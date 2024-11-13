GTA 6: Live updates as Rockstar unexpectedly releases massive GTA Trilogy update

While fans have been clamouring for any grain of new information about GTA 6, it seems Rockstar Games has been busy working on an update for an older project.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is a bundle of three iconic Grand Theft Auto games (GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas) from the PS2 era and when it launched in November 2021, it was panned by a lot of people because of how it looked and how buggy it was.



Rockstar had seemingly stopped updating it but released an unexpected patch for current generation consoles and PC gamers on November 12, the first one for nearly two years.

It comes a week after the studio's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call where it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Rockstar Games dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.



GTA 6 has been at the centre of a number of huge leaks including the 90+ videos of early development footage that were posted in 2022 and the trailer getting leaked on social media shortly before it was due to drop.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Update seemingly available on older generations A post in the GTA Subreddit shows a PS4 user updating GTA: The Trilogy with the latest huge update, even though Rockstar did not mention in its patch notes it would be available for this platform. Another user commented saying the update is available for Nintendo Switch too. Rockstar's patch notes said the update would be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC but did not mention anything about PS4, Xbox One or Switch. The update being accessible on older consoles has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA: The Trilogy update reaction Redditors have been reacting to the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition update. biggestcheese456 said: "Holy s**t. They removed the 'made by Grove Street games' bit as well." V404_ said: "F*** yeah!!!!!! I thought they abandoned the PC versions." ThisizLeon said: "I can confirm it's live on Xbox, it looks fantastic with the classic lighting." sh4dowProwl3r said: "They added all the improvements from the Netflix versions to PC, that's pretty epic." Zephyr_v1 said: "It's missing a s**t ton of weather lighting from the OG San Andreas. San Andreas wasn't just that iconic orange glow. It has probably the most varied sky colors and weathers of any Rockstar [game] to date. It's all missing even in the Netflix updates 😦"

Rockstar unexpectedly releases massive GTA: The Trilogy update Rockstar Games has unexpectedly released an update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. The studio released the bundle of remastered PS2 classics GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas from the PS2 era in November 2021 and it was panned pretty well universally because of how it looked and the sheer number of bugs across all three games. Developer Grove Street Games worked on the ports of these titles. There were updates in the year or so after release but they never seemed to quite capture the magic of the original PS2 titles. But Rockstar seemingly does not want a title that didn't live up to expectations on its books and has dropped a huge update for GTA: The Trilogy almost two years since the last one. The update brings a number of bug fixes and visual improvements, such as the ability to toggle on and off a 'classic lighting' mode which faithfully recreates the atmosphere from the original games that was sorely missing. These features were present in the Netflix mobile versions of the games and the current console generation and PC versions of the games have been updating to include and improve on these. The patch notes Rockstar released didn't reveal much at all, just saying there are "numerous fixes and improvements" and that "classic lighting" had been added. But content creators have been sharing videos of fixes they've found and comparing what the games looked like before to how they look now, with the differences very noticeable. There have been some gameplay tweaks too, such as the ability to move and shoot in GTA 3 and Vice City with a number of weather effects improved across all three games as well, particularly in San Andreas. Interestingly, Grove Street Games has been removed from the opening credit screens of the game, seemingly hinting that Rockstar has taken matters into its own hands with this big update. It's understood this update is only available on current generation consoles and PC though, and not older generation consoles - so players on PS4 and Xbox One will not have access to these updates at all. On current generation consoles, the title is only available digitally.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.