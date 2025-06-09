GTA 6 LIVE: New 'leaks' reveal gameplay, map and content details

Rockstar Games recently released trailer 2 for GTA 6 and it had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

The studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website with more details from all of this continuously emerging thanks to online sleuths.

All this fresh content has sparked up loads of new theories, speculation and rumours.

It comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

New gameplay, map and content details 'leaked' online A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has posted details about the game that was shared with him by the same source that told him the correct surnames of Lucia and Jason weeks before they were revealed. @GameRoll_ posted the "full list of information" that was shared with him. It's claimed included in gameplay are the return of six star wanted levels, a relationship bar, weight mechanics, explorable underwater areas with treasure, gore being similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, limited weapons in a car trunk and more. It's also claimed the map is an island again, there is no panhandle, enterable malls and skyscrapers with lifts. @GameRoll_ makes it clear they "have no proof of any of this information other than it's all come from the same exact source who told me Jason and Lucia's last names" and that "it is not a direct source" who "claims to be the friend of a Rockstar developer". @GameRoll_ added: "Some stuff here may be false, misinterpreted or complete BS. I trust the source but I have no way to prove any of it." None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has released its weekly update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Hit the jackpot inside The Diamond Casino & Resort this week in GTA Online. "Get Diamonds in the vault during The Diamond Casino Heist, 2x Rewards on Casino Work and Story Missions and more."

Redditor recreates Jason's house in Far Cry 5 Arcade from GTA6 A Redditor posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit their recreation of Jason's house from trailer 2 in Far Cry 5 Arcade and it's proving incredibly popular. The post from Fresh-War5908 has 11k upvotes at the time of writing and loads of comments. what_did_you_kill said: "It's amazing how good Far Cry 5 looks, even without stuff like ray-tracing." StingingGamer said: "The interior you made almost looks more realistic in some ways." mrtoastandbutter said: "That's actually crazy. I couldn't figure out which one (pic 1) was GTA at first! Haha." It's certainly very impressive.

'Port Gellhorn looks the coolest in my opinion' from GTA6 A popular Reddit post shared pictures of Port Gellhorn in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "I can already picture the side missions encounters and people we are gonna meet in this town, I can't wait, I love the vibe of Port Gellhorn." And others have been sharing their thoughts.

Chowder_goes_bonkers said: "I love how s****y and depressing it seems, going to be a great contrast from Vice City." runninwithedevil said: "I'm gonna spend so much time in Port Gellhorn and Mount Kalaga." Peach-66 said: "Wish we had day screenshots of Port Gellhorn."

'Hope' for 60 fps following The Witcher 4 tech demo X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown says The Witcher 4 tech demo gives "hope" for a 60 fps mode in GTA 6. CD Projekt Red showed off a tech demo of The Witcher 4 running on Unreal Engine 5 on a base PS5 at 60 fps at Epic Games' State of Unreal event. Tech experts have previously claimed it's highly unlikely GTA 6 will run at 60 fps at launch but @GTAVI_Countdown says this tech demo could offer "hope" for it.

Collector's Edition discussion from GTA6 Redditor BlackChamber007 asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "What is the likelihood that Rockstar will produce a Collector's Edition for GTA 6?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. One user said: "'What is the likelihood that this apple falls when I let go of it' cmon now." Imaginary_Fig2430 said: "About as likely that the sky is blue tomorrow." EvilOdysseus said: "It's more of a question of what will be in it and is it worth the extra cost."

Fans not convinced Lucia will be 'poster girl' for GTA 6 from GTA6 Fans are unconvinced Lucia will be the GTA 6 "poster girl". Usually, each GTA game's artwork features a woman that acts as the "poster girl" but many are unconvinced it will be Lucia. Commenting on a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit from LIGHTSTRIKEZZ009, Sr_Candelvand said: "Normally the girl on the cover is one who barely appears in the game." playerlsaysr69 said: "Probably not. I feel like it has to be a random girl and not a playable one." tameneighbor said: "For sure it's gonna be the mud girl."

Key main character detail uncovered online from GTA6 Redditor Am_shiv44 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit close-ups of screenshots of Lucia wearing a boxing glove necklace. In the Lucia screenshots, one of them shows her in the gym punching a bag and Am_shiv44 posted zoomed in screenshots of hear wearing a boxing glove necklace in two separate screenshots. The user asked the Subreddit: "She really loves boxing?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. One user said: "I mean, the website description starts by telling how her father trained Lucia to fight the moment she could walk." Wide-Discussion3094 said: "Finally good combat system." NoBullet said: "It means she won a golden glove competition. An amateur boxing tournament."

'My manager thought this Mount Kalaga screenshot was real' from GTA6 Redditor NotSoCasualCarlos posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "I have this screenshot of GTA 6 as my background of my work laptop because it's just so clean... It seems to be too clean though because my manager thought it was an actual picture of a real life valley. Do you think GTA 6 will actually look too real and might actually fool the elderly and people that don't know about GTA 6?" The post is proving popular with 7.1k upvotes at the time of writing and almost 200 comments. tarvisscotchfan said: "GTA 5 already fooled the elderly." Gaghet elaborated: "That video of a grandma watching GTA 5 car crash on TV is nigh legendary." JAG_007 said: "It happened with Red Dead 2. There was a news segment that was showing outdoor photos submitted by viewers. Someone submitted a photo of RDR2 and the photo was posted." SoTotallyToby said: "I mean, it looks incredible but it's not THAT good. It's still obviously a video game to my eyes."

Viral graphics comparison to GTA 5 and GTA 2 stuns fans from GTA6 A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit screenshots comparing how far graphics have come. RogerRoger63358 posted screenshots of GTA 2 from 2000, GTA 5 from 2013 and GTA 6 which is releasing in 2026 with the caption: "13 years between each game... Wow what a difference in graphics." And others have been sharing their thoughts. oOBlackRainOo said: "I remember playing GTA 1 as a kid... I had no idea how huge the series would become." Daryl_Dixon1899 said: "Imagine what 2039 will bring." RudraRosseau said: "The leap from 2000 to 2013 is crazy."

Cuban flag spotted in GTA 6 screenshot A Cuban flag has been spotted in one of the latest screenshots from GTA 6. As mentioned by X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, the game is speculated to feature three islands which include Cuba and the Bahamas. This was claimed in previous leaks.

Take-Two's plans mean game could be more widely available across world Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said the company is looking at expanding in Indian, Middle Eastern and African markets, meaning GTA 6 could be more widely available to players across the world when it releases on May 26 next year. In a recent interview on CNBC, Zelnick said: "Our business, still, is basically a United States and Western Europe and selected parts of Asia story, that's where our revenue comes from. "Yet there's this massive, growing market of consumers who love video games located in the Middle East, located in India, located in Africa, we are are not serving that population in the way we need to. "If we don't focus on that now, where are we going to be in 10 years?"

'Slow paced moments' from GTA6 Redditors have been discussing the potential for "slow paced moments" in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Davilette posted: "I was playing RDR2 and one [of[ the things I enjoy the most are those peaceful moments where it seems like nothing is happening and time stretches on forever. Like camping in the rain and having a cup of coffee or cleaning your gun. With GTA being a more chaotic game, do you expect those kind of peaceful moments to be present, and how would you like them to improve upon RDR2?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. anakin022 said: "This is also my most wanted feature for GTA 6. In RDR2you could just 'be' in the world, minding my own business and taking in the atmosphere. I really hope Rockstar manages to somehow transfer this over to GTA. Whether they'll give rural areas out in the wilderness to escape from the crowded city, or, give us enough opportunities to enjoy a simple life in the city. I'm sure they'll bring something like this to some extent." BrozenkranzKeef said: "I believe GTA 6 is going to be much more mature and relaxed than RDR2 but it still has to have a lot of satire which is the essence of the game. The fact they’re including a national park suggests there will be places to go and activities to do to relax. I think being out on the water will be one of those places. But it's still a parody of a modern city so inside the city it's probably going to be incredibly hectic." ScottRans0m said: "Great post OP. I'm the same, I used to play RDR2 like that all the time. Just cleaning my guns by a lake, sitting over a waterfall, having a coffee or beer at camp, or just slowly walking along a stream admiring the surroundings etc. I'm sure there will be opportunities to do things like this in GTA 6 - it's a free roam game after all so we can play it how we want."

'Cool coincidence' from GTA6 Redditor RogerRoger63358 has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "it's such a cool coincidence how GTA: Vice City and GTA 6 will be set exactly 40 years apart". Donut_6975 said: "This is something I don't hear people mentioning much: GTA: Vice City takes place in 1986, with Vice City Stories taking place two years prior in 1984. GTA 6 will most likely follow the trend of taking place the year it releases, so 2026. I remember playing GTA 5 for the first time and seeing how much Los Santos / San Andreas had evolved over 21 years from 1992 to 2013 [it] made me theorise about how much Vice City could evolve in the 40 years between Tommy Vercetti's escapades and advent of Jason and Lucia's own story arc. I hope that Rockstar makes a couple Easter eggs to Vercetti and Old School Vice City at large. I hope we can find the old Vercetti estate on Starfish Island, even if it's just a run down mansion at this point." Ivsnowden said: "Not sure which is crazier to me, that Jason and Lucia weren't born yet or the fact that I've been alive for both time periods." Relative_Spinach_245 said: "Maybe it's not a coincidence."

Rockstar shares weekly GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared its weekly update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Executives and Associates are primed for a surge in GTA Online profits. Get 3x GTA$ and RP on Special Vehicle Work and 2X GTA$ and RP for Exporting Mixed Goods. "Plus 2X Rewards on Random Transform Races, Executive property discounts and more."

Rumoured gameplay feature blasted 'complete nonsense' by fans from GTA6 There have been rumours swirling for a while that 70 per cent of buildings in GTA 6 will be enterable. However Redditor m4ths_ blasted this as "complete nonsense" in a popular GTA 6 Subreddit post. The user posted a closeup of one of the screenshots and said: "This image is really interesting because it basically proves that the whole story about 70 per cent of interiors being enterable is complete nonsense. Like, what's the point of modelling a random hotel room instead of a restaurant that actually gets a lot of customers?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Angelfallfirst said: "I think it'd be a waste of time for them but I'd like enterable 'main' buildings, like the ones you're most likely to try to get in, such as hospitals and all." ChernobylDrew said: "RDR2 was exciting with just a few enterable buildings, I'm sure there will be enough to keep things interesting." Lumpy-Following-9184 said: "It's not technically possible. Five-to-10 per cent would be immense given the scale of the map and the sheer number of buildings."

'Did they change some characters?' from GTA6 A Redditor has asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit if some characters have been "changed" from trailer 1 to 2 and others have been sharing their thoughts. Local_Question3677 said: "Obviously, the first trailer we saw was still the game surprisingly in early development, so time will still be taken to refine certain characters. I expect we will find many characters have been changed." RogerRoger63358 said: "Damn wtf, is that actually meant to be the same guy? Looks like a complete overhaul." ricknutz said: "They did. Look at Jason in trailer 1 and 2. Waaaaaay different."

'Rockstar didn't reveal every major location' from GTA6 A Redditor thinks Rockstar has not revealed every major location that will be playable in GTA 6. Explaining their theory in the GTA 6 Subreddit, mahirbr said: "Rockstar just fixed some leaks with the trailer 2 and screenshots. There's got to be more places to discover. Maybe a revisioned version of Liberty City with countryside? Caribbean countries / cities? Other cities from Florida or even some parody of Atlanta in the State of Gloriana? Who knows." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Naturally_Fragrant said: "I very much doubt they will include the entirety of GTA 4 Liberty City, let alone an expanded version. Nothing points to that, it's complete fantasy. If there is anything to do with Lucia and her family in Liberty City, I reckon it would be a much more localised game area, with most of the city skyline only being a backdrop. More like what they've done previously with St Marks, North Yankton and Guarma. The GTA 4 map was a bunch of small islands. Any Lucia prologue / flashback / visit missions could easily be limited to Bohan (the Bronx), the smallest of the islands, and a credible place for her to have lived. Simply close the bridges and don't give her a helicopter." Arkenway said: "You are delusional if you think the entire Liberty City is in the game." lastofmuss said: "I think we'll likely see at least one Caribbean island on the map but any other major locations within the US will be or DLCs or something similar to GTA 5 prologue (I forgot the name of the town)." Infinite-Wedding9311 said: "I totally agree, the codename was and has been Project Americas and even though they decided to cut back the scope, it still has to have certain implications on the game's design. I would be very surprised if we didn't see different locations. My personal guess, given the importance of airplanes in the trailer and the fact that Jason is trafficking drugs, is that there will be islands based on Latin America."

GTA 6 screenshots recreated in GTA 5 from GTA6 Redditor Noru122 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit comparisons of how official screenshots that Rockstar recently released compare to GTA 5. Noru122 recreated some of them in GTA 5 to show just how different they look and the popular post has 10k upvotes at the time of writing with loads of comments. jjcrcd said: "The girl in the beach looks like she is doing plank." PapaYoppa said: "Really showing the age." IuseDefaultKeybinds said: "Omg why does his arm look like rubber in the top first photo lol."

GTA 3 Remaster coming back to PS Plus GTA 3 Remaster is heading back to PS Plus for subscribers of certain tiers. The remaster was part of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition which saw GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas remastered in 2021 but it did not go down well because of poor visuals and performance upon launch. An unexpected major patch released for it last year improving lighting and ensuring the game ran smoother. From June 10, subscribers to PS Plus Premium and Extra tiers will be able to play the game at no extra charge.

Screenshots recreated in Cyberpunk 2077 show mind-blowing visual leaps from cyberpunkgame A Redditor has recreated some of the latest GTA 6 screenshots in Cyberpunk 2077 and the difference between them is mind-blowing. NPO1 posted direct comparisons in the Cyberpunk Subreddit and said: "GTA 6's skin textures and subsurface scattering are phenomenal, Cyberpunk really has those plasticky looking skin textures, a major upgrade in my opinion but we also have to keep in mind that Cyberpunk 2077 was designed to run on base PS4 and by the time GTA 6 releases it will be six-years-old, considering that I think it still holds up as one of the most amazing visuals in video games we have ever seen in this generation." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Xilvereight said: "That glass in the final shot is the biggest difference lol. Small props like that are unusually bad and low detail in Cyberpunk." hurmaagaci said: "Games have better graphics every past year. It is good to see those improvements. Also expecting a great graphics move from Cyberpunk Orion as well." SavvyBevvy said: "The characters in GTA 6 are out of this world in terms of detail, but honestly the city graphics in Cyberpunk are still stellar and almost on par (at least in screenshots). Night City is freaking beautiful." NPO1 did say ray tracing in their Cyberpunk screenshots was set to medium quality and without path tracing being used. It must be noted Cyberpunk 2077 did first release back in 2020 but CD Projekt Red spent a lot of time, effort and money getting into the state it's into today, which is widely considered one of the best open world action role-playing games, and most visually appealing titles, out there.

