GTA 6 LIVE: Gameplay leak footage explained by developer

GTA 6 gameplay leak footage that seems to have been posted by a senior Rockstar Games animator has been explained by an indie developer on social media.

Last month, GTA 6 was delayed to 19 November 2026 as fans continue to wait for new content, such as a new trailer, screenshots or official artwork.

GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new map details, leaks, rumours and speculation.

Gameplay leak footage explained by developer from GTA6 A reel containing GTA 6 development footage posted by someone that's understood to be a senior Rockstar Games animator has sparked a viral take on Reddit and an indie developer has explained it. Following the leak, a popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit said: "The latest leak tells us how little developers see of the game. The developer only saw the bike, the stand and the character nothing else, that's how secret this game is." While popular comments have ridiculed the post, an indie developer stepped in to explain the leak in more detail. AmfSzenos_132 said: "Hey, indie game dev here. The thing we saw was possibly a prefab of the bike station. These are used for duplicated items, like they only make one with everything in place (or maybe a few variations) and the actual world only has the reference for the prefab, so it is easier to create and change multiple objects at once. Many game engines have this, so probably RAGE too."

Trailer 1 release date announcement anniversary from GTA6 It's been two years to the day (can you believe that?!) since Rockstar Games announced the date GTA 6 trailer 1 would release, sending hype into overdrive and causing chaos on social media. This was posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit by Redditor deep_fried_cheese and others have been commenting with their thoughts and feelings. KarimPopa said: "Crazy to think it was two years ago. What a big day it was..." DiaperFluid said: "I could've gone the entire two years knowing this game didn't exist until they were actually ready to release it. Imagine how Elder Scrolls fans feel. What a joke." Bright_Sir_8783 said: "They could have simply put 'coming soon 2026' at the end of the trailer."

Reaction to gameplay footage leak from GTA6 A meme that went viral from when GTA 6 was delayed has been reposted in the game's Subreddit following the recent gameplay footage leak and fans are loving it. In the comments on Inside-Size-8523's brilliant post, Conscious-Chef1113 said: "Well, I don't think it will happen and because I think the leak is old, I mean, I don't think it's recent." Ok-Instruction130 joked: "Rockstar is going to delay the game one month for every leak that's released." Sea-Drop2811 said: "It looks like Jason gotta go up on that roof again to fix that leak."

Gameplay footage leak causes fan chaos from GamingLeaksAndRumours What a start to the week - it seems a senior Rockstar Games animator has posted a showreel containing in-development footage of character animations they have worked on in GTA 6. The 'leak' was posted on Vimeo and seems to show motion capture for bicycle animations, animations of a female character getting on and off a truck and Ocean View can be seen in the background. It's understood GTA 6 was timestamped specifically on these sections. There was also footage shared of what they worked on in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3 among other titles too. This was spotted and posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and it's caused chaos in the comments. Elevatorisbest said: "Finally, a new GTA 6 leak that is actually real." SuicideSkwad said: "Dude labels and timestamps the first few clips specifically as GTA 6 in the description. That's pretty brutal because I feel like things like this could be under NDA." One user said: "Okay yeah some of this is absolutely for GTA 6, same mannequin placeholders we saw in the old leak." This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two.

