GTA 6 - Live updates as release date 'leaked'

Grand Theft Auto 6 is fast becoming the most highly-anticipated game of all time - and it's still at least 10 months before it's released.

Since Rockstar Games posted the trailer for it in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for leaks, rumours and theories about when exactly the game will be released, when further details such as trailers will be announced, what will be in the game itself and loads more.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

With GTA 6, all that's been confirmed so far by Rockstar is what's in the trailer, including that the game is to be released at some point in 2025.

But gamers are aching to find out as much as they can about the game as the developer seemingly continues to build anticipation to what will be one of the biggest gaming moments in history.

One key theory is that Rockstar may have narrowed down when exactly GTA 6 will be released in 2025, recently advertising for a 12-month fixed-term position.

A responsibility in that listing uses the phrase 'final product' which has led to speculation it could be released within that 12 month timeframe.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and theories, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

GTA 6 leaks show exciting minigame & new trailer date X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown speculates the latest announcement from Rockstar Games could be in May, which might include a trailer, but also says it could include screenshots and details of a release date instead.

A Reddit user who correctly predicted the song of the first trailer is said to have also revealed gameplay features too, such as 3v3 basketball, dual wielding weapons, gore and dismemberment, different colour sunsets for Miami (where the game is based), it will be harder to carjack, the gameplay in the trailer is from an old build and no-one will know what the real map looks like until it comes out. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 fans find Bonnie and Clyde link in second trailer 'release date' A composite image of the GTA 6 logo and Bonnie and Clyde Logo, Rockstar Games A link has been made between the release date for the expected second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and a key Bonnie and Clyde anniversary. Bonnie and Clyde were American bandits who travelled across the US with their gang during the Great Depression. A lot of fans have likened Lucia and Jason, the two main characters portrayed in the GTA 6 trailer, to that of Bonnie and Clyde. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 release date 'leaked' by Rockstar Games job ad A job ad posted by Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games appears to have narrowed down the release date for GTA 6. The games developer posted a job ad for a Localisation Tester - Russian on a 12-month fixed-term contract. Reddit user TwistLT breaks down what it means. Read the full story here.

