GTA 6 LIVE: Fans hopeful trailer 2 will be released at The Game Awards

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Fans hopeful of trailer 2 at The Game Awards from GTA6 As unlikely as it is, fans are still hopeful trailer 2 will drop at The Game Awards. GTA 6 is nominated for Most Anticipated Game and a snippet from the first trailer was included in a promotional video.

Host and producer of the awards show Geoff Keighley then posted a screenshot from the trailer on his Instagram story and it sent fans on Reddit into meltdown. the-great-nerd said: "Geoff Keighly featured the 'trust' scene from trailer 1 in his Game Awards trailer." And others have been reacting. backlashsid said: "'GTA 6 wins the Most Anticipated Game award of the year. So it's only fair we share with you our fans on what we have been working on... Fade screen... PEGI 18... Crowd goes berserk...'" Sword_of_Dusk said: "Rockstar might decide to drop something at The Game Awards to be different but the appearance in that trailer doesn't necessarily mean much." Davilette said: "Rockstar: 'Thanks for this award, sorry to keep you guys waiting all this time, it's been a long long road... Awkward laugh, anyways here's trailer 2 you b******s, hit it!' Crowd goes wild."

Full story: Everything that will be announced at The Game Awards 2024 The legendary Hideo Kojima will appear at The Game Awards 2024 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images The Game Awards 2024 is just around the corner and as well as recognising the best video games of the year, it's also a chance for studios and publishers to show off what they've been working on. It's always important to recognise the standout video games and moments of any year but what everyone's really interested in at these sort of things is what will be announced. A few things have already been confirmed to be revealed and, as always, there is heavy speculation as to what might happen too. For everything that will be announced, and could be announced, at The Game Awards 2024, read the full story here.

Why trailer 2 at The Game Awards is unlikely It seems highly unlikely GTA 6 trailer 2 will not be released at The Game Awards after rumour and speculation have swirled. The Game Awards X / Twitter account posted more about Mafia: The Old Country will be revealed during the ceremony, in line with the first announcement of the game that more would be revealed in December. Mafia is made by 2K and is owned by the same parent company as Rockstar Games (which is Take-Two).

Also, it's already been revealed there will be a first look at gameplay from Borderlands 4 at The Game Awards, which is also published by 2K. It seems Take-Two is focusing on promoting 2K at The Game Awards and any new GTA 6 content would totally eclipse any interest in either of these two games. That's not to say there will not be any news about GTA 6 though - the game is up for Most Anticipated Game award and is almost certain to win that. If that's the case, like with at the Golden Joystick Awards last month, at the very least a Rockstar representative could accept the award and give a very short speech which could itself lead to some hype around the game. It wouldn't make any sense to drop GTA 6 trailer 2 now but here's to hoping indy100 is wrong... The Game Awards starts at 12.30am GMT on 13 December / 7.30pm ET on 12 November / 4.30pm PT.

Could Rockstar follow similar pattern with GTA 6 trailer 2 release? from GTA6 Redditor Y_122 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit that just before the first trailer dropped, a Red Dead Redemption video and two GTA videos were posted on Rockstar's YouTube channel in that order. The last three videos on their YouTube channel are of Red Dead Redemption and two of GTA Online, again in that order. Y_122 has asked the Subreddit if that means trailer 2 could be next and others have been sharing their thoughts. edrrrk said: "Nah patterns don't matter. There was a similar pattern last week where Rockstar posted merch sale, Red Dead Online / GTA Online and then we got nothing."

Allandoege said: "This Subreddit seems to think Rockstar has a department exclusive to create riddles, puzzles and subliminal messages for the community to solve." midtristana joked: "Delete this before Rockstar sees it."

Full story: GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch are make or break for games industry in 2025 Analysts think the release of GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 are make or break for the video games industry in 2025 Wachiwit, iStock & Rockstar Games GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 will "determine how good or bad next year is" for the video games industry, according to analysts. Veteran analyst Mat Piscatella of Circana recently spoke with Games Radar about how it's pretty much unprecedented for there to be so much focus on just two things which could define a year for the industry and what to expect. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier also echoed this on a recent episode of Kinda Funny Games Daily too. Read the full story here.

Reaction to insider 'shock' if GTA 6 releases in Autumn 2025 from GTA6 Jason Schreier's thoughts have been commented on in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Bright_Sir_8783 said: "Can you imagine waiting until the end of 2026? Haha, it will be a pain. The people of this Sub will go crazier." Watching-You-All said: "Trailer 2 drops next week, ends with 'coming Fall 2026'. Sub implodes." vhvhvhchsan said: "He also says two minutes later that Take-Two says they're still on track for Fall 2025. So all we can really do is sit tight but i really don't think we will see trailer 2 for a while." Significant-Jicama52 said: "He's not project manager." Particular_Hand2877 said: "He's stating an opinion, not a fact or insider information. He's basing this off of previous releases. However, he made an article indicating the opposite and in fact said the game has already been through multiple delays. People need to realize that GTA 5 and RDR2 screenshots were released after both games had delay announcements. Strauss Zelnick has reiterated multiple times now that the game is scheduled for Fall 2025. I'm not sure what else he can say here or how many times he needs to say it."

Insider would be 'shocked' if GTA 6 Autumn 2025 release date is met GTA 6 insider Jason Schreier has said he would be "shocked" if the Autumn 2025 release date for the game is met and is not delayed.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Games Daily podcast, he said: "I would be shocked if [GTA 6] actually made it next year. I think that it will probably slip again because Rockstar games always slip." He then cited Red Dead Redemption 2 as an example which was originally due to release in Autumn 2017. "RDR2 would slip to Spring 2018 and then Fall 2018," Schreier said. "And that was six years ago - games are even more complicated, even more moving pieces now, slipping even further now. "So I would be shocked if it doesn't slip to 2026. As of right now, Take-Two is saying they are on track, we'll see if that's still the case in a few months." This comes soon after Schreier revealed key new details about GTA 6 in a Bloomberg report, including that other game publishers are waiting for Rockstar to reveal a release date for GTA 6 so their games do not clash. Publishers are waiting to see if the Autumn 2025 will be met or if it will slip into 2026 before committing to anything. Schreier also said the game "will feature a significant online mode, selling in-game content designed to generate revenue for years into the future", similar to what the studio has done with GTA 5. An online mode has been heavily speculated for GTA 6, given the success Rockstar had with it in GTA 5 and to a lesser extent RDR2, but has not yet been officially confirmed by the studio. "GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it's now on track," Schreier added.

Why publishers are waiting for GTA 6 release date A Bloomberg report report penned by Jason Schreier revealed a number of game publishers are "waiting as long as possible to commit to their release dates for the Fall". He said that's according to those familiar with these kind of deliberations. Schreier added: "The publishers want to see whether GTA 6 will make its deadline or slip into 2026, these people say, and they're determined to keep their own games far, far away." This is because if games are released around the time GTA 6 lands, they surely would not perform as well in terms of sales and playtime because GTA 6 is arguably the most highly-anticipated game ever. Rockstar Games and GTA 6 really are seemingly dictating the entire industry.

Screenshots over Holidays? from GTA6 A Reddit user has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit that Rockstar gave fans a 'Happy Holidays' gift in 2012 in the form of GTA 5 screenshots on Christmas Eve. DestinYgo016 asked: "Screenshots incoming?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. P_R_I_M_A_T_A said: "This would keep this Subreddit busy for like five months." gus_lops said: "That would be great, given the absolute silence from Rockstar for more than a year now. Screenshots are always good to keep the community busy until they decide to drop trailer 2." jaxonboi said: "Marketing tactics from 12 years ago are unlikely to still be in use, though it would be cool as s**t." KratosHulk77 said: "Damn 2012 it was a whole different world back then."

Rockstar Games job ad reveals huge details about marketing plans from GTA6 A job ad posted by Rockstar Games has revealed huge details about the studio's plans for the marketing of GTA 6. Rockstar is hiring for an Illustrator and the job ad said: "Become part of a team working on some of the most rewarding, large-scale creative projects to be found in any entertainment medium. "The successful candidate will be working on a variety of exciting, creative, and cutting-edge projects." Responsibilities include "develop key art images for packaging, advertising, print and the web" and "closely mimic pre-existing art styles". This was posted by Wiseman-tells in the GTA 6 Subreddit who said: "Advertising will start VERY soon!" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Uncle_Andy666 said: "You guys need to be in the Secret Service. Every nook and cranny you guys are there finding it out. Good stuff." B994 said: "I love this community. Even after being down theory after theory, the detectives haven't lost their fire." Longjumping_Gap_339 said: "Detective Clueso type s**t." Several-Sense-270 said: "We're so back." hosseinhx77 said: "'Meticulous attention to details'. They know we go for every single pixel lol."

GTA 6 will have 'significant online mode' - report A report from Jason Schreier has said GTA 6 will have a "significant online mode" and that other publishers are waiting for a release date of the game before committing to anything themselves. Schreier revealed key new details about GTA 6 in a Bloomberg report. He said that the game "will feature a significant online mode, selling in-game content designed to generate revenue for years into the future", similar to what the studio has done with GTA 5. An online mode has been heavily speculated for GTA 6, given the success Rockstar had with it in GTA 5 and to a lesser extent RDR2, but has not yet been officially confirmed by the studio. "GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it's now on track," Schreier added. He also said other game publishers are waiting for Rockstar to reveal a release date for GTA 6 so their games do not clash, meaning GTA 6 will "rule" the industry. Publishers are waiting to see if the Autumn 2025 will be met or if it will slip into 2026 before committing anything themselves.

Reddit video shows scale of GTA 6 compared to GTA 5 from GTA6 A video posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit shows how big the map in the upcoming game is speculated to be when compared to GTA 5. The clip appears to show how long it takes to fly a helicopter across the map - GTA 5 is measured using the game itself and GTA 6 appears to have been measured using GTA 5 gameplay but with the latest edition of the speculated map from the mapping project community. That is a map put together by fans based on what's been announced, leaks and what has widely been speculated. And the video has impressed Redditors. wasservilla said: "With accurate co-ordinates and s**t? Unique content in the sub? I must be dreaming, this is some great s**t. Thank you!" Upset_Ambassador9413 said: "I love this kinda s**t. Gives me hope." BLANKTWGOK said: "We got GTA 6 map analysis before GTA 6."

'First quarter of 2025 serious things should start' A French reporter has said "serious things should start" in terms of GTA 6 marketing for the first quarter of 2025. Chris Klippel said in a long thread on social media that's when we can expect Rockstar to start ramping up announcements on the highly-anticipated game.

This comes after he has said on a number of occasions that trailer 2 is "almost ready".

Former Rockstar Games developer reveals why trailer 2 is not out yet A former Rockstar Games developer who worked on GTA 5 has revealed why trailer 2 for GTA 6 is not out yet and says it may be a deliberate marketing plan from the studio. Mike York spoke on a video on his YouTube channel and said: "Rockstar are very secretive about what they do and this is a really cool tactic in a sense because it creates allure, it creates mystery and it creates people talking about it without them having to do anything. "The more they're silent, the better it is because more people will be antsy and want to talk about it and have this feeling of not knowing what's going to happen. "They could easily release the trailer date and don't do it and do this on purpose because it's a really, really good marketing tactic in a sense. "It creates these really cool theories, like the one based off the moon."

One year since GTA 6 trailer 1 dropped You've probably seen it loads already - but it can't hurt to watch it again, right? It's a whole year now since Rockstar officially released the GTA 6 trailer earlier than planned after it was leaked online. In the first 24 hours after release, it smashed the YouTube record for most watched video that wasn't music and stands at more than 223.7m views. And there's been nothing from the studio since... The only official update we've had at any point since then is Rockstar's parent company narrowing the release window down to Autumn 2025.

GTA 6 teaser already spotted in GTA Online update An eagle-eyed X / Twitter user has already spotted what they claim is a GTA 6 teaser in the new GTA Online update. Two images show artwork used in the update of a man holding something that looks like a hidden package seen in GTA: Vice City and what that package looks like in the VC game.

Full story: What have we learned one whole year after the first trailer dropped? It's been a whole year since Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6 Rockstar Games It's been a whole year since Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer for GTA 6 which, it's safe to say, has since become the most highly-anticipated game of all time. There has been a very small handful of official announcements about GTA 6 but speculation has been swirling and the rumour mill has been in overdrive for years now. This is everything we've learned about GTA 6 in the past year - read the full story here.

Over a year since first GTA 6 trailer date was announced It's been more than a year since Rockstar Games announced the release date for the first trailer for GTA 6. The studio made the announcement on social media at 2pm GMT on 1 December 2023. It's not been a year and a day since then and the first anniversary of the trailer releasing is fast approaching.

GTA 6 at risk of feeling 'samey' says former Rockstar developer After a Rockstar Games employee listing was found to have information on development tools being used in GTA 6, former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij says one of the features mentioned has actually been considered for a very long time but was previously "given up on" for feeling "samey". Part of a LinkedIn post found by GTA 6 sleuths mentioned "procedural generation for objects and game environments" was being worked on. But Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and 4 before leaving in 2009, said procedural generation was considered in games he worked on but was "given up on" as "they often feel a bit samey". In response to a Tweet, he said: "The thing with procedurally generated interiors is that they often feel a bit samey. We dabbled before for SA and 4 but ultimately gave up on the idea."

Grand Theft Auto turns 27 It's Grand Theft Auto's birthday as the very first game turned 27 on Thursday (28 November).

It first released on PC before being available on PS1 a month later and then Game Boy Color in October 1999. The gameplay is shown from a top-down perspective in an open world where players must complete missions to earn points to progress. It released to mixed reviews from critics but gamers loved it.

Rockstar teases "mind blowing things" to come in GTA 6 At the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, GTA 6 scooped the award for Most Anticipated Game. A Rockstar employee got on stage to accept the award and while he didn't introduce himself, he did tease the studio is working on "mind blowing things" for GTA 6, as per GamesRadar. The employee said: "Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us, they mean a lot to us at Rockstar. "There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. "It's a real honour to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here but thank you very much everybody and yeah, more to come. Thank you."

GTA 6 nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards GTA 6 has been nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards Rockstar Games GTA 6 has been nominated for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards. The category is defined as "recognising an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward". GTA 6 is up against Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Monster Hunter Wilds. Six games are up for 2024 Game of the Year, which are Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: Refantazio.

