Grand Theft Auto 6 is fast becoming the most highly-anticipated game of all time - and it's still at least 10 months before it's released.

Since Rockstar Games posted the trailer for it in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for leaks, rumours and theories about when exactly the game will be released, when further details such as trailers will be announced, what will be in the game itself and loads more.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

With GTA 6, all that's been confirmed so far by Rockstar is what's in the trailer, including that the game is to be released at some point in 2025.

But gamers are aching to find out as much as they can about the game as the developer seemingly continues to build anticipation to what will be one of the biggest gaming moments in history.

One key theory is that Rockstar may have narrowed down when exactly GTA 6 will be released in 2025, recently advertising for a 12-month fixed-term position.

A responsibility in that listing uses the phrase 'final product' which has led to speculation it could be released within that 12 month timeframe.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and theories, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

How characters could be customised The GTA series is renowned for being able to customise your character - haircuts, outfits, tattoos, piercings, you name it, you can usually do it. Reddit user DemiPyramid has posted a composite image from the trailer of how Jason and Lucia could look if there is a wide range of customisation options in GTA 6. Lucia can be seen with dyed blonde hair in dreadlocks with a big tattoo on her arm, bright red lipstick and eyebrow cuts and Jason has dyed blonde hair with a small eyebrow cut and a number of piercings. DemiPyramid asks: "How much character customisation do you think there will be? Tattoos, natural hair growth, hairstyles, hair dye, piercings, lipstick, bodybuilding etc." And Reddit users want to see it all. Terry235 said: "I hope they allow us a lot of customisation. Basically everything OP (original poster) has listed.I also hope add muscle/weight growth and hair growth as well." culhaalican said: "Can’t wait to see the most absurd character customisations the day after the game comes out." Kind-Acanthaceae-356 said: "I hope they don't change the outfit we give them after changing character just as it happens in V." KingAltair2255 said: "Dynamic hair growth in games is so cool to me even all this time after RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2), can't imagine that they wouldn't bring it back for GTA 6. I'ma grow out Jason's hair and beard to max length and kick about like a swamp man lmao. Also really hope working out is in the game which changes your characters weight/strength." danie_xci said: "They better add grillz and face tattoos, I wanna turn Jason into a failed Soundcloud rapper."

Players could 'start game in jail' With the second shot of the GTA 6 trailer showing the sun rising (or setting) over what appears to be a jail courtyard, Reddit user DemiPyramid has asked the GTA 6 Subreddit if people think the game will start there. Creasy007 said: "I think it'd be awesome to start out in jail before breaking out/being released and starting off in a small, crummy town. From there, Jason and Lucia perform small hold-ups and robberies, working their way up the chain before eventually (but not taking too long) getting into Vice City and the bigger locales. That'd be so cool." karam_adr said: "We're not gonna break out of jail, she has that leg thing in the poster, why would she have it if we broken out of jail?" Visara57 said: "Yes, then Jason comes pick you up."

RDR2 update good news for existing GTA Online? Rockstar Games has unexpectedly released an update for Red Dead Redemption 2 with a focus on improving its online features. Rockstar announced in 2022 that support for the online mode of RDR2 would be wound down so more effort could be focused on the release of GTA 6. But that support has not stopped completely, with update 1.32 being released on March 19. Among the improvements include general fixes, voice chat defaulting to off and fixing a number of issues that could cause the game to crash. Although it doesn't seem to be a major update, it could be a good sign that support may continue for the current iteration of GTA Online even if there is a new way to play multiplayer in GTA 6. Any details of how multiplayer could look in GTA 6 have not yet been released by Rockstar.

Older Rockstar games coming to PS Plus? Older Rockstar Games, like the very first couple of Grand Theft Autos, could be on their way to PS Plus. Rockstar's logo has appeared on a website called Implicit Conversations. The company emulates older games so they're playable on more modern hardware. That means some games that originally came out on PS1 and PS2 are playable on PS5 for example. More recent games, such as GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas are already available outside of The Trilogy - Definitive Edition collection and Implicit Conversations has previously worked on much older titles such as some of the very first Tekken games and the very first Resident Evil to bring them to the current generation of consoles. It's also worked on bringing titles from handheld consoles, such as the PSP and Nintendo DS, to current gen consoles too, meaning GTA: Liberty City Stories, GTA: Vice City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars could all be on the way as well. There are claims that Rockstar's logo has been on the site since October 2023.

Trailer two song 'leaked' The account is at it again - X / Twitter user @Nuro_Citrix has 'leaked' what the song used in the expected, upcoming second trailer will be. The user posted a link to the Ron Trent remix of Unfolding(Momentum 73) by BADBADNOTGOOD that came out in 2022. @Nuro_Citrix is understood to be someone who had insider information that the game would be revealed in December 2023 and has since 'leaked' the game's release date and that the second trailer is 'on track for an April release'.

Leaker says trailer two 'on track' It's another one from @Nuro_Citrix - this time saying trailer two for GTA 6 'is still on track for an April release'. That account is understood to be someone who had insider information that the game would be revealed in December 2023. The account also 'leaked' the specific release date of the game as February 18 2025.

Reaction to release date 'leak' Reddit users have been reacting to the X / Twitter post from @Nuro_Citrix claiming the release date for GTA 6 to be February 18 2025. That account is understood to be someone who had insider information that the game would be revealed in December 2023. WeeklySavings said: "If it releases in early 2025, i honestly think February 14 or 18." Chemical-Gap-8339 said: "Valentines day for the couples theme I could see it." JoshMaGoosh said: "If the PS5 Pro leaked reasoning is true (that they are aiming to market it alongside GTA 6) then possibly." Samura1_Man said: "Early 2025 release makes sense to me... It has the entire rest of the year to crush any and every metric it has set for it." EezyBuckz said: "Ehh, I see Rockstar saying early 2025 then delaying it a few months 'til fall 2025 like they've done every single title for a while now."

Specific release date 'leaked' The specific release date for GTA 6 appears to have been leaked on X / Twitter. Account @Nuro_Citrix is understood to be someone who had insider information that the game would be revealed in December 2023. And now the same account is claiming GTA 6 will be released on February 18 2025. It comes after Reddit user JarlOfRivia posted on the LeaksAndRumors Subreddit accurately saying what would be in the first trailer before it was announced, also saying the game is scheduled to release in Q1 2025, 'maybe January or February'.

GTA 6 Online 'biggest flex' Reddit users have been debating what the 'biggest flex' players will be able to have on GTA 6 Online (as long as there is an online mode, with no details shared by Rockstar of how this will work even though it is very likely to feature one). Slvg_565 said: "The biggest flex in GTA 5 Online is the super yacht but what will it be in GTA 6? I think a private island. The island isn't on the main map, it can be reached travelling by boat or plane if it has an airport." And people have been sharing what they want to see in the comments. Pajca said: "I hope that online has a customizable main base. It could be an island or a big house. And also I hope online actually gets fun again." Recent-Dust6564 said: "Aircraft Carrier." a_lot_of_aaaaaas said: "Honestly hope for a complete overhaul of the system because I find grinding the same mission over and over and over again for some car or boat is becoming pretty boring fast. I honestly hope for a fleshed out online story you can do with friends or solo. Sidemissions, main story, gigs etc. But a progresion system that makes sense and makes me feel I am doing it for something." Pir-o said: "I been pitching private islands for GTA Online for years now. A lot of people called me names saying it's literally impossible only for Rockstar to release the Cayo Perico Heist couple months later lol." AverageFantaConsumer said: "Hm, private islands could be interesting... But having multiple islands scattered around the map to own will be a bit problematic I feel. I would like the opportunity to purchase and own houses, villas, and mansions."

GTA 6 'most powerful and awesome project' A senior artist at Rockstar, who previously worked at Naughty Dog on The Last Of Us Part 2, says GTA 6 will be much better than the 2020 game of the year. A user named viceYcity on GTA Forums posted a thread from Hailin Si, who is a senior material artist at Rockstar North, the division that makes the GTA franchise. In the screenshots posted online, the artist said: "I can't say anything, but I swear, this is the most awesome and powerful project I have ever seen in my 10 years of working in 3A." When asked if the PS5 frame rate will be stable at 60 fps, he replied: "I don't know but we are confident." The artist also said all the game's assets are 'complete'. It was translated from a Chinese social media app using Google.

Bullet holes clue to release date? There's a discussion on Reddit if the bullet holes in the side of the car on the artwork for GTA 6 mean anything. The artwork is of Jason and Lucia sitting on the hood of a car with Jason holding a pistol. There are a number of bullet holes on the right front door of the car. Hnkpe has posted an image of this alongside what they translate to if they are read in braille, and it reads '1', '9' and 'M'. It's led to users discussing if this gives a clue to a potential release date. jumalaki posted: "1 + 9 + M(ay) = 19th of May release date confirmed." legend9090 commented: "Or 1 + 9 + M(arch) = 19th of March release date confirmed." Educational-Beach-72 said: "This is one of those things where you shouldn’t take it seriously but at the same know that it’s Rockstar and they aren’t just slapping random s**t on an official poster. There is a reason for everything they do."

Gamers 'blown away' by GTA 6 opening A Reddit thread is asking people what they made to the first shot of the GTA 6 trailer with it being the first official introduction to what will be seen in the game. It's got a lot of people talking, with one user saying they were 'blown away' by the opening shot. mrskinnyjeans123415 said: "Blown away. It felt surreal seeing the visual quality of Red Dead 2 in a modern day setting especially in regards to the clouds." YerDaSellsAvon24 said: "Went f*****g mental cos of how good it looks." Posit_IV said: "Brilliant. Sunrise in Miami with the palm trees on display. The color palette is gorg." MadHanini said: "I love the fact that cars are overtaking the bus and trucks in front them like real life." Ruthless_Aggression1 said: "WOW THAT F*****G SUNSET AESTHETIC were my exact words." PapaYoppa said: "Gets me hyped, this s**t is gorgeous."

'RIP Jason'? ***NOTE: Major spoilers for Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 in this post*** A Reddit user has noticed a small detail on Jason's face and there is speculation he could die at some point during GTA 6. In the scene with Jason and Lucia in the bedroom, a close-up of Jason's face reveals he has a small scar on his chin. jericho681 posted a screenshot of him alongside John Marston, who dies in Red Dead Redemption and Arthur Morgan, the main protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2 who dies at the end of the game. Both characters have scars on their faces and had deaths when they were young and in their 30s. Sold_anake said: "Oh hell nah wait I also have scar on my chin I’m cooked." Milo_Mio said: "It's a nice theory but I'm sure we have to chose which one will die in the end and then play with one character only." Dankmemes1921 said: "I do have a feeling he or Lucia will die at the end." death_brand said: "I hope theres numerous endings, one where Jason dies, one where Lucia dies, one where they both die, etc." Kinda_The_Fear said: "Maybe both will end up dead? I mean if it’s a modern day Bonnie and Clyde story that would make the most sense."

Latest gameplay video leak X / Twitter account @Dead__Light69 posted what appears to be another gameplay leak. Every day between 11am and 12noon GMT, the account posts a short clip of what looks like GTA 6 gameplay. The one on March 18 appears to show Jason running through a plaza, attempting to punch an NPC but missing, before a number of NPCs then run away from him.

New concept map posted online A new GTA 6 'concept' map has been posted by a Reddit user, fleshing out some of the details already posted from Project Mapping. That takes co-ordinates from leaks and the game's trailer to piece together a map of the state of Leonida, the fictional state based on Florida where the game is set. The latest version was posted in February, with a few new highways, although the northern part of the map is still unknown. But a 'concept' map has been posted by EGNationnn on the social media site based on the mapping project, trailer, leaks and speculation that's got a lot of interest, developing some of the built-up areas along with two islands off the east coast. FeralTribble said: "I love the idea of Islands off the coast of the main map." Danielharris1260 said: "I really hope the real map has as much urban area as this. Don't get me wrong I love a bit of wilderness but I also love exploring different neighbourhoods/towns that have different vibes and architecture." AquaTeenHungryForce said: "Looks good! Hope it's accurate."

How minimap could look A Reddit discussion has got people talking how they think the minimap could look in GTA 6. In the post from user DemiPyramid is a graphic showing how the minimaps look in GTA 4 and GTA 5 with a question mark next to how it could look in GTA 6. The most popular theory is that is would be hexagonal to tie in with GTA 6 - that's what Dry-Fault-5557 said. Nieruz said: "Hopefully rectangular like V, with adjustable size like RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2)." zxdc1 said: "No minimap you have to always use the map that comes with the physical copy." g_sbbdn said: "I want the option to choose." leospeedleo said: "Hopefully rectangular. Take up the same space as round but shows more information."

Another leaked gameplay video X / Twitter account user @Dead__Light69 posted what looks like another gameplay leak. On March 16, the account shared a video of what appears to be Jason in a bedroom with the player controlling a cap that moves across the screen. That video was shared before the 'strip club gameplay' leak.

Leaked 'strip club gameplay' video X / Twitter account user @Dead__Light69 is posting a leaked gameplay video every day on the social media platform until the second trailer is released. The user was posting as @Dead_Light69 but that account was suspended for 'violating terms of service'. The new account was called @Dead__Exe but has since changed to @Dead__Light69. The latest video, from March 17, appears to show Lucia at a strip club, looking at some of the dancers on stage before walking through the club and leaving.

Video shows every animal in trailer A video posted on X / Twitter breaks down every different kind of animal spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. The video claims a total of 15 can be seen, ranging from the alligators in the swimming pool and going into a shop, to tiny animals barely visible such as mottled ducks.

Leaker posts new gameplay video While the X / Twitter account @Dead_Light69 has been suspended for 'violating the X rules', the continuation of a new gameplay leak every day on the social media platform has carried on from an account called @Dead__exe. A pinned Tweet on the profile says: "Main account got suspended." The video posted appears to show Jason hanging out the passenger's window of a stationary car on a tennis court moving and aiming a gun.

'Frame Friday' trailer screenshot analysis For the past 12 weeks every Friday on the GTA Subreddit, a screenshot from the trailer has been posted for users to discuss and dissect what's in it. The 13th edition has been posted and it's a screenshot of dirt bikes roaring through a police roadblock on a news broadcast. Users have been noticing small, intricate details. trollbytrealist said: "It looks like one of the bikes in the front could have blue coloured wheels. Also I see a pothole in the road." Embarrassed_Horse_71 said: "I like how the other drivers are mad and complaining, the first dude with his hand." TaeTwoTimes said: "Overlooked is the sand path walk way, looks like it’s naturally formed from people walking etc like in real life, also how detailed the grass is in the difference In height and coloration. "Also this looks like a hood area so and the grass along the street is neglected like in most hoods, and the chain link fence is kind of beat like in the hood." dorsal fantastic said: "Anyone else notice there are 4 unique types of cop cars shown so far." Wasteland_Veteran said: "Guy at the crosswalk at the top of this pic is the only indication in the whole trailer that there are bicycles, as he’s sitting on one."

'Mapping project much smaller than what it will be' A Reddit user has sparked a discussion over the GTA 6 map that's been leaked. Co-ordinates were taken from leaked gameplay data and then put on a map. But Ok_Psychology5332 questioned: "Am I the only one who thinks the speculated GTA 6 map from the mapping project is much smaller than what it will actually be?" And it got people talking on the social media site. Dependent-Camp-7800 said: "Size from Vice City and Port Gellhorn won't change. The only way game map can be bigger is that it stretches more up north but there is no evidence yet for that." kingofhearts67 said: "There is evidence the map goes north. A couple of road signs from the leaks show a state outline which includes the Florida panhandle. These signs lack any 'Placeholder' designations so they seemingly depict the shape of Leonida." Socialmediaisbroken said: "Honestly that’s pretty f*****g big. If you look at the airport runways, assuming each of those lanes can comfortably fit a jumbo jet, then extrapolate the size of the character and speed of travel... Like, yeah, bigger is always better, but that map is pretty f*****g enormous." kmoneej said: "Literally impossible as the 2022 leaks provided exact co-ordinate data for each location. This map's size is basically as accurate as possible and arguably the most accurate GTA map project ever." sasukeamongus said: "Not many people know this but in the leaked video of the waffle house robbery when Lucia goes outside you can see a road leading to mountains in the background, big mountains not like small hills. We've never seen footage of the north part of the map but there's a great chance there's gonna be a lot more stuff going on up north. Yes this is a very accurate map but it doesn't have everything, we won't know until the game comes out but I'm confident it's gonna be be big."

'Insane' GTA 6 would focus solely online A Reddit user has shared a post on the GTA 6 Subreddit, saying 'believing it will focus solely online is insane'. The user said they saw someone say the story mode would be a 'very small' aspect of the game because of the amount of money GTA Online makes. The user goes on to say: "Just because Rockstar made an online mode that was successful does not mean they’ll drive out the entirety of the single player audience from both way back and RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2). "Rockstar makes STORY games, don't forget that." And it's got people talking on the social media platform. One user said: "I have a lodger who’s only exposure with GTA 5 is through the story mode, don’t underestimate the amount of people who will be the same." AtomicGaming777 said: "Story is the heartbeat of Rockstar games, like 95 percent of them." TheRealTr1nity said: "The story in GTA 6 will be at least as long as the one in GTA 5 was. And GTAO 2.0 (GTA Online 2.0) will have a lifespan like GTAO (GTA Online) had/has. I don't expect things otherwise."

Leaker's account 'suspended' An X / Twitter account that was posting daily GTA 6 leaks has been 'suspended'. @Dead_Light69 was posting what appeared to be gameplay leaks every day between 11am and 12noon GMT. But the account has now been 'suspended', with a note on it saying 'X suspends accounts which violates the X Rules'.

GTA Online in GTA 6? What we know so far There has been no confirmation if multiplayer or GTA Online will continue in GTA 6. But given that GTA 5 is reported to have made Rockstar $8billion since it launched in 2013, including $500m from GTA Online alone in the most recent full financial year for Take-Two, which owns Rockstar, it seems highly likely that there will be a form of multiplayer in the 2025 release. GTA Online did not release when GTA 5 came out - it came out a couple of weeks afterwards.

It launched to mixed reviews initially but developer Rockstar kept supporting it with new heists, cars and other upgrades and it continued to improve and build a big player base. The most recent update came just this month with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. Depending on how far along development is, or if Rockstar encourages gamers to play through the campaign before exploring anything online, a similar thing could happen here where an online mode comes out later. Having said that, it could launch as a complete ready package and give players complete freedom of how they want to experience GTA 6 - it has been 11 years now since the last new entry in the series after all. There seem to be three different possibilities of how multiplayer could be included in GTA 6. One option, which seems to be the most realistic, is that GTA 6 will bring its own new version of GTA Online with the Leonida map, whether it could be called GTA 6 Online or GTA Online 2, with support still continuing for GTA 5 and GTA Online separately and potentially being wound down in time. It could be the case that GTA Online as it's known now could be included in GTA 6 and accessed as a separate entity, with progress staying separate, like within Halo: The Master Chief Collection. On the flip side, it could be the case that a new version of GTA Online is launched with GTA 6 and support completely stops for GTA Online and GTA 5 instantly - but given the player base and the money it's still making, this seems unlikely. Another option is for the current GTA Online map of Los Santos to somehow be included or accessed from the state of GTA 6's Leonida, where character progress can be carried over - a bit like how it works in The Elder Scrolls series. But given Los Santos is on the west coast and Leonida is on the east, working this in feasibly could prove difficult. Could there even be an online co-op mode for the campaign, given that there are two main protagonists? This would depend on how characters are controlled in the campaign - despite there being three different main characters in GTA 5, there is no online co-op mode. These are all just theories, with nothing yet confirmed by Rockstar.

Could players be punished for cheating? A Reddit discussion has got people talking if players could be punished for cheating in the game. Rockstar has a history of including sex and strip clubs in Grand Theft Auto games but with GTA 6's main characters appearing to be in a relationship, it's got people questioning how this will work. TXNOGG posted: "Since it's confirmed Jason and Lucia will be a couple, do you think we'll be punished for cheating or will it be more of an open type thing?" And it's got a lot of users talking in the comments. NebTheDestroyer said: "Michael is married in GTA 5, didn't stop him from talking to the ladies of the night." spacecowboy2099 countered: "But Michael and Amanda’s relationship was dysfunctional to say the least. They were your stereotypical, repressed middle aged married couple. Jason and Lucia are way younger and it seems they’ll have a healthier relationship when compared to Michael, so it wouldn’t make sense for them to cheat on each other on the honeymoon phase." Dizzy_Efficiency_908 said: "Maybe it will be similar to how in GTA 5, whenever we follow another one of the protagonists too much, they will knock us out; maybe if we go pick up a prostitute as Jason, if we then meet Lucia, she will knock us out." cameron3611 said: "It would be funny if after cheating you get a cutscene of the other partner yelling at you. Or maybe make it into a sidequest like how Fable 2 will have a secret blackmailer force you to pay or kill him if you cheat on your spouse." luisBanks said: "I’m actually curious how it would work for Lucia. It isn’t normal to see male street workers working the corners so like how would they go about having Lucia meet other men. It would have to be a relationship system like GTA 4’s where after a couple dates with an NPC then you could have sex with them."

'Official typeface' posted online from GTA6 A Reddit user appears to have posted the 'official typeface' that will be used in GTA 6. Both_Play_3210 posted the image on the social media platform with what the font is expected to look like in the game. The user said on the post: "Extracted from the Rockstar console after the last update on the website."

Could previous characters return? Reddit user Negative_Let6967 has asked the GTA 6 Subreddit if other users think any characters from GTA 4 or GTA 5 could return and who people would like to see return. A theory about Michael, one of the main protagonists in GTA 5, is going down well. WhiteDeathStudios said: "I imagine Michael appearing as a famous movie producer and you can watch his movies on the in game TVs." Others have shared their thoughts too. TXNOGG said: "Luis as a Vice City club owner would be cool." Boho_Asa said: "Michael being in VC (Vice City) on a yacht someplace or on the tv for a late night show marking his new movie. Luis as a club owner with Tony and Yusuf." Technical-Buyer-4464 said: "Trevor is the Florida man that’s not from Florida so I can see him as an npc drunk on vacation or something." TomDH_9991 said: "I want Luis so bad. I've had enough of the GTA V trio, i don't want to see them anytime soon." BurningEbriates said: "Luis is my favorite protagonist in the series." Luis is a supporting character in GTA 4 and the main protagonist in the story DLC The Ballad of Gay Tony.

What antagonist gamers want Gamers are discussing on Reddit what kind of antagonists they want to see in GTA 6. ExpressAsked posted: "I felt like the GTA 5 antagonists were a bit underwhelming other than Steve Haines." Some users said why they felt that was the case in GTA 5, along with comments on the type of person that could play a villain in GTA 6. LongLiveEileen said: "The villains in GTA V weren't a big deal because the conflict of the story was internal. It was about the struggle between Michael and Trevor, with Franklin being caught in the middle of their craziness." Ok_Stable_334 said: "The only answer, being Florida we better be going against some meth king pins, crazy Cubans, and the Loch Ness monster." WhiteDeathStudios said: "Someone similar to to Gus Fring (from Breaking Bad) in terms of intelligence and level of threat to Jason and Lucia would be perfect imo. Maybe a Haitian or Cuban meth kingpin."

How trains could feature in GTA 6 A Reddit thread is asking if there will be a train in GTA 6. Slvg_565 asks 'will it be able to be derailed or like RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) the front control area is destroyed but not derailed?' And while most users think there will be a train or maybe even two in the game, theories on how they work differ. Responsible-Bite-176 said: "I think it will have an indestructible train that goes across the whole map just like GTA 5, possibly even 2 trains since the map is gonna be massive." Pleasework94 said: "Used to love controlling the train in GTA SA (San Andreas), seeing how quick I could go before derailing." Tay860 said: "I doubt it, it’ll be nice to use public transportation in online without it constantly getting destroyed. Maybe it’ll be different between solo and online but whats the point when it can be a good way to fast travel." SeethaSulang36 said: "Definitely, trains have been in it since GTA San Andreas."

'Vice City should be last place story takes us' Reddit user Recent-Dust6564 said they would like the big city to be one of the last locations visited in GTA 6. In the post, the user said: "I think that the game should start us in The Boondocks, and the last missions should be in Vice City & The Keys. This change of scenery would reflect the 'Rags-to-Riches' narrative. This would also make the city more special to players, because the city itself would feel like a reward for the work that was put in earlier in the game." The comments got a lot of people talking on the social media platform. Pir-o said: "I think the game will start from small store robberies in the countryside and later they will move to VC. But I disagree that it should be literally the LAST place you can explore. That would take too much time and most people would explore it on their own anyway." tonybinky20 said: "Considering how dense cities are in Rockstar games, combined with the fact that a modern city is much larger than one in 1899, the city should be introduced fairly early. It’s still an interesting idea to have the first few hours of gameplay in the countryside though." SUPERJ9494 said: "First 'Act' is probably in prison."

Latest gameplay leak appears online X / Twitter user @Dead_Light69 has posted their daily gameplay leak on the social media platform. This one appears to show Lucia getting away on the back of a truck while being pursued by two police vehicles. The footage then seems to show one of the police vehicles crashing into a rock at the side of the road, launching it into the air.

'Most important game release in industry's history' - analyst An analyst has said GTA 6 will be the 'most important game release in the industry's history'. Circana analyst Mat Piscatella spoke with Gamesindustry.biz about the forecast fall in games spending in 2024 and says because of so many 'uncertainties' in the industry, GTA 6, scheduled to release in 2025, will be pivotal. He said: "This is going to be a tough year, but if you look towards 2025, if interest rates come down and money becomes a little bit more free-flowing to developers and publishers, we should get a boost in the development cycle again. "We're going to get a renewed batch of interest with GTA 6 in particular. "There's probably never been a more important thing to ever release in the industry, so no pressure. "The uncertainty level this year is probably the highest I can recall - and I've been around since 2005 - with the uncertainty of what's going to get us to the finish line because we don't have those big games announced that we know."

'GTA 6 map update' X / Twitter account user @GTAVInewz has posted what looks like an ever so slightly more detailed version of the 'leaked' GTA 6 map. The account seems to have pulled together information from the trailer and further recent leaks. Other users in the comments have said it seems to be accurate from what they understand. @TLGHexstone said: "In the leaked videos from 2022, you can see the player coordinates from each video. So the locations/road layout/road signs from each video and the fact that the map it's based on Florida (and the coordinate locations match the real life locations/layout), helped a lot." @SpookyYT said: "This map is accuarte, because the people creating it using coordinate grid that got leaked, images that got leaked and the official trailer, as well as leaked data-sets like location names and so on. So yeah it is pretty accurate: Google "GTA 6 Mapping Project" you gonna find it." Others aren't that happy with what they see though. @GookedOut_Tone said: "Nah they need to have most of the city of Miami not just parts of the map." @CPGPig said: "So they removed some of the city & replaced it with greenlands..." @spooky93 said: "Hopefully it’s not to much green land."

'Long awaited feature' in GTA 6? An X / Twitter user has posted a clip from the GTA 6 trailer in slow motion appearing to show detailed and accurate mirror reflections will be in the game. Account @GTAVInewz posted it saying it's a 'long awaited feature'. If this does feature in the final game, it will likely be most noticeable if playing in first-person mode, which is yet to be confirmed by developer Rockstar but has featured in GTA 5 since it released on the last generation of consoles in 2014. Some social media users on the platform are skeptical though. @BS75Photo said: "I’d be surprised if 1/2 the stuff they showcased in the trailer is in the actual game." XXsupernatorXX said: "This is probably just for a cutscene trailer I doubt the game has it in the end." @The_OneN_OnlyMe said: "We had mirror reflections in GTA V but they were blurry has hell. I will say the the reflections on the cars in GTA V for the buildings were slightly accurate. But puddle reflections were way off..." Others are more excited. @gaminginteltr said: "This is going to be awesome!!!" @FGilbert07x_x said: "And let's see if Rockstar offers a car window feature that can be opened and closed."

New gameplay screenshot An X / Twitter account appears to have posted a screenshot of leaked GTA 6 gameplay. An account called @JokerFromGTAVI, which is posting a picture of the 'Florida Joker' from the trailer every day until the game is released, has posted a number of 'leaked' screenshots previously. This one appears to show the player controlling a character at the wheel of a red sports car, although the image is blurry.

Heists to be scaled back? A Reddit discussion is getting users' thoughts on what they think the main 'underlying theme' of the game will be. mrfetusman posted: "I remember when GTA 5 was announced/released, the big underlying theme was heists. Especially once GTA Online dropped, everyone was ready to do cool, intricate heists. "We’ve seen clips of Jason and Lucia robbing a gas station, but I doubt Rockstar would go with heists as the big money making method for a second game in a row. I feel that they will switch it up and make it more diverse." And users have lots of various theories on what they think the main focus will be, which include 'trust', 'a love story embedded in crime' and 'change'. One user said: "Considering we know the inspiration for Jason and Lucia is Bonnie and Clyde I'm assuming they at least start as small-time store and restaurant robbers. IDK if Rockstar is going to abandon the heist format for it, because with a Bonnie and Clyde inspiration, I don't expect it to be a GTA IV style game with gang conflicts." BiscottiHoliday5975 said: "A love story gone horribly wrong. Something bad happening with Jason/Lucia getting entangled in a mess with some powerful people who should never have been trifled with." HearTheEkko said: "Love. Most specifically, how far you’ll go for someone you love."

'Florida man' Easter eggs in GTA 6? Fans are hoping an Easter egg that will be included in GTA 6 will be parodies of infamous 'Florida Man' or 'Florida Woman' headlines. They're headlines of articles that focus on absurd or unique news stories in Florida about what people have been up to there. Genuine examples include 'Florida Man driving car full of stolen mail crashes into trailer full of alpacas', 'Florida man arrested for trying to get alligator drunk' and 'Florida man attempting to time travel crashes into strip mall'. Given that GTA 6 is set in a fictional version of Florida called Leonida, DOUGL4S1 asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit what news headlines people want to see parodied, posting a screenshot of an article with the headline 'Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen over fear Hurricane Dorian would blow it away'. One user noticed that there's already been a parody in the trailer. stefanone said: "Idk if anyone else on here has noticed, but in the trailer during one of the news shots (1:03), the graphic at the bottom says 'Leonida man sucked up in waterspout demands the city buy him a new suit'." To note, the comment says 1:03 but it can be seen in the trailer at 1:07.

XxXxShSa said: "This would be a funny Easter egg. Or side quest if they put real hurricanes in the game or even someone that thinks the big one is coming."

New gameplay video leak Just like clockwork, X / Twitter user @Dead_Light69 has posted their daily gameplay video leak between 11am and 12noon GMT. This appears to show Jason armed with a gun walking through a dockyard with loads of shipping containers, opening one up to find a bike and stacks of cash. The clip posted on March 11 was taken down very quickly on the social media site.

Hope for physical maps with GTA 6 release Rockstar Games has a history of including physical game maps with their releases. The developer has done all the way up to, and including, Red Dead Redemption 2. However when GTA 5 released on current generation consoles, only the disc was included. Reddit user TurkyParty asked the question in the GTA6_NEW Subreddit if there will be one with GTA 6. Comments include 'I hope so. The maps are cool to own', 'unlikely but I would prefer to have em' and 'I honestly and am so excited by the fact that is also likely as I'm just a bit weird when it when comes to game maps in particular. Love em.'

Police chase footage included in leaked gameplay A series of videos posted by X / Twitter user GTA6PARADISE includes what appears to be leaked gameplay footage of a police chase. The account has been posting a number of GTA 6 leaks. However while other users posting 'leaked' content have had their content removed quickly on the platform, content on this account does not seem to yet be affected.

'Best route' to drive on leaked map A Reddit user has drawn what they say is the 'actual best route' on the leaked GTA 6 map. It goes from a starting point in fairly central mainland and around Lake Leonida before then sticking to the coastline of the map, through Homestead and Port Gelhorn, across the top of the map before then coming down the east coast through Vice City ending at Gator Keys. Meatballs5666 has got hundreds of upvotes on the post, with loads of people commenting too. Zealousideal_Cook248 said: "YOU ARE MAKING ME HYPED I CAN'T WAIT TO DO THIS." Risky_Squirrel_599 said: "This will be the route of 90 percent of GTA 6 Online missions." MRSHELBYPLZ said: "The online races are gonna be a complete massacre with unmatched carnage. Can’t f*****g wait lol." FromWestLondon said: "I just hope we get a safehouse on the very last island of the Gator Keys." Nicholas7907 said: "I hope there will be many different roads to travel from south to north of Leonida. GTA V has decent map, but this one big highway going around entire map wasn't the best idea."

GTA 6 'here no doubt 10 years but quite possible 15+' A Reddit user posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit asking if GTA 6 will 'be able to keep us entertained for at least 10 years'. And the most popular comment has come from aj-shar69, who thinks it could be around and stand the test of time for even longer. They posted: "Strongly believe they are building this game off longevity. GTA 6 will be here no doubt 10 years but quite possible 15+. Especially if the rumors regarding map expansions are true then buckle in everyone. I'm 25 currently and do not expect GTA 7 till im around 40s." k63fuzz said: "I’d be fine with 10+ years of GTA 6 if it means we get map expansions, especially if we get cities like San Fierro, Las Venturas, etc. One of the reasons why I’m not as interested in GTA 5 like I used to be is because I’m tired of Los Santos. I understand software limitations at the time but it would’ve been cool to have another place to free roam such as North Yankton." S0lti said: "This will be the game I will play for the rest of my life, I don't need anything else from this industry." ShastaMite said: "Easily. I’ve been playing GTA Online for the last 7 years and while I am definitely getting bored of it after like 1-2 hours of playtime I still play it twice a week. GTA 6 and Online will have a metric amount of stuff to do." TrackHead130 said: "Idk about how entertained we'll still feel a decade down the line but it does seem pretty likely we won't be getting another GTA within the next 10 years."

New GTA art hit with fans A new artwork from an artist called Patrick Brown has been going down well on social media. It features all of the main characters from GTA 4, 5 and 6. Tweets include 'this new GTA art by Patrick Brown is so cool', 'this is do dope' and 'Patrick Brown never misses with his GTA arts'. The artwork has been shared on Reddit by a different user too and comments on that post include 'he's back again', 'yo this looks sick' and 'HELL YEAH!' There's a link to the artwork in the title of this post.

Hopes for 'off-state' mission A discussion on Reddit that's getting a lot of people commenting is the hope of an 'off-state' mission. GeezerFilms posted on the platform, saying 'we had North Yankton and Cayo Perico in GTA V and Liberty City in SA (San Andreas)'. Other users seem to be unanimous in the comments that Rockstar will have something in store with one theory about Cuba proving popular. CaterpillarPuzzled50 said: "100% rockstar have something hidden under their shirt ;) they won't let us down." bruhsant said: "I would say close to guaranteed. But this time it would be cool to being able to visit the 'off-state'-spot after introduction." brandonjtellis said: "Maybe South America. I feel like Cuba could be apart the main map because there’s still nothing in the lower right corner of it." EldritchTruthBomb said: "More like off-time. I'm betting we get an 80s mission." Nijee302 said: "Probably Cuba even though that would be pretty obvious."

Driving trains in GTA 6? It's hoped a new addition to gameplay in the most recent GTA Online update will make its way into GTA 6. Rockstar recently added story DLC to its popular online game, with the update called the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. There is one section of a mission in this where the player can ride and control a train with their character. Gamers have been calling for this feature within the Grand Theft Auto series for a number of years and this is the first time players of the franchise can do this. However it can only be done at a specific point in a mission and not in the open world. There is hope that players just might be able to drive trains in GTA 6 when it lands.

New GTA 6 gameplay video More footage of GTA 6 appears to have been leaked on X / Twitter by user @Dead_Light69. The account has been posting a number of videos of what seems to be gameplay from the new game. The most recent one, posted on March 12, appears to show gameplay of Lucia, being controlled by the player, along with Jason, continuing the police shootout seen in the March 11 video and stealing a police car to get away.

New GTA 6 screenshot posted online A new GTA 6 screenshot has been posted on X / Twitter. User @Dead_Light69, who has been posting videos of gameplay too, recently shared what they say is a new screenshot of the game. It appears to show one of the main characters Jason in a building. The account has also been posting a new video of gameplay footage every day, with the one for March 12 not yet online.

Trailer 2 could be 'any time now' Speculation seems to be swirling that the second trailer for GTA 6 could be released very soon. After Rockstar updated its website, where the first trailer has been added to a section in the videos tab called Videos from Grand Theft Auto VI, another theory has emerged on Reddit looking at the timeline of the GTA 5 content releases. OK-Wait-5836 said: "GTA V Trailer 2 was also a year before the game release. And guess what? Right now we also MIGHT be a year from release - we had some clues pointing towards the game being out before April 2025. "So I think that we might get the VI Trailer 2 any time now." Users were split in the comments. Trainalf said: "People keep using GTA V as reference. Why not GTA IV, where trailers came out in spans of 3-4 months?" Dezzy25 said: "I think we are close to Trailer 2 as well. GTA V was debuted way too early in its development so it’s not a good barometer. It’s worth noting that no previous marketing timeline actually holds any weight and this just serves as fun speculation." XxRobloxNobxX said: "Remember, GTA V was released 5 years after IV. GTA VI is going to be released 12 YEARS after V. That alone should be enough to point towards GTA VI not following the same pattern as previous GTA games." pinkfrenchtips said: "Agreed. A lot more points to them trying incredibly hard to avoid delay so Q1 or very early Q2 is more likely than anything else."

Campaign length 'disappointing' A Reddit user has recently posted a screenshot of an article that says YouTuber LegacyKillaHD has claimed GTA 6's campaign length to be 35-40 hours. While the article Otherwise_Paint5859 posted is from December 2023, it sparked a new discussion on the GTA 6 Subreddit. Vicius_Lucius said: "Waiting almost 12 years for a new GTA for the campaign to only last 35-40 hours is a bit disappointing and sad in my opinion, I hope the campaign hours are around 65-70 hours for all those years of waiting for a new game in the saga."

OhNoMelon313 said: "I hope it's at least around the length of RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2). That was perfect for me." AndyC_88 said: "Main story 35 hours is fine if it's packed with other content, which will add a good few hours anyway. If the story is strong, it'll be good regardless. Add all the none story stuff, and it'll be fine." malyszkush said: "Even if this miraculously turns out to be correct, long doesn't always equal good. If you can keep it unique or original enough for a roughly 40 hour long story, I have no issue with that. RDR2 being as long as it was worked tremendously simply due to the way the story was told and all of the character development. Of course, this is probably speculation but you never know." zDavzBR said: "I want at least 50h for the main campaign, with over 100h for all the side missions."

Trailer 2 'could be close' A post on Reddit questioning if the second trailer for GTA 6 'could be close' is getting people talking. Several-Sense-270 has posted a screenshot of the Rockstar Games website, where the first trailer has been added to a section in the videos tab called Videos from Grand Theft Auto VI. At the moment, there is just the one trailer there, but 'videos' suggests there should be multiple. This has led to Several-Sense-270 asking 'could this probably mean Trailer 2 is close?' Several users have commented 'I was here' in the hope to get a banner on the GTA 6 Subreddit if it is indeed the case, such as 'I was here, I expect my rightful second trailer day OG flair shortly'. But others are more skeptical. Naphor said: "I don’t think this necessarily means anything but it does show that they aren’t completely leaving the marketing to rot before the release of the second trailer." Immediate-Ear-6568 said: "I don’t mean to be that guy, but I don’t think it’s coming anytime soon. I just think they're preparing for when it does eventually come out. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was another 3-6 months away. However, I do pray that I’m wrong."

Famous DJ in trailer? Is that TOKiMONSTA performing in the GTA 6 trailer? Rockstar Games Famous DJ TOKiMONSTA might be the one featured in the GTA 6 trailer, according to a Reddit user. TOKiMONSTA, whose real name is Jennifer Lee, is an American dance / electronic music producer and DJ, having worked with the likes of Anderson Paak and ZHU. She worked with Lost Souls of Saturn, a duo made up of Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa, on the track Revisions of the Past, which is the lead track of CircoLoco Records' debut launch, a compilation of original tracks from a number of underground dance music artists. CircoLoco Records is a record label that Rockstar Games launched in 2021 with renowned Ibiza nightclub DC10. And a Reddit user thinks she's the DJ that's seen in the trailer. In a post, TurboLightGamer69 said: "There are two moon phases in the left and the right side of the stage. "These phases are also seen as icons on her Instagram stories. "And she is also a DJ featured on CircoLoco, with one of her songs being present in GTA Online (on the Black EP and the CLR Launch Party (Seth Troxler) mix). "The club itself may be a possible parody of Club Space in Miami." Comments include 'Good eye. That looks pretty spot on. Nuts that we're still catching details this long after the trailer's dropped', 'looks like her' and 'big fan of her music, I’ll be super hyped if this is the case!'

'We’re seeing a lot of GTA 6 with past few updates' A Reddit user thinks a lot of updates that have been coming to GTA Online will feature in GTA 6. The most recent update to GTA Online from Rockstar has been the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. It's a story mission where gamers 'take on corrupt LSPD cops and a dangerous new cartel'. A post on the social media site says this update has 'a feature that we might see in GTA 6' of how an approach to its penultimate mission dictates how the final one is approached. The original poster, Notice360, says: "We might end up having more freedom in how we do the missions and the possibilities might end up becoming endless." And this has led to a number of users sharing their thoughts. Comments on the post include 'a lot of the newer GTA Online update missions have that kind of basic freedom in approach which gives me hope for GTA 6', 'I think we’re seeing a lot of GTA 6 with these past few updates. Gameplay and obviously the car exteriors/customization' and 'if the last few updates represent what’s coming in GTA 6 it doesn’t bode well for me personally. Zero challenge. Especially compared to doomsday/casino/cayo."

'Functioning gas stations' spotted in trailer Could functioning gas stations be in GTA 6? Rockstar Games A Reddit user has spotted gas stations being used in the background of a scene in the GTA 6 trailer. When CCTV captures footage of an alligator going into a shop, user Feltzzz__ noticed in the background just outside that two cars are stopped and there's someone near the truck. In the post, Feltzzz__ said: "If I'm not mistaken in GTA 5 people would park their cars right next to a pump too, but they would just walk away and stand near a grocery store or a vending machine." It's led to speculation if cars that can be driven in the game can run out of fuel like in the first two games of the Mafia series. Comments on the post include 'RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) made you feed, brush your horses, maybe we can finally run out of gas in GTA 6', 'I’d like it, but as long as it’s not tedious like it it runs out too fast, etc I like that planning would have to go into travel, chases, etc' and 'I hope not, I'd hate to lose a car I like because I forgot to put gas in it'.

Game footage appears online New footage of GTA 6 appears to have been leaked on X / Twitter. User @Dead_Light69 has been posting videos of what seems to be gameplay from the new game every day for the past 63 days. These have been taken down fairly quickly on the site, with Day 59 being the most recent one to have been blocked and all of the ones before that. The warning on them says: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner." The most recent one, posted on March 11, appears to show gameplay of Lucia, being controlled by the player, taking out police in a shootout.

Gamer discovers GTA 6 Easter Egg in Red Dead Redemption 2 A gamer on X / Twitter has found an Easter Egg from the GTA 6 trailer in Red Dead Redemption 2. In RDR2, a bounty can be seen for a man named Riley Portough, who is wanted dead or alive. The description says: "Portough is wanted for the crime of systematically deceiving federal agents in his capacity as their informant. "Now armed, fugitive and likely in company." There is a picture above his name too and X / Twitter user @PARADISEALI_ has noticed this same picture appears on the doors of a shop called Uncle Jack's right at the end of the GTA 6 trailer, which main characters Lucia and Jason burst through armed with balaclavas on.

Trailer passes 180m views The GTA 6 trailer has now passed 180m views. When it dropped in December, it smashed a YouTube record for the most amount of views in the first 24 hours for a non-music video despite it being leaked ahead of its scheduled release. It got 93m views in that period on YouTube alone, and has now almost double that to smash the 180m view mark. It seems the trailer is still getting more than a million views every week.

Hope for GTA 6 'docks' mission A screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games A Reddit user has posted a screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer in its Subreddit and hopes there will be a 'docks' mission in the game. There are a number of missions that take place in dockyards across the Grand Theft Auto series and user DemiPyramid says 'those are the best types of missions'. The screenshot posted is of a speedboat being driven with what looks like a dockyard in the background at around 23 seconds into the trailer. Comments include 'the docks should be in more missions', 'would be cool if Lucia is stowed away in a shipping container and Jason acting as a crew member lifts the container on to the boat where later on Lucia does a stealth mission on the boat at sea trying to obtain something' and 'I can't wait to use that crane'.

Will Prison Break star play lead GTA 6 role? A Reddit user thinks one of the main characters in GTA 6 will be played by a star from the hit TV show Prison Break. The-ThirdEye has posted images and audio clips comparing Jason from the GTA 6 trailer and Dominic Purcell's character of Lincoln Burrows. The user says this is their 'best guess' and some users agreed it could well be him. Comments include 'Jason looks like a younger version of him', 'that's either spot on or a really good guess' and 'yoooo I did not see this Lincoln guess coming but i see it bro'.

Trailer frame discussion A Reddit user has posted a screenshot from the trailer that's got people speculating what it could mean. It's from very early on in the trailer, when Lucia can be seen in orange prison uniform and the still image shows what looks like a number of other prisoners out in the courtyard in the background. It's led to a number of comments from different users. Tank-TOP_Master said: "Mindblowing graphics." v0yev0da said: "Scenes like this - feint shadows from that cross thatching, distorted image through your glass, those slight god rays in the top right corner of the window - all lead me to believe we’ll need a (PS5) Pro to fully enjoy this game at trailer-quality settings." Denso95, the original poster, said: "I also hope for a bit of prison time during gameplay. Being able to play her last few days in prison as some kind of intro and anticipation area, then escaping into the freedom of Vice City would be super cool."

'No fear' GTA 6 will be delayed A Reddit user says they have 'no fear' about any potential GTA 6 delays after another user shared an update from Rockstar's website. A new GTA 6 banner on the developer's site is the promo picture for the game, showing Jason and Lucia sitting on the hood of a car. It also includes the Grand Theft Auto logo and release year of 2025 either side. That seemingly means the game is on track to release in the year advertised in the first trailer. Admirable-Pirate-622 said: "They're probably super confident about 2025 being the release year. They didn't have to put it on there. That's why I have no fear that if could get delayed." Other comments include 'I like the font not being outlined, looks sick' and 'everything looks so clean'.

Theory could reveal main character 'curveball' A Reddit user has come up with a theory on one of the main characters featured in the GTA 6 trailer that's got a lot of people talking. There is a brief scene when Jason follows Lucia through a store, seemingly about to rob it together as both have balaclavas on and are walking with intent. Reddit user _RealityBoat has come up with a 'hot take' that Jason might actually be the "loose cannon in this story and Lucia is the (relatively) calm level headed protagonist" - based on a quick look he gives to Lucia during this scene. Read the full story here.

Trailer recreated perfectly in Minecraft This is a fun one - an animator and content creator channel has given the GTA 6 trailer a Minecraftmakeover. Boranium Art gives renowned clips a makeover in the game using its unique art style, and has also previously created restyled videos of Oppenheimer, The Last Of Us and Red Dead Redemption 2. The latest video to get the makeover is the GTA 6 trailer, which has been recreated shot-for-shot and it's gone down incredibly well with viewers, proving a hit in the comments. Read the full story here.

Will car plates have different looks and areas on them? A Reddit user has posted a picture of a number of different styles of car license plates from past GTA games with the caption: "Will there be outstate cars with different plates with different “STATE NAMES?" It's got people talking on the social media platform. WeeklySavings said: "It’d be cool references to past games with those cities. They shouldn’t overdo it though." Dizzy25 said: "Trailer 1 has confirmed license plate variants based on old school and new "Orange Blossom" Florida plates."

Pre-order price from third-party reseller A third-party reseller is selling a 'game key' for GTA 6 for just under £80. A 'game key' is basically a voucher that allows a product to be accessed digitally. Gamivo has a listing for €92.98, or £79.18, for a pre-order for the game, although it doesn't specify for which console. It has a warning on it too, which says: "This is a PRE-ORDER, the key will be delivered upon the game's release date: 2025. "Pre-order bonuses might not be included. "This is NOT a Steam version of the game. The GTA 6 activation CD key code should be activated on Rockstar Social Club." G2A had keys available for GTA 6 on Xbox Series X/S but the site says these are now out of stock. It's be best to wait until the game is actually made available for pre-order though, as an official release date isn't even yet known.

Gamers share what they want to see in second trailer While a second trailer for GTA 6 has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar, or any other details apart from what's in the first trailer at present, gamers have been sharing what they want to see in it if it does drop. Riyaan_Sheikh, the original poster, said: "For me, I want to see more of Jason's side. We know so little about him." Trainalf said: "I'm basing my expectations off the second trailers for (GTA)IV and V: More action, more scenes taken directly from missions, and more character dialogue that lets us in more on the plot. "First one is the only one I'm not sure about; Trailer 1 had a pretty wild atmosphere to it." Skindiamondxx said: "More of the northern part of the map, since we know almost nothing about it, and more Jason." LoadingYourData said: "I wanna see and hear a bit more about Jason, but also I wanna see some cool explosions like we see in the GTA V trailer 2, I'm interested to see how far they've come." Other comments include 'more dialogues and communication between main and minor characters', 'to see a bit more of the map' and 'gameplay'.

Gameplay - gyms coming to GTA 6? Reddit user starvsthebans has posted screenshots of what appears to be a document of a 'world event list' with the mention of gyms throughout. Four screenshots show the inclusion of 'South Beach Gym', 'MultiGym', 'Ds09Apt1Gym' and 'Dealership Repo - #3am - Gym'. In the post, starvsthebans said: "Don't know if this has been pointed out yet and I'm late to the party but just food for thought I guess." It's got people talking in the comments. manlike_omzz said: "Hope it isn't cut. (GTA) 5 was supposed to have gyms too but got cut, now they're just for decor." DutchBru1n said: "In order to keep Jason and Lucia in shape we’ll all be doing exercises similar to yoga in (GTA) V." Different-Kinda-Kiwi said: "Considering San Andreas had a pretty good body mass/muscle/strength system I hope it makes a return, I remember spending lots of time making CJ fat then running and fighting it all off and becoming a 1 punch man." Nawnp said: "Keep in mind GTA 5 had gym scenes on the beach that you couldn't interact with, but it's more than likely they'll bring back a mix of GTA: SA & RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) mechanics to allow for gyms again in GTA 6."

Trailer video link ID release date hint? On the GTA 6 Subreddit, a user has posted a screenshot of the video ID for the trailer on Rockstar's website. It says it's '666666'. And one user's comment has got a lot of people talking. traveler_overweening added up the numbers to 36, split them and then hinted at a release date of 3/6, with users debating if that would mean March 6 or June 3. Comments on that include 'lol why do I believe this' and 'I sure hope so'. Others questioned the theory.

