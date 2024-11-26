GTA 6 LIVE: Rumoured PlayStation event could have trailer 2 news

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

The latest rumour is that a long-awaited trailer 2 could be released as part of a speculated PlayStation event.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

More reaction to trailer 2 and PlayStation rumours There's been another post in the GTA 6 Subreddit of social media users reacting to the latest round of rumours. reef_fart said: "I'll believe that Rockstar will show an updated version of GTA 6 on the PS6 in about 4-5 years than show the second trailer at this event." Witext said: "I don't agree that Rockstar wouldn't share the hype with someone else. They have shared marketing rights of specific trailers with companies before like IGN, as recently as RDR2 which had at least one trailer release exclusively on IGN. If Sony is willing to pay just to release the trailer, I believe Rockstar would def agree, it doesn't cost them anything and they get extra money." SWSIMTReverseFinn said: "Nope. Rockstar does not and will not share the hype with anyone."

Reaction to trailer 2 and PlayStation rumours Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit about the rumoured PlayStation event potentially revealing trailer 2 for GTA 6 and Sony securing the exclusive marketing rights for the game. ScottyKillhammer said: "I would have said this is insanely unlikely in years past. But all the people saying Rockstar would never do this makes me think that is just something they might do. Never let them guess your next move." Old_Buffalo937 said: "That's a very reasonable speculation. I remember at the 2020 PS5 Event when they showed the trailer for next gen GTA 5. The CEO said something [like] 'we are pleased to continue our partnership with Rockstar into this generation' or something similar to that." ticklewarrior69 said: "Makes sense with PS5 Pro as well bro." itsRobbie_ said: "Considering that they have them for 5, this makes sense." EnvironmentalSeat298 said: "That's a week before da GTA Online update too like last year... Hmmm."

Rumoured PlayStation event could have trailer 2 news A screenshot of Lucia and Jason from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games Rumours are circulating that GTA 6 trailer 2 could be announced or released on 3 December because of a speculated PlayStation event. In a new ad for its Play Has No Limits campaign, a digital train timetable was shown which had the figures 03, 12 and 20:24 in it. That's led to speculation there could be a Showcase or State of Play event on 3 December - that also marks the exact date of the 30th anniversary of PlayStation. GTA 6 comes into this because it's been heavily rumoured PlayStation won the marketing rights for the game, meaning if that is the case, PlayStation bundles will be sold with GTA 6 and PlayStation branding will be on any future marketing from Rockstar.

The game will still be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Speculation has swirled that if this is the case, and with it being PlayStation's 30th anniversary, trailer 2 for GTA 6 would tie in well with this. This also coincides with another theory that has been doing the rounds that a second trailer could release on 3 December as that marks a week before a major GTA Online update, a similar schedule to what Rockstar did with the release of the first GTA 6 trailer. All signs seemingly point to 3 December then... None of this has been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

'Trailer 2 date is simpler than you think' Redditor notorious_frog_2 has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "GTA 6 trailer 2 date is simpler than you think." The user said: "GTA 6 trailer 1 came one week before GTA Online update and the trailer caused a huge spike in their revenue. So considering Rockstar f***ing loves money, it'll probably come a week before their December GTA Online update. My guess is 3 December." And others have been sharing their thoughts. SiteRare5149 said: "This is more reasonable than any moon theory I've ever heard." RamizAhmed2005 said: "Yeah, my guess is also that trailer 2 might be released before the big Christmas update, since it's going to be the last Christmas in GTA Online and they would want to generate as much revenue from that as possible." PaleBeamPole said: "I'd say 5 December."

GTA 6 'development tool' revealed A Redditor has posted a job description posted on LinkedIn from someone that appears to be heavily involved in developing GTA 6 in the game's Subreddit. ForwardMedicine7905 posted a screenshot of a listing for a Principal Engine Programmer which "oversees the design, development and optimisation of core engine of Rockstar's in-house RAGE engine". The spec also said: "Lead performance profiling and optimisation efforts, pushing the limits of real-time rendering and processing to maintain smooth performances across all platforms, including next-gen consoles and PC. "Drive the integration of new technologies and research into the engine pipeline, such as ray tracing, ray-traced global illumination, procedural generations for objects and game environments and various other technical systems within the engine core." And other Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. MartianFromBaseAlpha said: "Procedural generation in this case likely is a development tool. You won't even know what was procedurally generated because you will see just the end result." Friendly_Bluejay7407 said: "I think this MOSTLY applies to development, so devs wouldn't have to place every tree and bush and model every interior by hand etc, although I can see street trash and homeless camps under bridges or stuff being random to make the game feel more alive." ItsRobbSmark said: "It's a dev tool. We know they're at least using it on clothing so that designers can design clothing variations quickly within the standard workflow based on pre-made fabric/texture libraries. They will very likely procedurally generate interiors, buildings and object variations as they're making the environment... They won't do this at runtime because it's a whole big can of worms to replicate and GTA Online is such a big piece of the pie. I don't think they'll go full on procedural generation for all the buildings but I imagine at least some of them will be variations that are generated procedurally. And if they're truly aiming for 70 per cent interiors, as we have heard, I think they absolutely will procedurally generate interiors for houses and buildings."

'One more scenario' X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, believes there is "one more scenario" in which there could be an update from Rockstar Games on the game this year. When Rockstar dropped the trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, a week or so later an update for GTA Online dropped. A huge update for GTA Online is scheduled for December 10 and @GTAVI_Countdown thinks there could be something GTA 6 related in the lead up this time around too in order to drive interest in GTA Online too.

'Past the time Rockstar usually makes big announcements' X / Twitter user @that1detectiv3 has cooled talk of the 'moon theory' in which some people believe Rockstar teased an update for November 22. The user posted: "Today is the long anticipated moon theory day and it's already past the time Rockstar usually makes big announcements (8am/9am EST) 😭 don't expect anything GTA 6 related today. If we were right and the theory was legit, a Trailer 2 announcement would've been out by now."

Why there 'might' be an announcement today X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown has explained why there "might" be an announcement from Rockstar today. The user posted: ".Moon is in the waning gibbous phase. Trailer 1 was teased in the same way. It's Friday (Trailer 1 was announced on a Friday). Character has the same pose as Jason. Trailer 1 song lyrics say 'I would wait for the moon'." Time will tell...

Rockstar teases "mind blowing things" to come in GTA 6 At the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, GTA 6 scooped the award for Most Anticipated Game. A Rockstar employee got on stage to accept the award and while he didn't introduce himself, he did tease the studio is working on "mind blowing things" for GTA 6, as per GamesRadar. The employee said: "Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us, they mean a lot to us at Rockstar. "There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. "It's a real honour to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here but thank you very much everybody and yeah, more to come. Thank you."

Full story: Why are fans saying a second trailer will release tomorrow? Fans who believe in the 'moon theory' think a second GTA 6 trailer will release on November 22 Rockstar Games Fans are desperate for any nugget of new information about GTA 6 and they've come up with a theory that a second trailer will release on November 22. That's because there's a lot of chatter on social media about the 'moon theory' in relation to Rockstar Games' next announcement about GTA 6. To explain, it's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge GTA 6 announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. Read the full story here.

Huge PS5 Pro enhancements rumoured for GTA 6 An industry insider claims Rockstar is optimising GTA 6 for the PS5 Pro using the console's advanced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. According to HipHopGamer, Rockstar is even working on "PSSR 2.0" already but further details are not known at this stage. PSSR is Sony's AI-driven upscaling technology to improve resolution and frame rates and a beefier version of this could massively improve the performance of open world games like GTA 6. Rockstar has not confirmed this.

April theory emerges There's another theory that's doing the rounds on social media in terms of dates Rockstar may (or may not) have teased regarding releasing any new GTA 6 content. Last year, there was a GTA Online shirt that was spotted with a series of numbers on it which included the date of the first GTA 6 trailer. And another theory is doing the rounds that another date has been spotted on it, of 1 April 2025. It's led to speculation on social media this could be a date there will be an update on GTA 6, although that is April Fools' Day...

November second trailer theory A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has come up with another theory as to why a second trailer could release later this month. There is speculation swirling social media that a second trailer could drop on November 22 because of the 'moon theory'. And @GTAVI_Countdown has looked at what GTA 5 and GTA Online being available through PS Plus could mean, along with the upcoming update for GTA Online. The user said: "The last time GTA 5 was added to PS Plus Extra was in December last year, the same month GTA 6 Trailer 1 was revealed. It's now returned in November's lineup. Also last December, Trailer 1 came out a week before GTA Online's winter update which led to it being one of the most successful updates with 26 million views. The next winter update comes out in early December." To reiterate, this is all speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA 6 in The Game Awards reaction - 'We got GTA 6 winning an award before GTA 6' Redditors have been sharing their reactions to GTA 6 being nominated for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards 2024. JFedzor said: "Quite possibly the easiest win ever." VitMeR said: "At this point category shouldn't even exist. Easiest win ever." Prestigious-Spite635 said: "'The winner is... Grand Theft Auto 6' the fact we are going to hear those words is amazing." yung_trihard said: "This game will dominate the TGA after its release." And one user said: "We got GTA 6 winning an award before GTA 6."

GTA 6 nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards GTA 6 has been nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards Rockstar Games GTA 6 has been nominated for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards. The category is defined as "recognising an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward". GTA 6 is up against Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Monster Hunter Wilds. Six games are up for 2024 Game of the Year, which are Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: Refantazio.

'Time to admit these were all GTA 6 teases' A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar games has posted a thread that said: "It's time to admit these were all GTA 6 teases." @that1detectiv3 has posted 10 examples of what they claim are teases Rockstar has included over the past couple of years or so. Some seem to make a lot of sense whereas others are a little bit of a stretch. None of these have been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar job listing suggests game is in bug-fixing stage A Rockstar job listing has got Redditors saying GTA 6 is in the bug-fixing stage. The studio is on the lookout for an Associate QA Tester: Online Services (Night Shift) which has led a number of social media users to say the game is being tested at night and fixed during the day. Dry-Fault-5557 said: "Big companies bug test at night so that daytime workers can fix any issues the following day. Boosting productivity." adamcookie26 said: "This boosts my confidence that the game will release in 2025. Testing day and night is insane. They want as many bugs to be found as possible and general feedback even if it comes from someone possibly tired." VolcanoPlant said: "They must be pretty serious about delivering the best game quality. I praise that. Thank you Rockstar."

Former Rockstar developer hints at RDR2-style NPC interactions in GTA 6 A former Rockstar Games designer has hinted GTA 6 could have similar NPC interactions to those seen in Red Dead Redemption 2. RDR2 has a system where players can interact with any NPC and speaking with IGN, Ben Hinchcliffe has hinted this could be seen in GTA 6.

"From a theoretical standpoint, and what you might be able to do if you had the budget and the team size, I don't see any reason why you couldn't have RDR2 level of NPC interaction in a much larger scale game," he said. IGN reports Hinchcliffe could not say anything specific about GTA 6 as he has signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement).

'Moon theory' explained There's a lot of chatter on social media about the 'moon theory' in relation to Rockstar's next announcement about GTA 6. To explain, it's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. In September 2023, Rockstar posted an update for GTA Online which included a Waning Gibbous moon. On December 1 2023, when there was a Waning Gibbous moon, Rockstar revealed the date and time the GTA 6 trailer would drop. Because of this, there are a number of people that believe in the 'moon theory' and that Rockstar uses it as a way to tease big announcements. It's come up again because in a GTA Online update posted by Rockstar on November 1, a Waning Gibbous moon was used in a featured image and the next one that will appear in real life comes on November 22. So fans think that Rockstar is set to drop an update for the game on November 22, at the end of this week. Stay tuned folks.

GTA 6 'screenshots leaked' online A X / Twitter user is posting 'screenshots' and videos claiming they're showing off new leaked GTA 6 content which is fooling some on social media.

@PlayGTAOnlineV is regularly posting so-called screenshots and videos claiming they're from the development of GTA 6. But some of the screenshots and videos are from the massive leak Rockstar Games had in 2022 when more than 90 videos of early gameplay development footage were posted online. And others, such as the one above which has been seen more than 220k times, appear to be altered and not genuine; the majority of social media users have called these types of post out as fake but there is a handful that believe they're real.

More details spotted in trailer X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA and Rockstar Games, has posted a second part in a series of "details you missed in the GTA 6 trailer". The user has spotted the following: Realistic dust particle simulation and light that bounces off Lucia's face onto another surface as she turns around.

Jason's ear is pierced twice, hinting there will be a variety of character customisations.

Dynamic construction mechanic from RDR2 seemingly returns.

Portable toilets will be featured in the game that may also be used as a way to lose cops.

Muscle deformation physics as characters move.

Realistic wave simulation that interacts with the objects.

A blimp based on the real-life Florida Keys surveillance blimp used for border security to detect drug trafficking boats and aircraft coming from Cuba, which could also be a hint that Cuba will be featured in the game.

DJ TOKiMONSTA is the first celebrity featured in the game and possibly Rod Wave.

Fishing will be featured in the game, with various fishing gear found in the store.

Malls and shopping centres similar to the North Point Mall from Vice City will seemingly return.

Advanced hair physics showcased as an NPC jumps in the nightclub scene.

Real-time ray tracing effects and global illumination.

Multiple examples of extreme weather effects, including flooding, mentions of a waterspout and a heavy rainstorm.

Birds can be seen perched on power lines for the first time in the series, which could also mean cables will have their own collision physics.

Advanced AI showcased with NPCs' ability to parallel park, walk and ride in groups for the first time and the ability to interact in real time where an NPC tosses a drink to another.

Take-Two CEO says AI will not make game development 'cheaper, quicker, better or easier' In a live interview on CNBC, Strauss Zelnick, CEO and chair of Take-Two, said: "In terms of AI, the interactive entertainment business has been in AI forever. "AI stands for 'artificial intelligence' which is an oxymoron, there is no such thing, it's just a description of a digital toolset that will affect every part of our lives in the same way that we got with smartphones. "I would love to say it's going to make things cheaper, quicker, better or easier to make hits, I don't think that's the case. "What it means is our creative people will be able to do fewer mundane tasks and turn their attention to the really creative tasks. "The machines can't make creative decisions for you."

