apparently a few screenshots to wrap up the year was too much to ask from Rockstar." Others have been commenting with their thoughts. PaulMorrison90 said: "At this point you have to acknowledge it's odd behaviour releasing a trailer and then literally being radio silent for over a year." Outrageous_Milk7716 said: "Accept the game won't come until 2026. And play other games meanwhile. But Rockstar should take care of their fans better imo. This has got boring now." FlightFramed said: "At this point you can't convince me there won't be another delay." FatLabEnjoyer said: "People genuinely being mad at Rockstar in these comments is so f****** funny." Dentedmuffler said: "I mean did anyone expect anything otherwise? The 27th was just a randomly assumed date out of nowhere."

Reaction to Reddit lockdown A number of Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts on the GTA 6 Subreddit being "locked down" after it was flooded with posts about the 27 theory and Rockstar Games announcing their holiday sale. TheRealCVDY said: "I love every second of this." Leather-Trade-8400 said: "Lock this Sub until the next trailer tbh." Sysody said: "Do we get keep the 27 flair because I wanna forever remind people, even 10 years on, of their delusions."

Fans in complete meltdown at Rockstar Games post, Subreddit is 'locked down' from GTA6 Redditor PapaXan, a GTA 6 Subreddit moderator, has revealed the Sub has been "locked down" because of the amount of people outraged or disappointed that it seems any chance of game news has disappeared. Rockstar Games had sent fans into a frenzy by deleting an Instagram post to take their total to 26. But the studio then promoted a holiday sale on their store across their social media channels instead. Fans have been sent into absolute meltdown across social media, so much so that a moderator of the GTA 6 Subreddit has revealed it has been "locked down" because there were so many people posting. PapaXan said: "With the volume of posts we're getting, the Sub is currently locked down and all posts will be manually reviewed before being posted to the timeline. "There is nothing related to GTA 6 happening today, it was a holiday sale post that Rockstar made and that's it. All repetitive posts about the non-announcement will be removed as will any other posts about the sale post. "Sorry boys and girls but 2024 is cooked and being carved on the table like a 27 pound Christmas turkey."

Trailer 2 release date wait goes on after Rockstar Games post online Rockstar Games has posted across social media about a holiday sale that's on their store. The studio had deleted an Instagram post earlier today (27 December) to take the total number on the page to 26, sending fans into meltdown there could be some sort of announcement. And there was - of a holiday sale though, not GTA 6 trailer 2. Fans have gone into meltdown that it doesn't seem like any update on the game is coming today.

Ned Luke Tweet reaction: "Now nothing is going to probably happen" from GTA6 Redditor Yoblap has reacted to Ned Luke's Tweet about 27 December with a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "Great now nothing is going to probably happen." And others have been sharing their thoughts too. Humble_Director1193 said: "I just joined his stream and he said that it's exciting and not related to GTA 5... Bro is an elite troller." 07CheshireCat said: "Imagine if they drop a random a** port from previous titles." Iggy_Pops_Lost_Shirt said: "Nothing was probably going to happen the whole time."

Ned Luke Tweet Ned Luke, who plays Michael in GTA 5, has jumped on the 27 December theories and has fanned the flames. He simply Tweeted: "December 27th ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️" A number of fans are convinced trailer 2 will release on 27 December.

27 December theories reaction from GTA6 Redditor Kwint456 has warned social media users in the GTA 6 Subreddit to "get ready" as 27 December is here. BigChez1477 said: "Some of these add up but a lot of these are reaching really hard." Ok_Understanding7048 said: "In five years 27 is just going to be a thing at the bottom of GTA 6 iceberg videos lol." xKESSINGER said: "Prepare to get absolutely NOTHING 🖐😌🤚" WeeklySavings said: "The Bonnie and Clyde one might be the best one." TopBee83 said: "Regardless of whether or not we get something you've gotta admit that is a lot of 27."

27 December trailer 2 release date theories A lot of GTA 6 fans are convinced trailer 2 will release on 27 December due to a number of theories all pointing towards the number 27. On a post from a Rockstar developer showing off their Christmas gifts from the studio, a note was spotted with '12.27' on, 'Loews Portofino Bay Hotel' is written down which is a hotel in the 27th state of Florida and a phone number also leads to a car dealership in Florida called 27 Auto Sales of Leon on Highway 27. On that road is also a waffle house that's seen in the GTA 6 trailer and there are two locations nearby called Jason's Deli and Villa Lucia. Rockstar recently censored a car license plate on promo for GTA Online where all the numbers on it added up to 27 and the number of posts on its Instagram page has grown to 27, up from the usual 15 or so the studio normally keeps it at. This has all led fans to be convinced that trailer 2 will be released, or announced, on 27 December.

