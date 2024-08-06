GTA 6: Live updates as official mod tools being 'rolled out' for GTA Online

New GTA 6 details are hoped for in the coming days as Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is set to host an earnings call and Rockstar themselves may have teased the release date for a second trailer.

Fans are hopeful for an update on GTA 6 as Take-Two hosts an earnings call on August 8.

Ahead of the last earnings call in May, the company announced GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025, narrowing the previous window of 2025 which was first revealed in the first and so far only trailer (which now has more than 200million views on YouTube alone).

The trailer and the release window have been the only official announcements so far.

But with hype in overdrive for the game, and a barren few months for any announcements, rumours mills and speculation are in full swing.

The latest is Rockstar may have teased the release date for a potential second trailer in a teaser for a GTA Online update.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.



Mod tools being 'rolled out' for GTA Online, could be in GTA 6 too Rockstar Games is reportedly bringing a huge modding update to GTA Online and it could feature in GTA 6 Rockstar Games An article from GTA Focal claims new modding tools will be rolled out for GTA Online and could feature in a potential online space for GTA 6. Rockstar Games bought Cfx.re, home to one of the most popular GTA 5 modding servers in FiveM and its Red Dead Redemption 2 counterpart RedM, in August 2023 for a reported $20m. Since then, it's understood Rockstar has been working on something known as Project Soundstage, also known as ROME, to develop new modding tools for GTA Online so players can make and share more of their own content. Reports say this could be rolled out for GTA Online on PC later in 2024 and for consoles soon as well. It has led to speculation online this could therefore feature in GTA 6. This report is not 100 per cent verified however and Rockstar Games has not confirmed or commented at present.

Avoiding spoilers ahead of GTA 6 releasing One Redditor has asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit for tips on avoiding any spoilers that may be leaked or revealed in the run up to the game's release. Intelligent_Ad_7228 said: "When GTA 5 came out, did everyone stay off of social media to avoid spoilers or did they just accept the spoilers and play? I know social media wasn't as big back then so maybe it was harder for a spoiler to come by but now I can see GTA 6 getting a huge spoiler all over TikTok with audios and stuff." A lot of Redditors said they think there may be quite a few leaks ahead of release. cabrelbeuk said: "PC players like me had to wait more than a year, much like for RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2), so staying 'away' from social media was not a thing anyway. I know we do get usually lots of improvments but it is still quite frustrating." webmeister2k said: "Be sure to include YouTube in the 'social media to ignore' category! I managed to go an entire year waiting for the PC release of RDR2 without being spoiled on anything. Then of course I got like three-to-four hours in, looked up something random on YouTube and the f**king search autocomplete spoiled the ending." Jorvuld said: "It wasn't as bad as it would be now with the rise of TikTok and short videos but people were playing GTA 5 up to three or four days early here in the UK and there was definitely gameplay being posted, I don't remember any actual spoilers though. When 6 releases though I'll be super careful the week before, inevitably someone somewhere will get an early copy and from that point you either watch the leaks and take the risk you'll get spoiled or stay off most of the internet. Especially if it's a controversial story choice which if so will get posted everywhere will be almost impossible to avoid."

GTA 6 locations in real life comparison YouTuber TGG flew to Miami to check out some of the real world locations the GTA 6 trailer is based on. He had a look at what some of the places like the beach, Ocean Drive and the Everglades look like compared to how they are portrayed by Rockstar Games.

Hope a second trailer does not get leaked A Redditor hopes a second trailer for GTA 6 does not get leaked like what happened with the first. Hours before Rockstar was due to drop its first trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, it was leaked online which forced the studio to publish the trailer early. hosseinhx77 said: "It's always heart breaking and sad for the fans and devs when something that devs worked and fans were waiting for years gets leaked and gets public sooner than intended time even if its just one day before its launch! I hope everyone will be able to watch the trailer at the same time either it's on stream, YouTube or wherever when they decide to launch it." Others think what previously happened might change Rockstar's approach to dropping any further updates. ContentWhile said: "I remember seeing the leak on Twitter hours before the real thing was supposed to start, hopefully it goes better on trailer two." beerguy74 said: "I hope it just drops with no warning. I hate the announcement that says we will be announcing something next week." Educational-Tower-48 said: "Agreed, the trailer was supposed to be released in the evening where I live but I woke up to a message from a Discord server saying trailer has been released early due to a leak. I was half asleep when I watched it at first, had to rewatch sometime later to figure out what was going on."

Eight months since "one of craziest nights on Twitter" Can you believe it? It's already been eight months since the trailer for GTA 6 was leaked on social media and then officially shared by Rockstar Games... Hours before it was due to be released by Rockstar, the trailer was leaked online, prompting the studio to release it ahead of schedule. It has gone on to smash all kinds of records, including the most viewed video on YouTube for something that's not music, and is closing in on 204m views on the video sharing platform alone at the time of writing.

Take-Two earnings call - what to expect GTA 6 fans are hopeful of some sort of update this week Rockstar Games On August 8 at 9.30pm BST (1.30pm PT / 4.30pm ET), Take-Two is holding an earnings call in which the company that owns Rockstar Games details its financial performance and aims to drive investment. Just before the last one started in May, Take-Two announced that GTA 6 is scheduled to release in Autumn 2025, narrowing down the previous release window of 2025. Because of that, there is a lot of speculation there could be an update on GTA 6 ahead of an earnings call again to drive investment. Even if there is no official announcement from Take-Two or Rockstar before or during the earnings call, after the presentation, investors can ask questions to bosses and if last time is anything to go by, investors will want to know what's happening with GTA 6, so it's likely to at least yield some sort of information or discussion around the game. It has been eight months since Rockstar even acknowledged GTA 6 at all which is the same amount of time it took the studio to release new GTA 5 information after the game was announced. Red Dead Redemption 2 had a seven month gap between updates too.

Rockstar confirms Bully on GTA+ for August 20 Rockstar Games has confirmed that cult classic title Bully will release on GTA+ on August 20. "Back-to-school is right around the corner," says the announcement. "Rule the halls of Bullworth Academy in Bully, coming to the GTA+ Games Library on August 20."

Boat scene in trailer "inspired by" Miami Vice This scene from the GTA 6 trailer is understood to have taken its inspiration from Miami Vice Rockstar Games Reddit user pladticbluepalm has spotted a scene from Miami Vice of boats speeding past a container ship in the harbour. It looks incredibly similar to a scene from the GTA 6 trailer. housemusicdigger said: "Rockstar really loves Michael Mann (I love him too)." PapaYoppa said: "100 per cent inspired by that scene." um_ur_chinese said: "Crazy dark movie. A lot of people hated it but I liked it. Similar kind of uneasy feeling throughout the whole movie like Training Day."

Second trailer 'tease' - what we know so far There are three different theories at the moment as to when a second GTA 6 trailer, or an announcement, might drop Rockstar Games There are a number of theories doing the rounds at the moment as to when Rockstar might drop a second trailer for GTA 6. One theory is it could be as soon as Sunday (August 4) night, as there's a date in the top right corner of a body cam scene in the first trailer that says August 4 at 11.58pm. It's led to speculation a second trailer could drop then or in the early hours of August 5. Another is that with Take-Two hosting an earnings call on August 8, there could be some sort of announcement about the game in the run up to that. Ahead of Rockstar's parent company's last earnings call in May, Take-Two narrowed the release window of the game down to Autumn 2025. The other theory is that a second trailer might drop on October 4. That's because in a short trailer for a GTA Online update, a pizza delivery bike license plate had "Oct" in the top left corner with "PIZZ4" underneath it. At this stage, this is all speculation though and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two.

GTA Online weekly event update Rockstar has announced what players can expect from the latest GTA Online weekly update. The new Benefactor Vorschlaghammer slides into Los Santos drift racing and there are double rewards on drift races, 3x GTA$ on Taxi Work and loads more.

Bully 2: Everything we know so far Could Bully 2 be on the way? Yuki Iwamura, Getty Images & Rockstar Games After Rockstar Games announced Bully would be coming to its premium subscription based in 2024, the rumour mill about the potential Bully 2 started back up. Since Rockstar made the announcement, a release date for when Bully will release on GTA+ has been leaked on X / Twitter. It's a cult classic and fans are keen on the idea of Bully 2 - but where are we at with a sequel? Read the full story here.

Bully release date on GTA+ subscription service leaked online A release date has been leaked on X / Twitter Rockstar Games A release date appears to have been leaked on social media of when Rockstar Games' cult classic title Bully will be made available on its GTA+ premium subscription service. Earlier in 2024, Rockstar announced Bully would be coming to GTA+ and now it appears an exact date for this has been leaked on X / Twitter.

Read the full story here.

Gaming analyst says GTA 6 may only run at 720p on Xbox Series S John Linneman, an analyst from Digital Foundry, thinks Rockstar Games is targeting a resolution of 720p for GTA 6 on Xbox Series S and explained why this might be the case. "It's probably a PS5 and Xbox Series X target, the trailer, I would say. So we could assume maybe 720p target for Series S," he said on a video shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit. "If they're going this hard on these ray tracing effects, they can't really just rip them out either, you can't just say 'oh I'm going to turn this off'. "You need a fallback, you need to, I'm sorry, 'art it' the right way with the fallback to look good so I think this is one of those cases where they're going to have to make it work. We'll see what that means." In simplest terms, ray tracing basically simulates the behaviour of light. It's not the first time experts have warned about potential performance issues for GTA 6. There is no official word on this yet from Rockstar Games.

Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date? A delivery bike licence plate might hold a clue to the release date of a potential second GTA 6 trailer / Rockstar Games In an update for GTA Online, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt. But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer. Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter. Read the full story here.

Don't expect big technological jump says former Rockstar developer Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has warned players not to expect a massive technological leap forward as the gains being made are much more incremental than when GTA went 3D. In an interview with SanInPlay, further reported by Rock Paper Shotgun, Vermeij said: "The difference between PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 was enormous, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is not that not that big. So you don't really have that technology jump to make things different and better. "The jump from GTA 2 to GTA 3 was big and from GTA: SA to GTA 4 was very big. I don't think we can ever see a jump like that again. "I think there's definitely time for a revolution where animation is maybe not hand-animated anymore but it would be more AI-driven and physics-driven."

Second trailer release date speculation - video See on Instagram Has Rockstar Games teased a second trailer date for GTA 6? Speculation is swirling after a date was spotted on a license plate in a teaser for the new GTA Online update...

Huge GTA 6 leaks 'not as important as people think' Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has reacted to the huge GTA 6 leaks that happened in September 2022 when around 90 videos of in-development gameplay footage were leaked. In an interview with SanInPlay, reported by GamesRadar, Vermeij played down the importance of these leaks. He said: "The leaks are usually not as important as people think. It's just because there are millions of people waiting for any news and Rockstar doesn't give them any news. "Whenever a big company says anything, whether it's Rockstar or EA or Ubisoft of whatever, it gets analysed and it often gets run negatively. "Their best bet is just to be quiet. That's what they're doing. It's a shame it's gone that way but it's not just their fault."

'Will GTA 6 live up to the hype?' X / Twitter user @that1detectiv3 has asked if GTA 6 will live up to the hype. The user posted: "If they successfully implement all the best and most popular features that have worked from previous GTA games while also expanding on them (lots of interiors, highly dense cities, gyms, detailed vehicle and character customisations, choices in story missions like GTA 4, large variety of side activities / vehicles / items, large scale heists etc), it can easily make GTA 6 live up to the hype." Others in the comments agree the game will live up to their expectations. @HazardousHDTV said: "It's going to be a good video game. It's not going be the simulation like many have convinced themselves it will be." @LOMAZDA1 said: "Give us RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) level writing, detail and emotion, GTA 4 level tone, at the very minimum make every open world activity that was in every GTA available plus many more, improved gunplay and I think its there." @azzabazza2020 said: "It's literally been circling in my head, a lot of people have been saying it won't live up to expectations. I am so certain that it will, Rockstar aren't that stupid. Surely they see what is what isn't successful. They will definitely deliver and exceed expectations."

First GTA Online pizza challenge completed GTA Online players have acted quickly to unlock a reward for all players. Rockstar posted: "🍕 Challenge complete! The GTA Online community successfully smashed the first-ever Pizza Delivery Community Challenge, delivering over 23 million pizza pies and counting. "As a reward, every GTA Online player can log in on Thursday (August 1) to claim the Pizza This... Tee."

GTA 5 coming to Xbox PC Game Pass? There is speculation GTA 5 could be heading to Xbox's PC Game Pass. The game has been on Game Pass to Xbox players before but it has never been available on the PC tier - that could change soon though. Reputable Rockstar insider Tez2 says the studio is "preparing" it. Tez2 went on to explain GTA 5 would be launched through the Xbox App on PC much like other PC Game Pass titles which then goes through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Rockstar's PS4 problem The most active platform for GTA Online is PS4 "by some distance" / Rockstar Games It's been known for a while that GTA 6 will release on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC but that it does not appear it will release on previous generation consoles, such as the PS4 and Xbox One. While revenue is up for Sony on PS5 compared to PS4, a significant amount of GTA Online's player base remains on the console which released 11 years ago. Market analysts Ampere has said out of more than 20million active users of GTA Online, the most active platform for the game "by some distance" is PS4. That means if this avid fanbase wants to play the new game in Autumn 2025, millions will have to upgrade their hardware at a cost. Piers Harding-Rolls, from Ampere, said: "Ampere expects Rockstar to continue operating GTA Online for the foreseeable future but this will mean maintaining multiple communities as the user base is split following the launch of GTA 6." That would mean Rockstar would have a juggling act of making sure there's a smooth GTA 6 launch and there are enough quality updates for it while still keeping its GTA Online fanbase happy instead of putting all its focus into the new title. However that's what's been going on throughout the development of GTA 6 - the game is being worked on alongside regular GTA Online updates.

Trailer speculation reaction Speculation about the potential release date for a second GTA 6 trailer has split opinion in a Subreddit discussion. Four seconds into a teaser trailer for a GTA Online update, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter; on the number plate, it says 'Oct' in the top left corner and the plate itself says 'PIZZ4'. That has led to speculation a second trailer for GTA 6 could release on October 4. adotang said: "But wasn't 'OCT' the month sticker on the San Andreas license plate since GTA V's release?" ContentWhile said: "So far the plate is less crazy of an idea than the moon thing." MrbiinerFR said: "In real no kidding it's possible."

GTA 6 might yet be affected by video game actors' strike Video game voice and performance actors have gone on strike over the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within video games. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is an American union that looks after the rights of video game actors - 98.32 per cent of members voted in favour of taking action. Previously, the strike terms are reported to affect games that started in late 2023 and GTA 6 has been in development for a number of years. But speaking to Inverse, SAG-AFTRA chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez said games like GTA 6 could still be affected. "Members who want to show solidarity with the union can elect voluntarily not to work on these titles," he said. "And we know that many of our members are going to become unavailable to work on those. "So while [non-struck games like Grand Theft Auto 6] may not be subject to a strike in the technical sense, their production is also subject to being disrupted by members who don’t want to work without the proection of AI terms and who don't want to undermine solidarity with the union."

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, was one of the companies mentioned about those that might be affected by action.

