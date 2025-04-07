GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call on February 6 when it was confirmed once more GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn. Its next earnings call is expected some time in May.

Price leak resurfaces as Nintendo Switch 2 games cost causes uproar The leaked price of GTA 6 from a reputable Swiss retailer that listed preorders for the game has resurfaced because of the furore surrounding the cost Nintendo Switch 2 games. Nintendo is bumping up the prices of games on its new console, with Mario Kart World that's releasing at launch with the console on June 5 retailing digitally for $80, $10 above the current industry standard for top AAA games. The price of GTA 6 has long been speculated, with gaming analysts previously saying the game could cost up to $100. In March, reputable Swiss retailer Brack listedGTA 6 preorders for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on its website for 99 Swiss Francs, which converts to £87 / $112 / €103. The listing has since been taken down but with the cost of Switch 2 games causing uproar on social media, there has been widespread speculation this could pave the way for GTA 6 to cost a similar amount or maybe even more. The preorder price has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar yet.

GTA 6 release date news 'so close' as earnings call nears A prominent X / Twitter account has said release date news on GTA 6 is "so close" as an expected Take-Two earnings call draws closer. Take-Two hosts quarterly earnings calls where it shares its financial performance and company updates with shareholders and stakeholders. In its portfolio, Take-Two owns Rockstar Games and 2K among others, and regularly shares updates on the release dates or windows of games. Take-Two revealed in May 2024 during an earnings call that GTA 6 was scheduled to release in Autumn 2025 and at the time of writing, that officially remains on track. If previous years are anything to go by, Take-Two will host its next earnings call in May and there will be news at the very least about if GTA 6 remains on track or not. And @GameRollGTA said they think if the release window remains on track, "in my opinion it is 100 per cent NOT being delayed at any point". @GameRollGTA posted: "If GTA 6 is going to be delayed, it will happen next month at the investors call. If Take-Two / Rockstar still reiterates Fall 2025, then in my opinion it is 100 per cent NOT being delayed at any point. Rockstar will have a very good idea of where they're at by then. We're so close." This ties in with former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij saying Rockstar would not know if it would need to delay GTA 6 until a few months out from the initial release date. In September 2024, he Tweeted: "The decision to delay GTA 4 was made four months or so before the original release date. Any further and it's hard to make the call.

"Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish."

'We were robbed of very historic moment' from GTA6 A Redditor claims "we were robbed of a very historic moment" when the GTA 6 trailer leaked hours before its official reveal. The first and so far only trailer for the game was due to be premiered by Rockstar on December 5 2023 but it was leaked online before then, forcing the studio to publish it early itself. Redditor ToppleToes posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "36k people waiting 24 hours before the premiere. At least one million people could have been watching the trailer together at the same time. What a moment that could have been." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Zuijd said: "That one guy who leaked the trailer disappointed Rockstar. Now we are all being punished." MidnightPulse69 said: "Lol I still remember when it dropped I was talking to my mom and noticed it started playing so I started freaking out and she starts panicking like somebody died." Drakula_is_mine said: "True, it would've been cool if we had all watched it together live." coltvfx said: "I had my best buddy invited over with snacks and drinks ready with my TV setup to watch trailer live with him and dissect piece by piece afterwards, everything was ready, until the morning I woke up and saw trailer got posted the moment I picked up the phone, had the greatest notification of Rockstar games youtube and I didn't even brush my teeth and just panicked and played the trailer. Well the plan was ruined but it was a unique experience. F*** the leaker in particular. I hope Rockstar games release / schedule trailer 2 one hour before airing so we could all watch together in peace." KingEVIL95 said: "Thats why they're silent. They were robbed of their moment too."

Rockstar's Switch games will start up fine on Switch 2 at launch It seems all of the games Rockstar has released so far on the Switch will start up on the Switch 2 without any problems. Nintendo shared a document detailing all of the Switch games with start up issues on the Switch 2 and said these are all being investigated. Switch 2 has backward compatibility with certain Switch games. With no Rockstar games mentioned, that means it seems GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, Red Dead Redemption and LA Noire should all start up on the Switch 2 console as planned at launch for players wanting to play these titles.

GTA 5 returning to Game Pass GTA 5 is returning to Game Pass on April 15 on both Xbox and PC. The enhanced version of the game will be available to subscribers of all tiers of Game Pass so if players have a subscription, they will be able to play the game at no added cost. All versions of the game will be available to all subscribers so players can play the same version as their friends across Xbox and PC.

'GTA 6 could run on Switch 2' A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games claims the upcoming game could run on the Nintendo Switch 2 because a key third-party game is releasing on the console at its launch on June 5. @GTASixInfo posted: "Cyberpunk 2077 is officially launching on the Switch 2 later this year. This basically confirms GTA 6 could run on the Switch 2 at the cost of graphics to run at a locked 30 fps. Let's just hope Rockstar considers porting to the Switch 2." The user added: "Rockstar is definitely interested in porting their games to Nintendo's consoles with the recent RDR1 and GTA Definitive Trilogy ports. Even if we don't get GTA 6, I'm sure they would love to port GTA 5 or RDR2!"

'I can totally see $80 for GTA 6 happening' A number of prominent X / Twitter accounts that regularly post about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games think Nintendo pricing standard digital games at $80 is likely to set a precedent for GTA 6. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "Nintendo is officially the first publisher to raise the standard price of digital games to $80. Industry analysts believe GTA 6 could raise the price even more to $100." @GameRollGTA said: "With Nintendo pricing their new games at $80, I think this drastically increases the chances of GTA 6 also being this price. There is no chance of Rockstar / Take-Two pricing it at $100. But $80? I can totally see that happening and becoming the new industry standard." @GTASixInfo said: "Mario Kart World coming to Switch 2 is going to be $80. Imagine the price tag for base GTA 6, it may even be more than that if this is where we’re heading towards."

GTA 6 not mentioned in Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event GTA 6 was not mentioned in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event. There was speculation from some that the most highly anticipated game could release on Switch 2, with the console itself releasing on June 5. However GTA 6 was not mentioned during the hour-long broadcast from Nintendo so as it stands, GTA 6 is still only releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar's sister studio, 2K, is having a number of games released on the console though, including Sid Meier's Civilization VII, NBA 2K and WWE 2K. However Rockstar's GTA 5 was not mentioned either. For everything that was announced during the jam-packed Switch 2 event, check out our live blog for what was announced as it happened, including detailed roundups of new details and confirmed games, here.

Take-Two CEO reveals trailer 2 and marketing schedule Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed Rockstar's plans for trailer 2 and its marketing schedule. In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick said: "The anticipation for that title may be the greatest I've ever seen for an entertainment property. "We want to maintain the anticipation and excitement... We found the better thing to do is provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand and balance that excitement with unmet anticipation."

