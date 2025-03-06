GTA 6 LIVE: Game will cost '$100 or more' claims another analyst

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

Game will cost "$100 or more" claims another analyst Another analyst has claimed Rockstar may be looking to sell individual copies of GTA 6 at "$100 or more". At the start of the year, investment analyst and researcher Matthew Ball of Epyllion released a huge 219 page report called The State of Video Gaming in 2025 and it included how GTA 6 being priced at $80 or even $100 could help the whole industry. Ball claimed this is being hoped by other developers. Now a research note by Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, seen by Video Games Chronicle (VGC) claims Rockstar is planning a "previously unheard of price point". He wrote: "We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard of price point and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online. "There is precedent for integrating an online game experience with a premium game, as Activision did so with both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile content prior to the release of its annual Call of Duty premium instalment. "In Activision's case, the integration led to a 40 per cent increase in sales of Call of Duty premium; in Take-Two's case, we think a successful integration of GTA Online and GTA 6 can lead to a $100 price point for the premium game." Take-Two was among the first to raise the price of its AAA games from $60 to $70 in 2020 which is now currently the industry standard. But with GTA 4, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the online mode for each comes with the purchase of the game. Players later had the option to buy and play GTA Online and RDR Online if they did not want to play through the single-player campaign. The price of GTA 6 has not been confirmed - this is all speculation at this time.

GTA 6 news imminent? Speculation seems to be swirling again about Rockstar Games gearing up for an announcement about GTA 6 of some sort. Fans are hopeful there will be news of a second trailer, a release date or screenshots soon. This is because some think with GTA 5's free PC upgrade and an update for GTA Online called Oscar Guzman Flies Again both being released on March 4, the way has been cleared for Rockstar to start fully marketing GTA 6 ahead of its release in Autumn. Rockstar's Instagram account has been "cleared" again too with the number of posts on its page back down to 12 and this always sparks speculation that the studio is gearing up to share news. Fans also think with Red Dead Redemption recently releasing for PC that Rockstar doesn't have much left to announce aside from GTA 6 content. To be clear, none of this has been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar 'cleans up' Instagram from GTA6 Rockstar Games frequently deletes some of its Instagram posts, usually ones about GTA Online updates or older announcements. Every time the studio does so, it sparks speculation that Rockstar is preparing an announcement of some sort. The free upgrade for GTA 5 has just gone live for PC, along with new content for all players in the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. With Rockstar "cleaning up" its Instagram once more and speculation swirling that recent announcements clear the way for GTA 6 news, hope seems to be building once again. A Redditor posted a screenshot of Rockstar's Instagram page in the Subreddit and a number of users have been commenting with their thoughts. But some are not convinced. Dund3rGuy said: "Making room for double XP event in GTA Online." Mk62013 said: "GTA Online post incoming." Others are more hopeful. ToppleToes said: "What else do they have to announce? They announced RDR for PC, new GTA Online DLC, Enhanced on PC. Surely the next big announcement is going to be for the second trailer. I honestly can't see Rockstar going past April without the second trailer." SWSIMTReverseFinn said: "They're gonna have to say something at some point. This thing is supposed to release in like seven months."

GTA 5 free upgrade for PC is live The free GTA 5 upgrade for PC players is now live. It brings all the features and updates that were added in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game to PC. A number of gamers who have played the upgrade on PC already are amazed at how much better the game looks through the use of ray-traced global illumination, a realistic and dynamic way for how lighting behaves in games. One user said it looks "really GTA 6 like".

'Alligators are gonna be sick in this game' from GTA6 Dlamm10 has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit about alligators featuring and their role in the game. The user said: "The alligators are gonna be sick in this game. They're a really cool part of the map in RDR2. I wonder if you'll be able to sell gators and snakes for $$ like they do in the south?" The post is proving popular with 7.7k upvotes at the time of writing and hundreds of comments. Ok_Experience_9851 said: "If they don't carry over the hunting and foraging mechanics from RDR2, I will be royally disappointed." ReverieXII said: "I'm honestly excited to explore the wildlife in this game. Rockstar is the best when it comes to designing immersive and interactive open worlds." Ok_Cardiologist_54 said: "I imagine they will make the golfing side activity a lot more interesting 😂"

'GTA 4 remaster next?' A prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games account has questioned what the studio acquiring Video Games Deluxe means going forward in terms of which titles could be remastered. @GTAVI_Countdown posted on X / Twitter: "GTA 4 remaster next? 👀" Specific games being remastered is currently nothing more than speculation at present but there is a lot of chatter online about this, especially with Video Games Deluxe having worked on LA Noire and the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition mobile port.

Rockstar Games buys remaster trilogy developer Video Games Deluxe Rockstar Games has acquired Video Games Deluxe, a developer that worked on the mobile ports of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. That bundle was originally developed by Grove Street Games but it did not go down well when it launched in 2021 due to huge bugs and performance issues with a few fixes and improvements being rolled out slowly after that. Video Games Deluxe ported this trilogy onto mobile with a number of key fixes and upgrades, so much so that it ran better than the original console trilogy in many ways. It seems that when GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was unexpectedly updated on consoles last year, this was delivered by Video Games Deluxe and not Grove Street Games, whose name was controversially removed from the opening credits. And Video Games Deluxe has now been acquired by Rockstar and has been rebranded as Rockstar Australia.

In a statement on Business Wire, Jennifer Kolbe, head of publishing at Rockstar Games, said: "After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia." Brendan McNamara, Video Games Deluxe founder, added: "It's been an honour to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade. We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible." Video Games Deluxe also worked with Rockstar on the 2017 re-releases of LA Noire and LA Noire: The VR Case Files.

Reddit reaction to John Cena's post from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to John Cena's post about GTA 6 in the game's Subreddit. ItsRobbSmark said: "He runs it himself. And the reason he posted it was because it's meant to signify 'we got a John Cena heel turn before we got GTA 6'." nickiecz said: "Bro the amount of crossover wrestling fans in here warms my heart." GTASimsWWE said: "This is literally my favourite thing about John Cena, that and his heel turn last night lol." Emotional_Site_7952 said: "Two things I cannot see: him and the game itself." cookie_flash said: "No joke, I can believe he could voice Jason. Of course he didn't but the leaked voice and his are similar."

John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks fan frenzy See on Instagram Fresh off a spectacular night at WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena posted the official GTA 6 artwork on his Instagram account and fans have gone into meltdown. Cena turned heel (became a bad guy) by dropping Cody Rhodes and sold his soul to The Rock in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history. It's Cena's final year in pro wrestling and it seems he plans to go out with a bang. There was a huge frenzy on social media afterwards and Cena seemed to stir the pot even more and got involved in a long running GTA 6 joke. He posted the artwork for the upcoming game on his Instagram account with no caption or explanation. Some speculated if it means he will feature in the game in some way, what it means going forward or that a trailer could even drop but most fans spotted Cena seems to be saying we got him turning heel before GTA 6. The running joke is that something unlikely has happened before the release of GTA 6 and Cena's heel turn can now be added to an ever growing list.

GTA Online getting huge update, the way clear for GTA 6 marketing to start? GTA Online is getting a huge free update from Rockstar Games.

An update on Rockstar's newswire said: "Chart a new flight path for your arms trafficking business in Oscar Guzman Flies Again - the new GTA Online update coming on March 4. "Take over a historic airstrip to serve as the launchpad and landing zone for a series of new missions, with an accomplished arms trafficker as your wingman. "Oscar Guzman's glory days as part of Trevor Philips Enterprises may be behind him but he can see yours are still dead ahead and has hatched a scheme to make you both rich... Unless Eberhard Munitions has got something to say about it." The update releases on the same day the GTA 5 free PC upgrade goes live on March 4. Some fans on Reddit have speculated if this all means Rockstar paving the way for GTA 6 news in March.

